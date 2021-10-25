Jamf Announces Same-Day Support for Apple’s macOS Monterey

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, today announced it is prepared to support and extend key functionality in Apple’s macOS Monterey release, which became generally available today. Jamf’s support for macOS Monterey follows its same-day support for iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 15 that was released in September , ensuring organizations consistent and reliable support that promotes immediate upgrades if an organization should do so. Through extensive testing in Apple’s beta releases, Jamf ensures compatibility for all of Apple’s fall releases, including macOS Monterey, across its solution portfolio.



macOS Monterey delivers powerful features that will help organizations with enhanced device management and institutional security enhancements for Mac. With macOS Monterey, organizations can:

Protect Users’ Privacy on Mac with Apple and Jamf

Apple’s introduction of iCloud Private Relay follows the launch of Jamf Private Access, Jamf’s solution to enable secure access to business applications without the performance, privacy and security challenges of legacy enterprise VPN connections. With iCloud Private Relay and Jamf, users are protected in their private and enterprise browsing. iCloud Private Relay and Jamf Private Access work together to ensure employees are enterprise secure, their privacy is protected and when running both Jamf Private Access and iCloud Private Relay together, it is the most optimal approach to privacy and security without compromising performance.



Remotely Secure and Lock Mac to Protect Company Information

macOS Monterey supports a better way to secure the most sensitive parts of Mac with macOS Recovery Lock. An admin or organization can prevent users from getting to macOS Recovery without a password by using a PreStage enrollment to set Recovery Lock on computers during enrollment.



Access Enhanced Controls and Management for Mac Software Updates

Apple extended capabilities for IT to manage software updates for M1 Mac. Now IT can specify separate deferral lengths for any updates that are delivered and installed through the macOS software update mechanism. This feature allows a major release such as macOS 12 to be deferred up to 90 days, while other important security updates and minor versions can still be available for users to install.



Utilize Enhanced Capabilities to Erase All Content and Settings on Mac

macOS Monterey allows IT to Erase All Content and Settings on a Mac, a feature that is already available for iOS and iPadOS and is supported by Jamf. IT can erase all data and user-installed apps while maintaining the current installed operating system for all company-issued Apple devices.

About Jamf

Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com .

Media Contact:

Aleena Kaleem | media@jamf.com