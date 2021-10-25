New CUMULUS MEDIA Survey Reveals Increased Interest in Audio Creative

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) | Westwood One’s Audio Active Group (AAG) today announced the results of an October 2021 survey on audio creative practices. The Audio Active Group conducted a survey of senior audio activation executives to understand the types of questions they field from brand clients and strategy teams. The primary finding was that there is a heightened interest in audio creative best practices, attributed to two factors: 1) Podcasting has captured the attention of marketers who seek recommendations to optimize brand and sales effect, and 2) Big brands are discovering radio as an effective way to supplement and complement mass reach for TV, especially pharmaceutical brands.



CUMULUS MEDIA | Westwood One has tested hundreds of audio ads over the years working with the leading experts in creative testing: ABX, Veritonic, and Sensory Logic. The Audio Active Group has evaluated the findings from those tests, along with marketing effectiveness and creative strategy work from industry giants like Les Binet, Peter Field, Alice Sylvester, Bryon Sharp, Leslie Wood, Paul Feldwick, Jenni Romaniuk, and Orlando Wood, to form CUMULUS MEDIA | Westwood One’s comprehensive audio creative best practices guide. The key recommendations:

Have a conversation: Don’t shout

The first five second matter: Say the brand early and often

Don’t get caught up on spot length

The fewer the messages, the greater the recall

Use consistent, unified creative across different media to deliver impact

Tell a story with emotion

Use a fluent device, ie. a recurring character or scenario

Entertain for emotional gain

Make the ad audible and easy to understand

Use music for branding

Create a sonic logo that has melody and says the brand name

Leverage the appeal and trust of radio personalities

Target your core audience: Women prefer a female voice

Don’t worry about wear-out

The Audio Active Group, led by Pierre Bouvard, Chief Insights Officer of CUMULUS MEDIA | Westwood One, partners with clients to provide media and creative strategy and business outcome measurement of their entire audio campaign.

