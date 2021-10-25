Artificial Paintings Celebrates One Year Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Paintings is a tech company, which specializes in the production and popularization of AI-generated works of art . While the project was created only a year ago (in October 2020), it can already boast a perfect reputation and a stable fan base of AI enthusiasts and modern collectors who are into futurism and high-quality digital art.

Over the past 12 months, the company managed to reach new heights as a result of experimenting with contemporary art directions and technological solutions. Here are just a few events and projects initiated by Artificial Paintings:

The company launched a unique collection of artworks that combined traditional 2D images with stunning 3D patterns; all elements were created and mixed into a single masterpiece by the AI Model, trained specially for this occasion.

Artificial Paintings donated more than $14,000 to charity. A certain percentage of each painting sold goes to various organizations, mainly to support and protect the environment and marine wildlife. Currently, all the donations are processed under the slogan "AI Will Save the Ocean," as the company puts a particular emphasis on the protection of marine ecosystems from pollution and other adverse impacts of human activities.

The first dataset, with which the AI Model started its learning journey, contained 3,000 works of art, primarily abstract ones. Now the database has 150,000+ masterpieces of different styles and artistic directions, and that's only a beginning. The model continues to improve and develop; it has been training for 350+ days so far.

Since October 2020, Artificial Paintings has produced more than 1,000 unique AI artworks and sold 260 of them. Overall, the company launched 17 thematic collections, and most of them were sold out in less than three months.

Artificial Paintings never stops experimenting with various formats and non-obvious opportunities. New collections contain dozens of 3D and 2D AI paintings packed in the innovative NFT format. Collections with AI video art are on their way.

It was indeed a fruitful year that laid the groundwork for even more promising projects, bold ideas, and big plans. You can keep track of the upcoming events and updates of Artificial Paintings on Twitter (@ArtificialNFT), Instagram (@Artificial_Paintings), or Discord (https://discord.gg/ArtificialPaintings).

Press Contact:

Alex Solonsky

Phone: +447418357636

Email: press@artificialpaintings.com

Web: https://artificialpaintings.com

Image 1: Artificial Paintings





Artificial Paintings Celebrates One Year Anniversary









