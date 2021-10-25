Black Swan Media Co: GoHighlevel CRM Announces Major Updates for This Year’s “Level Up” Day

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Customer Relationship Management software has revolutionized the marketing industry, making it easier and less time consuming for marketers to reach clients and cultivate valuable relationships. However, not all CRM systems are made equal.

GoHighlevel is a new-age CRM that strives to consolidate the most useful marketing tools in one single useful place. The GoHighlevel team has now announced that some exciting updates are in store for users, expected to arrive on this year’s “Level Up” Day – October 21, 2022 at 8am PT (10am CT). Let’s look at some of those updates, and see what leading digital marketing agency Black Swan Media Co. has to say about the software…

The “Level Up” Day updates

So, first thing’s first: what new things can you expect from GoHighlevel’s on “Level Up” Day? Well, their updates include:

Account-level file management

CoreCRM performance enhancements (including bulk actions, bulk import, bulk delete, and elastic delays)

Email folders

Impressive new user interface

Invoicing and payments

One-step order form (funnels)

RSS emails

Shopify integration

Twilio ISV

WhatsApp integration

Workflow wait for event

WordPress hosting (Google Lightning CDN – Level 0 Access, FreeSSL)

301 redirects (funnels and websites)

These updates are sure to offer GoHighlevel users even better ways to grow and automate their businesses, allowing them to save valuable time and money and work more efficiently to obtain a better ROI.

Black Swan Media’s review of GoHighlevel

Black Swan Media Co has recently written a review of GoHighlevel (entitled “Our Honest GoHighlevel Review 2020 – The Best Jack of all Trades or Master of None?”) to give you valuable, unbiased insight into whether it’s the right CRM option for your business. Spoiler alert: it certainly looks promising!

The Black Swan Media review is overwhelmingly positive, praising GoHighlevel as “the tool of the decade”, a comprehensive option that replacing previous titans like Clickfunnels for landing pages and Pipedrive/Hubspot for CRMs.

GoHighlevel can help you and your business through a multitude of ways:

Automating your business more to save precious time and money

Building out funnels

Growth – this is an infinitely scalable CRM that grows as businesses grow

Handling call tracking, revenue tracking, and lead tracking

Handling client acquisition, fulfilment, and retention

Increasing ROI on ad-spend, and existing clients

Offering help with link building and SEO

Offering help with reputation management (including automated review requests)

Black Swan Media does also address a couple of GoHighlevel’s weaknesses. The agency mentions that the CRM system is not a perfect solution for e-commerce businesses, suggesting these business types stick to Shopify and all of its plug-ins. Also, Black Swan Media mentions that it can feel like there’s a big learning curve to actually using GoHighlevel (but this challenge can be overcome with proper training).

Black Swan Media website has tips and templates to help you get your head around GoHighlevel and get the most out of the software, so be sure to check those out!

More information

Black Swan Media Co. is an elite digital marketing agency that helps business owners completely take over their local markets and earn a maximum return on their investments. The agency specializes in advanced local search engine optimization (SEO), lead generation and building conversion-driven websites.

If you would like to find out more about Black Swan Media, you can head to the website at blackswanmedia.co (where you can also find the company’s GoHighlevel review. You can also email the team at info@blackswanmedia.co if you have any questions.

