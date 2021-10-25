FB EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, NATIONAL TRIAL LAWYERS, Encourages Facebook, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – FB

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) resulting from allegations that Facebook may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased Facebook securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: Between September 13, 2021 and October 3, 2021, The Wall Street Journal released a series of nine articles alleging that Facebook had been misleading investors regarding its business operations. The allegations were based on internal documents provided by a whistleblower. On October 4, 2021, CBS’s segment 60 Minutes spoke with the whistleblower and published the whistleblower’s SEC whistleblower complaints.

Among the numerous allegations, the internal documents show that: (1) Facebook misrepresented its user growth; (2) Facebook knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook’s user base and growth; (3) Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (4) despite being aware of their use of Facebook’s platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; and (5) Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services.

From the first WSJ article published on September 13, 2021, to the final disclosure on October 4, 2021, Facebook share prices fell by $55.45, or over 14%, damaging investors.

