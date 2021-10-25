Bonduelle - Statement of availability of the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

 BONDUELLE

A French SCA (Partnership Limited by Shares) with a capital of 57,102,699.50 Euro

Head Office: La Woestyne, 59173 Renescure.

Registered under number: 447 250 044 (Dunkerque Commercial and Companies Register)

 

  

Villeneuve d’Ascq, October 25, 2021

 

  

Statement of availability of

the 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document

 

 

 

The company announces that its 2020-2021 Universal Registration Document (document d’enregistrement universel) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on October 22, 2021.

 

This document is available on the company's website www.bonduelle.com (https://www.bonduelle.com/fr/investisseurs/informations-reglementees.html) and on the AMF website www.amf-france.org. It is also available at the head office: Rue Nicolas Appert - 59653 Villeneuve d’Ascq. A free translation into English will be available on the company's website as from October 31, 2021.

 

The following documents have been integrated into the Universal Registration Document:

 

  • The 2020-2021 Annual Financial Report;
  • The management report including the extra financial performance statement;
  • The Corporate Governance Report;
  • The description of the stock buyback program.

 

