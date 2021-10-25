Proactive news headlines including Carnival, Pathfinder Ventures, Empower clinics, Predictmedix and Ayurcann

New York, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Todos Medical notes publication of article in journal by researchers in Germany which has positive implications for its Tollovir drug click here
- Q BioMed raises $2M with plans for uplisting on NASDAQ; updates on activity for coming months click here
- Pathfinder Ventures seeing strong demand at its winterized resorts in BC, with 100% occupancy in Fraser Valley click here
- Carnival Corp shares hit choppy water after downgrade by Wall Street investment bank click here
- Globex Mining acquires 2% royalty on gold and base metals bearing land package in Quebec click here
- Ayurcann enters into patient referral agreement for medical cannabis with The Herb Clinic click here
- Sonoro Gold announces 10,000-metre drilling program at Cerro Caliche in Mexico click here
- Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada completes this year's exploration at Champagne project, Idaho click here
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands to launch new vegan mac and cheese at upcoming Planted Expo in Vancouver click here
- Empower Clinics says its Kai Medical Lab approved to administer coronavirus vaccinations in the US click here
- Gevo signs MoU with ADM to produce up to 500M gallon sustainable aviation fuel, other low carbon-footprint hydrocarbon fuels click here
- Cardiol Therapeutics receives Health Canada approval for Phase II trial of CardiolRx click here
- Amarillo Gold receives regulatory approval for Posse power line in Brazil’s Goiás State click here
- Predictmedix deployed 15 Safe Entry Stations at recent Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix in Texas click here
- PlantX Life set to open XMarket pop-up shop inside two Hudson's Bay locations in Ontario click here
- Alpine 4 subsidiary Alternative Laboratories secures $1.9M nutraceutical order from new client click here
- FPX Nickel shares start trading on the OTXQB market in the US under the symbol ‘FPOCF’ click here
- The Parent Company (OTCQX:GRAMF, NEO:GRAMU) expands edible cannabis offerings with launch of DELI Dimes click here
- Great Bear reports high gold recoveries in preliminary LP Fault metallurgical tests click here
- ESE Entertainment inks binding share purchase agreement to acquire European esports media and technology company, Frenzy click here
- Renforth Resources exposes 180m of continuous visible mineralization on surface at Surimeau project click here
- LexaGene completes analytical studies for FDA EUA application for coronavirus (COVID-19) diagnostics click here
- Versus Systems makes company record after featuring in 33 major live events last week click here
- Zoglo’s Incredible Food says it is to sell its products at Foodland supermarkets in Ontario click here
- Irwin Naturals sets up wholly-owned units to enter US, Canada recreational cannabis market and psychedelic mental health industry click here
- CytoDyn announces treatment of first patient in pivotal Phase 3 trial for critically ill Coronavirus patients in Brazil click here
- Lucky Minerals (TSX-V:LKY, OTC:LKMNF) says trenching at Wayka gold discovery in Ecuador is expanding mineralized footprint click here
- Valereum Blockchain wants to create world’s first crypto-friendly stock exchange click here
- DRDGOLD says it is on track for interim dividend payout as it increases gold production and sales click here
