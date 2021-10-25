Agfa-Gevaert: Share buyback program – regulated information

English Dutch

Share buyback program – regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium – October 25, 2021 – 5:40 p.m. CET

Within the framework of the share buyback program which was announced in the press release of March 10, 2021, Agfa-Gevaert NV proceeded with the purchase of own shares on the market of Euronext Brussels.

The authorization to acquire own shares was granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert NV has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase Agfa-Gevaert shares for a maximum amount of 50,000,000 Euro on its behalf under the terms of an initial discretionary mandate agreement with validity until March 31, 2022, effective as from April 1, 2021.

As a result of a decision of the Board of Directors, the company, by notarial deed dated September 27, 2021, cancelled a total of 2,959,298 treasury shares. This decision was taken in accordance with the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 12, 2020. As a consequence, the new number of outstanding shares (denominator) is 162,795,008.

On October 22, 2021, the Agfa-Gevaert Group held 633,656 own shares, which represents 0.39% of the total number of shares of the Group.

Detailed operations per day:

Date Number of shares Average

price (€) Minimum

price (€) Maximum

price (€) Total

price (€) October 18, 2021 37,951 3.7020 3.6700 3.7150 140,494.60 October 19, 2021 26,423 3.7568 3.7250 3.7800 99,265.93 October 20, 2021 27,783 3.7336 3.7150 3.7750 103,730.61 October 21, 2021 28,933 3.7238 3.7050 3.7450 107,740.71 October 22, 2021 35,000 3.7939 3.7350 3.8250 132,786.50 Total 156,090 3.7415 584,018.34

Since the beginning of the share buyback program until October 22th, 2021; the Agfa-Gevaert Group bought 5,589,838 own shares, representing 3.33% of the total outstanding shares on April 1, 2021.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2020, the Group realized a turnover of 1,709 million Euro.



Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communication

T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24

E viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Johan Jacobs