CaptionCall Receives Hearing Technology Innovator Award for Captioning Technology Software

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaptionCall, the leading provider of captioned telephone service for people who need captions to use the telephone, announced today that it has been recognized in the second annual Hearing Technology Innovator Awards™. CaptionCall was named as the winner in the Assistive Technology and Software category for Captioning Technology Software.



“We are excited that our outstanding captioning technology was recognized and awarded,” said CaptionCall CEO Scott Wood. “We innovate with the goal of providing the highest-quality captioning telephone service so our customers can connect with all of the people in their lives and have clear, natural conversations. Our software, and the people who create it, are key to that success.”

Through the annual awards program, Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM) recognizes technological innovation and achievement in the hearing industry. This year’s expanded awards program saw dozens of innovative technologies, submitted from companies across the globe across seven categories. More than $8,000 was raised through the awards program to support the work of two non-profit organizations: the Hearing Loss Association of America and the Hearing Health Foundation.

“Hearing technologies being developed by companies like CaptionCall are helping set the standard for innovation in the industry,” said HHTM President and CEO, Kevin Liebe.

Research reveals that hearing loss has a significant impact on one’s ability to stay socially connected, often leading to loneliness and isolation—the precursors for many serious health risks. CaptionCall’s no-cost service helps people who need captions to use the phone stay socially connected for a longer, happier, and healthier lives.

About CaptionCall, LLC

CaptionCall is the industry leader in the provision of captioned-telephone service that is available at no-cost to anyone who has hearing loss that necessitates the use of captions to use the phone. While hearing loss affects millions of people for many different reasons – age, illness, injury, loud working conditions, and military service – it doesn’t have to limit the quality of their phone conversations. With CaptionCall, it’s easy to communicate confidently with friends, family, and colleagues.

CaptionCall uses advanced voice recognition technology, a transcription service, and human captioning agents to quickly provide written captions of what callers say on a large, easy-to-read screen. The CaptionCall phone works like a traditional telephone – callers simply dial and answer calls, as usual, and speak and listen using a phone handset. CaptionCall users see captions of what callers say. Apps for iOS and Android are also available.

All eligible customers receive Red Carpet Service that includes professional installation, product training, and friendly customer support, enabling people everywhere to get more from their phone conversations — and more from life.