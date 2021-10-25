Leafreport Announces Findings From Cannabidiol (CBD) Dosage Survey of More Than 1,360 Respondents, Finds Users Aren’t Checking With a Professional

Survey Finds 71% of CBD Users Self-determine Dosage Without Consulting a Professional



TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Leafreport.com (“Leafreport'' or the “Company”), the CBD industry's peer-reviewed watchdog website, announced today the results of a cannabidiol (CBD) dosage survey that found nearly three quarters of CBD users self-determined their dosage and do not consult with a professional to determine the appropriate dosage.

For the survey, Leafreport asked survey participants a total of 11 questions regarding their CBD usage and dosage habits. Among the findings, Leafreport found that 22% of respondents didn’t check the dose before taking CBD, and more than 42% decided the dosage themselves, based on trial and error. In addition, only 29% of CBD users consulted with a professional to determine their dosage.

“After our team reviewed the findings from the dosage survey, we realized that most users are not seeking out the opinions of professionals when trying CBD, which can lead them to negative experiences,” said Lital Shafir, the head of product at Leafreport. “Our mission at Leafreport has always been to educate consumers on the many aspects of the CBD industry, and we want to offer educational tools like extensive reports for those who want to get away from ‘trial and error’ tactics when taking CBD.”

In addition, Leafreport’s dosage survey found that while 48% of respondents take the same dosage every time they consume CBD, 26% don’t check for CBD concentration when shopping for CBD products.

The survey also found that 57% of respondents use CBD for pain and 31% use CBD every day, which speaks to the current demand for CBD products among users.

This survey is one of many completed by Leafreport aimed at informing consumers about various aspects of the CBD industry. The Company has previously sent CBD products to the cannabis testing lab Canalysis to see if they contained the advertised levels of CBD, among other tests. These reports include recent deep-dives into topicals, edibles, beverages, and more.

To read the full survey findings from Leafreport, visit: https://www.leafreport.com/education/spotlight-on-cbd-dosage-71-of-cbd-users-self-determine-dosage-w... .

Visit Leafreport.com for additional reports and product information for consumers related to CBD products and other topics.

About Leafreport: Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the landscape of CBD. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.

