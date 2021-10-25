Truetox Sponsors Commerce Plaza Field Day Experience

GARDEN CITY PARK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truetox Laboratories, a provider of pain management, behavioral health, and addiction treatment laboratory services, has announced that it will be sponsoring the Commerce Plaza Field Day for local students in the Levittown, New York, area. This will be the first time students will be returning for the all-day event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

Commerce Plaza is a unique activity-based experience designed to immerse students in the business community. Instructors facilitate and guide the students through their experiences, ensuring they successfully apply their knowledge and put their skills to practice in other areas of their lives.

When students arrive, they have options of playing out various business roles within Commerce Plaza. During this full-day field trip experience, students have the opportunity to put into practice what they learned in the six-week preparatory period that took place in their classrooms leading up to the event. This essentially brings Commerce Plaza to life.

With the support of local businesses such as Truetox, Capital One Bank, Hofstra University, Sandwire IT Tech Solutions, Cohen Children's Medical Center Northwell Health, and United Way of Long Island, students can choose to learn from a variety of industries, including banking, news media, healthcare, and public service.

For more information about Truetox, please visit https://www.truetoxlabs.com.

About Truetox

Truetox specializes in providing pain management physician offices, behavioral health, and addiction treatment providers with on-demand medication monitoring and management of clients' progress through their treatment programs.

