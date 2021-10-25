Getting Back to Basics: How FirstBase Skincare is Putting Nature to Work for Skin

Calgary, AB, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The skincare and beauty product market experienced rapid growth over the past century. By 2025, the industry is expected to be worth roughly $185 billion – even as sales begin to slow. 2020 redefined the way many people shop–trading harsh, chemical-filled products for organic, natural, and sustainable options.

As those consumer values and shopping trends shift, one company has found a way to keep up–offering a better product with great results. By tapping into all nature has to offer, FirstBase successfully developed an organic skincare line that provides both additional benefits for skin and helps protect the Earth. FirstBase Skincare offers organic skincare products – made from what nature gave us. Made with plant-based ingredients, including baobab extract, lotus flower extract, and willow bark, each product is rooted in nature’s finest ingredients.

Perhaps the most popular FirstBase skincare product is the Double Dose SUPERPOWER organic Vitamin C serum. The one-of-a-kind anti-aging serum is rich in antioxidants–helping to hydrate the skin and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Many products may promise to deliver those same results – but this SUPERPOWER Vitamin C serum fulfills that promise. Using encapsulated stabilized Vitamin C allows for better absorption in the skin–providing a balanced PH and natural microflora. Use this SUPERPOWER Vitamin C serum for face or body–and feel confident knowing it is safe and gentle for any skin.

Vitamin C serums are incredibly popular–quickly becoming among the most purchased anti-aging products on the market. But Double Dose organic Vitamin C serum is rated among the best in the world by Health Energy Guru, thanks to its effective and efficient results – even after the first use.

FirstBase product formulations are clinically proven to be organic and safe – helping them become one of the first beauty product companies on the market to be approved under the COSMOS standards as one of Canada’s leading ECOCERT® certified brands. Not only does FirstBase value what people use on their skin and in their bodies, they truly care about how they treat the Earth along the way–from responsible ingredients to sustainable manufacturing processes. Through a commitment to responsible practices and products, FirstBase has established itself as an industry leader in organic, natural skincare.

FirstBase is committed to creating a supportive, healthy community of like-minded health, wellness and skin enthusiasts through guidance and education–allowing everyone’s natural beauty to show, each and every day. FirstBase Skincare stands behind each one of its products and is committed to customer satisfaction and loyalty. To learn more about how FirstBase Skincare is doing things differently, visit https://firstbaseskincare.com/. Discover professional skincare tips and beauty secrets from two of the best in the business.





About FirstBase Skincare

Their journey began as two best friends who became inseparable over a shared passion for holistic health, wellness, and beauty. For April and Beth, their plan was not to try and reinvent the wheel in skincare, rather bring things back to basics. As they got older, they realized that having fewer, better-quality products was the secret to healthy glowing skin. Aligning themselves with some of the top experts in the world, they set out to create a line of skincare products that supported people’s bodies, the largest natural living organism. They know there’s no miracle skin product out there to discover, and that the true discovery happens when you realize that the miracle is the power of the skin itself. They wanted to share these truly amazing products with the world but also their knowledge and passion for foundational health, with our community. For your skin to look its best, you need to feel your best.

