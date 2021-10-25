Community Association Services of Indiana Hosts Networking Event Supporting Associa Cares

Carmel, IN, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Association Services of Indiana, an Associa® company, recently hosted an open house networking event and silent auction to support Associa’s national non-profit organization, Associa Cares.

Board member participants enjoyed connecting with 15 vendor partners representing various community association services and other property management leaders. Attendees also participated in a silent auction with items and experiences donated by local businesses, where 100% of the proceeds went directly to furthering the charitable work of Associa Cares.

“Our team has always been devoted to supporting charitable initiatives that serve our communities, especially the work of Associa Cares,” stated Jennifer Freeman, CMCA®, Community Association Services of Indiana president. “By partnering with generous local businesses, we were able to host this auction and networking event, connect with clients, and raise much-needed funds for Associa Cares. We are proud to play a small role in furthering the impact Associa Cares makes.”

Associa Cares has provided assistance to more than 3,000 families and over $4 million has been distributed since 2007. To view Associa Cares’ fundraising disclosure statement, please visit http://www.associacares.org/fundraising-disclosure-statement/.

Associa Cares funds are distributed to organizations and families of Associa-managed and non-Associa managed communities. To donate to Associa Cares or apply for assistance, please visit our website at http://www.associacares.org.



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



