Genius Brands Schedules Investor Conference Call to Discuss Positive Business Development

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) today announced it will host a conference call at 10:30 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 to discuss a positive business development.
The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website: https://ir.gnusbrands.com/ir-calendar.
About Genius Brands International
Genius Brands International, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNUS) is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company’s award-winning ‘content with a purpose’ portfolio includes the upcoming Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, for Kartoon Channel!; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal for Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers for Nick Jr.; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, for Netflix; award-winning toddler brand Baby Genius; adventure comedy STEM series Thomas Edison's Secret Lab; and entrepreneurship series Warren Buffett's Secret Millionaires Club. Through licensing agreements with leading partners, characters from Genius Brands’ IP also appear on a wide range of consumer products for the worldwide retail marketplace. The Company’s new Kartoon Channel! and Kartoon Classroom! are available in over 100 million U.S. television households via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple i0s, Android TV, Android Mobile, Google Play, Xumo, Roku, Tubi, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart TVs and LG TVs. For additional information, please visit www.gnusbrands.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
pr@gnusbrands.com
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:
ir@gnusbrands.com