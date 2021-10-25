AOE Announces the Unveiling of Its New All-Electric Motorcycle

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AOE Mobility AS ("AOE Mobility"), a Scandinavian technology company, is pleased to announce they will unveil the new AOE Bike on www.aoemobility.com on the 1st of November 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CET (Central European time). AOE Bike is an all-electric motorcycle with no internal combustion engine, allowing the driver to experience unadulterated power without the disruptive noise of a traditional motorcycle.

"We are excited to pull our technology company out of stealth mode, and announce the unveiling of AOE Bike, an all-electric, environmentally friendly motorcycle from Scandinavia," said Jakob Kirsebom Lanto, CEO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility.

AOE Bike features a contemporary Scandinavian design with a masculine and minimalistic aesthetic. The sidecar provides extra storage (and electricity) for longer trips, and the electric drive unit and battery pack is both environmentally friendly and easy to charge.

"The overall design of AOE Bike is rather futuristic," said Espen Kvalvik, CTO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility. "While being so, it is quite eco-friendly by not having an internal combustion engine. As it is all-electric, it will give the rider an exhilarating ride, and in a quiet fashion."

"Even though the electrification of the automobile has had a great start, there still aren't many noteworthy electric motorcycles," added Adrian Kristofer Locklindh, COO & Co-Founder of AOE Mobility. "Therefore, we have chosen to take on this task by creating a premium motorcycle, and in order for this vehicle to get out on the road more quickly, we have chosen the product development strategy to team up with suppliers that have already developed components."

AOE Mobility will be unveiling AOE Bike on November 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. CET on www.aoemobility.com

