Vego Garden Launches Their DIY Raised Garden Bed Kits For Tomorrow’s Gardeners

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the U.S Census Bureau, in 2020 the gardening industry experienced incredibly healthy revenue growth, even during the pandemic, with more people seeking to leverage the mental health benefits of the practice, and grow organic vegetables at home. Vego Garden , a direct-to-consumer start-up located in Houston and established during the pandemic, is looking to inspire gardeners’ imaginations with the launch of their customizable metal raised garden bed kits. The easy to assemble product is particularly unique as it solves the environmental issues of wooden raised beds, and helps to make a sustainably organic, garden-to-table lifestyle accessible to everyone.

“Traditional wooden raised beds can only be used for about 5 years before they begin to decay and rot. However, our sustainable VZ 2.0 metal raised beds can be used for up to 20 years, and only cost $0.4/ft per year compared to wooden beds which cost $3/ft per year. This amounts to a huge savings on both cost and environmental impact.” - Robert Xiong, the founder of Vego Garden.

The brand name Vego is a portmanteau of “Vegetable + Lego,” and the company stays true to their belief of gardening being an imaginative, creative and family-friendly activity. The signature DIY Raised Garden Bed Kits are designed to enable gardeners to customize the length and width of the beds into their desired shapes.

In addition to the best-selling 17’’ Tall 9 in 1 modular kit and 32’’ Extra Tall 10 in 1 modular kit, Vego also offers Round, L-Shaped and U-Shaped garden beds, as well as 10 different modules like a self-watering base, and custom-fit covers with built in irrigation. All of the modules are specially engineered to fit on the garden beds, improve sustainability, and meet every gardener’s unique needs. The team is dedicated to improving the gardening experience for all new and seasoned gardeners.

Malachi Biffle, Customer Service Manager, shares his perspective on Vego’s mission, stating that the direct-to-consumer setup of the brand means that the team emphasizes listening to its customers and over-delivering on its commitments. The case of an elderly customer who wanted to invest her time in gardening after the passing of her husband during Covid-19 is a recent example. Malachi spent over an hour connecting with her and realized it should be easier for customers to understand how to install Vego’s modular kits. The team received the feedback and created vivid diagrams for the product pages. According to Malachi “For us at Vego, a world-class customer experience is our highest priority, and everything we do is focused on providing that to our gardeners.”

The company has also announced plans to launch the Vego Garden Kids Program by the end of the year to educate children about gardening. “We can’t wait to introduce this program to the community, and we’re so excited for the impact it will have.” stated by Sarah Mohalley, Vego’s Branding Manager. The Vego Garden Kids Program will educate more than 1,000,000 kids on all the benefits of gardening. The team believes gardening is the perfect time for family members to get closer to each other, and along with physical and mental benefits, children will gain an appreciation for their food and for the environment.

Vego Garden currently supports several local farms, schools, and non-profit organizations in their gardening activities. For more information about Vego Garden and to be a part of the gardening revolution, visit - https://vegogarden.com/ and join their 30k followers on Instagram @Vego_Garden .

