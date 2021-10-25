Proactive Group Holdings enters strategic alliance with Canaccord Genuity Group Inc

Toronto , Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, October 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive Group Holdings (“Proactive”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the “agreement”) with Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc. (“Canaccord Genuity” or “CG”). The agreement will provide Proactive with an introduction to CG corporate finance clients and the opportunity for Proactive to become the preferred provider of digital investor relations services, websites, data feeds, corporate videos and media to those clients.



As part of the agreement, Canaccord Genuity will make a direct investment in Proactive. Proceeds from the investment will be used for general corporate purposes and to finance acquisitions by Proactive.

The agreement reflects Proactive’s commitment to expanding its distribution channels to ensure small- and medium-sized companies have access to efficient and cost-effective investor engagement services globally.

Proactive will work with CG teams in Canada, Australia, the UK and the US to become a primary provider of investor engagement solutions for growth companies.

Proactive CEO Ian Mclelland said: “This strategic alliance agreement and investment from Canaccord Genuity provides a very strong endorsement of Proactive’s ability to provide meaningful value to growth companies.

“Canaccord Genuity has worked with thousands of growth companies worldwide and understands the merits of a robust investor engagement strategy. We believe that targeted messaging and execution can lead to stronger outcomes, just as poor investor engagement strategies obscure the true potential of even the most dynamic growth companies.

“We are pleased that Canaccord Genuity has chosen Proactive as a preferred channel partner for clients in need of a comprehensive investor engagement platform that covers the entire life cycle of a listed business.”

With operations in London, New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Sydney, and Perth, Proactive provides tech-enabled investor relations solutions to over 1,100 clients worldwide.

Canaccord Genuity is a leading independent investment bank and wealth management firm with offices in North America, the UK & Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. In the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, its capital markets division raised C$20.4 billion for growth companies. Its equity research departments cover over 900 stocks globally.

ABOUT PROACTIVE

Proactive provides a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.

With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors. In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.



