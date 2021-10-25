Children’s Health Defense, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Meryl Nass, MD Tell FDA Advisory Committee: Approval of the COVID Vaccine for Young Children Will Put Millions at Serious Risk

Washington, DC, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman of Children’s Health Defense (CHD), and Meryl Nass, MD have sent a letter to each member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) highlighting the latest peer reviewed research that shows children have virtually zero risk of hospitalization and death from the COVID-19 virus. “Conversely, according to Pfizer’s own study trial data, the chance of death in children from the Pfizer vaccine is 107 times higher than death due to COVID,” said Dr. Brian Hooker, CHD Chief Science Officer.

VRBPAC meets tomorrow, October 26, to decide whether or not to approve Pfizer’s experimental COVID vaccine for children ages five to eleven. Here are the VRBPAC committee members: Hana El Sahly, MD; Paula Annunziato, MD; Archana Chatterjee, MD; CAPT Amanda Cohn, MD; Hayley Gans, MD; Holly Janes, PhD; Michael Kurilla, MD; Myron Levine, MD; H. Cody Meissner, MD;Paul Offit; Steven Pergam, MD; Andrea Shane, MD; Paul Spearman, MD; Geeta K. Swamy, MD; Gregg Sylvester, MD; A. Oveta Fuller, PhD; James Hildreth, Sr., Ph., MD; Jeannette Lee, PhD; Ofer Levy, MD; Patrick Moore, MD; Michael Nelson, M.D; Stanley Perlman, MD; Jay Portnoy, MD; and Eric Rubin, MD.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet November 2 and 3 to consider and vote upon the same experimental vaccine. If both committees approve the vaccine for this age group, the decision is then reviewed by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky to formalize the recommendation.

“Parents should be aware that if these committees give Big Pharma an early holiday present, the vaccines will still only have emergency use authorization (EUA),” said CHD president and general counsel Mary Holland. “This means the shots are experimental and legally cannot be mandated under U.S. law. Parents can say no.”

School administrators can also decline to incorporate any requirements regarding COVID vaccine status for attending school. “These administrators should not be in the uncomfortable position of being the vaccine police for the pharmaceutical industry,” commented Holland. “The choice for parents and school officials is simple. They should never allow the government to force a medical procedure on children especially when they have a minuscule risk of hospitalization and death from COVID.”

Children have very low transmission rates of the virus as well. Additionally, the vaccine’s experimental mRNA technology has no long-term safety studies upon which parents can make informed decisions after weighing risks and benefits. And, if adult vaccines are any indication, the vaccine will start to wane in children in two to three months according to two recent studies.

From mid-December, 2020 through October 15, 2021, the U.S. government’s database, the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) received 818,044 reports of injury following COVID vaccination including 17,128 deaths. "These numbers are astounding,” said CHD Executive Director Laura Bono. “Half of all reports and two thirds of all deaths reported to the VAERS system in the U.S. since the tracking system was developed in 1990 relate to the COVID 19 vaccines. No physician with an ounce of integrity could possibly vote to approve such a risky vaccine to people of any age, let alone healthy five-year-olds who are at virtually zero risk for complications from COVID."

On October 20, well in advance of the FDA and CDC meetings, the Biden administration said it had procured enough vaccine to vaccinate all 28 million 5- to 11-year-olds in the U.S. To CHD’s knowledge, the Biden Administration has not released the dollar amount of taxpayer funds that was transferred to Pfizer for children’s shots but, even at the highly unlikely low cost of $1 a dose, it translates into $65 million dollars handed to Big Pharma before the vaccine was even FDA authorized and CDC recommended.

“It’s no surprise that the federal government and Pharma already know how these votes will go,” said Holland. “These meetings are nothing more than empty rituals in support of lining Pharma’s pockets. Parents need to know that the fix is in and an approval from either of these committees means nothing in terms of the safety of the vaccines Pharma wants injected into their children.”

The letter from Kennedy and CHD said that committee members “should not participate in an exercise disguising a foregone conclusion” and that “should you grant EUA status to this pediatric EUA vaccine, CHD is poised to take legal action against you and other VRBPAC voting members as well as the FDA. CHD will seek to hold you accountable for recklessly endangering this population with a product that has little efficacy but which may put them, without warning, at risk of many adverse health consequences...”

According to recent data from Indiana University’s Observatory on Social Media, CHD’s website is shared on Twitter more often than those of the World Health Organization and CDC combined. This indicates that a growing number of Americans and citizens of the world are saying no to their government imposing health mandates, recommendations and other personal choices on them and their children that is clearly in violation of their individual rights. The same data also showed that CHD’s content, which recently reached nearly 10 million page views per month, is more widely shared than that from Reuters, The Daily Mail, The Washington Post, Newsweek and CNN.

Dr. Meryl Nass will be conducting a live blog during the proceedings of both the VRBAC and ACIP meetings to interpret and comment on the presentations and votes from CHD-TV. Viewers can also submit questions to Dr. Nass in real time.

To watch and participate in Dr. Nass’s live blog of both committee meetings, visit CHD.TV. Concerned members of the public can add a comment to the FDA VRBPAC Committee by Monday at midnight.

###

Children's Health Defense is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its mission is to end childhood health epidemics by working aggressively to eliminate harmful exposures, hold those responsible accountable, and establish safeguards to prevent future harm. For more information, visit ChildrensHealthDefense.org.