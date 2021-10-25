Logiq’s Advanced Consumer Scoring Technology Driving New Customer Program Offering Ramp-Up

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ, NEO: LGIQ), a global provider of award-winning consumer acquisition solutions, reported its Logiq Consumer Marketplace (LCM) advanced scoring system for customer acquisitions is driving its new customer program offering ramp-up.



“Our advanced scoring technology provides a highly effective way to indicate which media buying programs work and help to win new customers,” stated LCM president, Haig Newton. “We believe it allows us to manage media buys more effectively than our competitors.”

LCM serves a number of high-value customers and brands across a diverse range of industries, from dozens of smaller players to a multi-billion-dollar publicly traded company.

“We offer major brands, agencies and traffic partners a deep understanding of the type of customer they are looking to identify and win and why it works,” continued Newton. “This allows us to effectively craft a custom consumer experience that produces highly targeted results. We can scale this solution across any market that uses the web for finding new customers.”

Logiq has been using its advanced scoring technology as a consumer acquisition company for years. It is one of the nation’s leading providers of prospects for life, auto, home and Medicare insurance, creating intent to purchase. The first-party data gleaned from this client’s campaigns has continually enhanced LCM’s consumer profiles. LCM can offer this, for example, to its more than two million consumer profiles in the Medicare insurance market who are up for enrollment later this year.

“We plan to expand our Medicare market again during this year’s enrollment period,” said Charles Phillips, SVP of Growth for LCM. “Using our scoring, intelligence and data, we know where to market quickly and what our buyers want for quality. This gives us a leg up against our competition.

“We solve a lot of pains in advertising with this combination. These new buyer wins are just the beginning of a more aggressive customer acquisition strategy.”

About Logiq

Logiq Inc. is a U.S.-based leading global provider of e-commerce and fintech business enablement solutions. Its DataLogiq (LCM+LDM) business provides a data-driven, end-to-end marketing and consumer acquisition solution. Its AI-powered LogiqX™ data engine delivers valuable consumer insights that enhance the ROI of online marketing spend and personalization. The company’s Fixel technology offers simplified online marketing with critical privacy features.

In its AppLogiq business, Logiq’s platform-as-a-service, branded as CreateApp™, enables small- and medium-sized businesses worldwide to easily create and deploy a native mobile app for their business without technical knowledge or background. CreateApp™ empowers businesses to reach more customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services in an easy, affordable, and highly efficient way.

CreateApp™ is offered in 14 languages across 10 countries and three continents, including some of the fastest-growing emerging markets in Southeast Asia. The company’s PayLogiq, branded as AtozPay™ in Indonesia, offers mobile payments, and GoLogiq, branded as AtozGo™ in Indonesia, offers hyper-local food delivery services. Connect with Logiq: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook .

