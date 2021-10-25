PLAY will Present Third Quarter 2021 Results on Friday, November 5, 2021

PLAY will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 on Thursday, November 4. Note that the report is published one day before previously announced due to Capital Markets Day being held in Copenhagen on November 5.



CEO Birgir Jónsson and CFO Þóra Eggertsdóttir will present the company’s results on Friday, November 5, at 15:30 p.m. The presentation will be streamed via webcast followed by Q&A session in Icelandic.

The presentation materials will be available after the meeting on PLAY’s investor relations website: https://flyplay.com/investor-relations .

For further information please contact:

Þóra Eggertsdóttir, Chief Financial Officer

Email: thora@flyplay.com

Press contact:

Nadine Guðrún Yaghi, Director of Communications

Phone: +354-7727334

Email: nadine@flyplay.com



