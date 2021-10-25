DSV, 923 - CONCLUSION OF SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME IN DSV A/S

Company Announcement No. 923

On 29 July 2021, we initiated a share buyback programme of DKK 4,000 million, as described in Company Announcement No. 901.

The share buyback programme has now been concluded.

The programme has been carried out in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-57 2,300,156 1,561.52 3,591,732,492 58: 18 October 2021 70,000 1,497.43 104,820,100 59: 19 October 2021 22,000 1,513.13 33,288,860 60: 20 October 2021 76,000 1,514.34 115,089,840 61: 21 October 2021 24,000 1,512.74 36,305,760 62: 22 October 2021 15,000 1,538.28 23,074,200 63: 25 October 2021 61,900 1,545.05 95,638,595 Accumulated trading for days 1-63 2,569,056 1,556.97 3,999,949,847

As at today, DSV A/S holds a total of 3,367,052 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 1.40% of the total number of issued shares of 240,000,000.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are published on investor.dsv.com.

Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.

Yours sincerely,

DSV A/S

