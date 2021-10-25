PetMed Express Announces Its Second Fiscal Quarter Financial Results and Its Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETS) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $67.4 million, compared to $75.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 10.7%. Net sales for the six months ended September 30, 2021 were $146.7 million, compared to $171.6 million for the six months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 14.5%. Net income was $6.3 million, or $0.31 diluted per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $8.4 million, or $0.42 diluted per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a 24.5% decrease to net income. Net income was $10.8 million, or $0.53 diluted per share, for the six months ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $16.2 million, or $0.81 diluted per share, for the six months ended September 30, 2020, a 33.4% decrease to net income. Average order size increased from $87 to $92 for the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and 2021, respectively.



“PetMeds has been a pioneer in the business of pet health and wellness for over 25 years, and it’s time to take the next step towards expanding our business in the $10 billion pet medication market and to begin our foray into the much larger $107 billion total pet care market,” said Matt Hulett, CEO and President. “As one example, during the quarter we recently launched our “AutoShip and Save” program which allows us to build a greater lifetime value and recurring relationships with our customers. The team and I are looking forward to leveraging PetMeds’ many assets in a variety of other new opportunity areas as we elevate our growth prospects for the future.”

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend will be payable on November 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2021. The Company intends to continue to pay regular quarterly dividends; however, the declaration and payment of future dividends is discretionary and will be subject to a determination by the Board of Directors each quarter following its review of the Company’s financial performance.

This afternoon at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time, the Company will host a conference call to review the quarter’s financial results. To access the call, which is open to the public, please dial (877) 407-0789 (toll free) or (201) 689-8562. We will also provide a link at https://www.1800petmeds.com/investor.html for those who wish to stream the call via webcast. For those unable to participate in the live event, the call will be available for replay from 7:30 P.M. Eastern Time on October 25, 2021 until November 8, 2021 at 11:59 P.M Eastern Time. To access the replay, call (844) 512-2921 (toll free) or (412) 317-6671, and enter passcode 13724036.

Founded in 1996, PetMed Express is America’s Most Trusted Pet Pharmacy®, delivering prescription and non-prescription pet medications and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses at competitive prices direct to the consumer through its 1-800-PetMeds toll free number and on the Internet through its website at www.petmeds.com .



This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or by the Securities and Exchange Commission, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the Company’s ability to meet the objectives included in its business plan. Important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those indicated by such “forward-looking” statements are set forth in Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations in the PetMed Express Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2021. The Company’s future results may also be impacted by other risk factors listed from time to time in its SEC filings, including, but not limited to, the Company's Form 10-Q and its Annual Report on Form 10-K. For investment relations contact PetMed Express, Inc., Bruce S. Rosenbloom, CFO, 561-526-4444.





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except for per share data) September 30, March 31, 2021 2021 ASSETS (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 106,562 $ 118,718 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $28 and $39, respectively 1,854 2,587 Inventories - finished goods, net 19,733 34,420 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,397 4,503 Prepaid income taxes 899 959 Total current assets 133,445 161,187 Noncurrent assets: Property and equipment, net 25,081 25,450 Intangible assets 860 860 Total noncurrent assets 25,941 26,310 Total assets $ 159,386 $ 187,497 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,183 $ 39,548 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,089 5,387 Total current liabilities 16,272 44,935 Deferred tax liabilities 1,627 1,281 Total liabilities 17,899 46,216 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value, 5,000 shares authorized; 3 convertible shares issued and outstanding with a liquidation preference of $4 per share 9 9 Common stock, $.001 par value, 40,000 shares authorized; 20,943 and 20,269 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 21 20 Additional paid-in capital 8,711 7,111 Retained earnings 132,746 134,141 Total shareholders' equity 141,487 141,281 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 159,386 $ 187,497





PETMED EXPRESS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except for per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 67,386 $ 75,436 $ 146,698 $ 171,640 Cost of sales 48,212 52,418 105,744 121,837 Gross profit 19,174 23,018 40,954 49,803 Operating expenses: General and administrative 6,958 6,809 14,999 14,563 Advertising 3,435 5,131 11,108 14,164 Depreciation 694 607 1,341 1,169 Total operating expenses 11,087 12,547 27,448 29,896 Income from operations 8,087 10,471 13,506 19,907 Other income: Interest income, net 74 66 159 156 Other, net 170 338 454 593 Total other income 244 404 613 749 Income before provision for income taxes 8,331 10,875 14,119 20,656 Provision for income taxes 1,982 2,463 3,342 4,476 Net income $ 6,349 $ 8,412 $ 10,777 $ 16,180 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.42 $ 0.53 $ 0.81 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.42 $ 0.53 $ 0.81 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 20,178 20,063 20,144 20,024 Diluted 20,568 20,154 20,384 20,098 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.60 $ 0.56



