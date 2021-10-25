English French

Paris, October 25th, 2021 6:30 pm

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Eramet announces the purchase of 5,750 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer.

Aggregated presentation per day and per market

Name of the issuer Identification code of issuer (Legal Entity Identifier) Day of transaction Identification code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares* ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/10/2021 FR0000131757 88 86.15 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 18/10/2021 FR0000131757 912 85.23 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/10/2021 FR0000131757 48 82.90 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 19/10/2021 FR0000131757 952 83.80 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 20/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,250 82.23 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/10/2021 FR0000131757 31 81.85 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 21/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,219 81.84 ERAMET 549300LUH78PG2MP6N64 22/10/2021 FR0000131757 1,250 83.70 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 5,750 83.27

Details per transaction

Detailed information regarding purchase of own shares (week of October 18th, 2021) is available on Eramet website: https://www.eramet.com/en/investors/publications-and-press-releases

Calendar

23.02.2022: Publication of 2021 Group annual results

28.04.2022: Publication of 2022 Group first-quarter turnover

