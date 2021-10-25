PetMed Express Announces Its Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $67.4 million, compared to $75.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 10.7%. Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2021 were $146.7 million, compared to $171.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 14.5%. Net income was $6.3 million, or $0.31 diluted per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.42 diluted per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a 24.5% decrease to net income. Net income was $10.8 million, or $0.53 diluted per share, for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $16.2 million, or $0.81 diluted per share, for the six months ended September 30, 2020, a 33.4% decrease to net income. Average order size increased from $87 to $92 for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.

“PetMeds has been a pioneer in the business of pet health and wellness for over 25 years, and it’s time to take the next step towards expanding our business in the $10 billion pet medication market and to begin our foray into the much larger $107 billion total pet care market,” said Matt Hulett, CEO and President. “As one example, during the quarter we recently launched our “AutoShip and Save” program which allows us to build a greater lifetime value and recurring relationships with our customers. The team and I are looking forward to leveraging PetMeds’ many assets in a variety of other new opportunity areas as we elevate our growth prospects for the future.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2021. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This afternoon at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (877) 407-0789 (toll free) or (201) 689-8562. We will also provide a link at https://www.1800petmeds.com/investor.html for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time on October 25, 2021 until November 8, 2021 at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671, and enter passcode 13724036.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy®, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.petmeds.com.

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except for per share data)
       
   September 30,  March 31,
   2021  2021
ASSETS  (Unaudited)   
       
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $106,562 $118,718
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $28 and $39, respectively  1,854  2,587
Inventories - finished goods, net  19,733  34,420
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  4,397  4,503
Prepaid income taxes  899  959
Total current assets  133,445  161,187
       
Noncurrent assets:      
Property and equipment, net  25,081  25,450
Intangible assets  860  860
Total noncurrent assets  25,941  26,310
       
Total assets $159,386 $187,497
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $11,183 $39,548
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  5,089  5,387
Total current liabilities  16,272  44,935
       
Deferred tax liabilities  1,627  1,281
       
Total liabilities  17,899  46,216
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Shareholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share  9  9
Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,943 and 20,269 shares issued and outstanding, respectively  21  20
Additional paid-in capital  8,711  7,111
Retained earnings  132,746  134,141
       
Total shareholders' equity  141,487  141,281
       
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $159,386 $187,497
       


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited)
             
   Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
   September 30,  September 30,
   2021  2020  2021  2020
             
Sales $67,386 $75,436 $146,698 $171,640
Cost of sales  48,212  52,418  105,744  121,837
             
Gross profit  19,174  23,018  40,954  49,803
             
Operating expenses:            
General and administrative  6,958  6,809  14,999  14,563
Advertising  3,435  5,131  11,108  14,164
Depreciation  694  607  1,341  1,169
Total operating expenses  11,087  12,547  27,448  29,896
             
Income from operations  8,087  10,471  13,506  19,907
             
Other income:            
Interest income, net  74  66  159  156
Other, net  170  338  454  593
Total other income  244  404  613  749
             
Income before provision for income taxes  8,331  10,875  14,119  20,656
             
Provision for income taxes  1,982  2,463  3,342  4,476
             
Net income $6,349 $8,412 $10,777 $16,180
             
Net income per common share:            
Basic $0.31 $0.42 $0.53 $0.81
Diluted $0.31 $0.42 $0.53 $0.81
             
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic  20,178  20,063  20,144  20,024
Diluted  20,568  20,154  20,384  20,098
             
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.30 $0.28 $0.60 $0.56
             


PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
 
   Six Months Ended
   September 30,
   2021   2020 
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $10,777  $16,180 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation  1,341   1,169 
Share based compensation  1,600   1,513 
Deferred income taxes  346   408 
Bad debt expense  58   61 
(Increase) decrease in operating assets and increase (decrease) in liabilities:      
Accounts receivable  675   1,570 
Inventories - finished goods  14,687   (3,567)
Prepaid income taxes  60   - 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  106   916 
Accounts payable  (28,365)  (3,600)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  (210)  391 
Income taxes payable  -   147 
Net cash provided by operating activities  1,075   15,188 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Purchases of property and equipment  (972)  (1,193)
Net cash used in investing activities  (972)  (1,193)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Dividends paid  (12,259)  (11,413)
Net cash used in financing activities  (12,259)  (11,413)
       
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents  (12,156)  2,582 
Cash and cash equivalents, at beginning of period  118,718   103,762 
       
Cash and cash equivalents, at end of period $106,562  $106,344 
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
       
Cash paid for income taxes $2,935  $4,206 
       
Dividends payable in accrued expenses $110  $126 
       

