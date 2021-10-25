Farmstead Brings No-Fee, Same-Day Grocery Delivery to Half Moon Bay

BURLINGAME, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced that it has expanded its service into Half Moon Bay, greatly expanding residents’ options when it comes to grocery shopping and becoming the only no-fee and no-markup grocery delivery service in the area.



With Farmstead, residents can get legendary local brands such as Straus (with free bottle pickup), Cowgirl Creamery, Acme Bread (baked each morning) and Casa Sanchez in addition to national brands such as Kraft, plus fresh, locally sourced produce. Customers can choose a two-hour same-day delivery slot, or sign up for a sustainable weekly route - meaning, Farmstead will deliver with other orders in the same neighborhood, to reduce carbon emissions.

Customers can place one-off orders, or become subscribers, with a regular delivery slot each week.

Farmstead stands out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model—delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius—to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mid-market audience.

“We had numerous requests from Half Moon Bay residents to expand our service there - they had few choices for grocery stores, and only high-fee options for delivery,” said Sara Custer, Head of Operations at Farmstead. “Since we have a dark store in the area, we were able to spin up new service for Half Moon Bay quickly. We’re proud to bring this new option to Half Moon Bay residents.”

Coastside farms and food producers are encouraged to contact Farmstead to list their products. Additionally, Farmstead’s hiring delivery drivers based out of Half Moon Bay, apply here .

Customers can sign up for Farmstead’s service at https://www.farmsteadapp.com .

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Farmstead offers this same technology stack, Grocery OS, to grocers wishing to improve operations and compete more effectively against dominant e-commerce players. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @ farmsteadapp .

