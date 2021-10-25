Hunters Named CISO Choice Award Finalist for Security Analytics

NEWTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters announced today that it was named a finalist in the 2021 CISO Choice Awards. Hunters’ industry-leading Open Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform caught the attention of the judges as a top solution in the Security Analytics category.



Security Current’s CISO Choice Awards is a first-of-its-kind vendor recognition by a Board of Judges – leading CISOs across industries – who selected the winning solutions and providers based on their real-world experience. The award program recognizes the leaders in key technology and business categories.

Hunters XDR was chosen for this award because it seamlessly scales across large enterprise environments to ingest, index, correlate and retain all security log and event data. Its purpose-built, turn-key security data and analytics platform provides cloud-scale access to telemetry sources across the entire attack surface coupled with automated event correlation, investigation and prioritization. This eliminates hundreds or thousands of daily alerts, giving security analysts more time to focus on high-value work.

Pre-built detection analytics provide comprehensive coverage, and customers can also add their own detection logic into the platform to easily query the data without writing a single line of code.

“To be recognized by an impressive panel of CISO judges for our solution is a great honor,” said Uri May, co-founder and CEO of Hunters. “These CISOs understand the challenges security teams face and the criticality of being able to quickly investigate and prioritize real incidents.”

For additional information on Hunters XDR and how it is used for Security Analytics by Fortune 1000 organizations, please visit Hunters’ website or watch a demo video .

About Security Current

Security Current improves the way security, privacy and risk executives collaborate to protect their organizations and their information. Its CISO-driven proprietary content and events provide insight, actionable advice and analysis giving executives the latest information to make knowledgeable decisions.

Its invitation-only CISOs Connect community https://cisosconnect.com/ allows for CISOs to communicate with each other and share knowledge and expertise with their peers with its proprietary research, group discussion, online and in person exclusive events.

About Hunters

Hunters XDR is a purpose-built, turn-key data and security platform powering effective detection and rapid response to security incidents. Ideal for security operations teams working to contain technology sprawl, adapt to cloud-scale and extend the value of the existing data streams, Hunters’ open XDR is adopted as a modern SIEM replacement by the world’s largest enterprises. Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Bessemer Venture Partners , U.S. Venture Partners (USVP) , Microsoft M12 , YL Ventures , Blumberg Capital , Snowflake , and Okta . Hunters was listed as the #1 Top LinkedIn Start Up in Israel in 2021 and has been recognized as SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology, Gold winner in the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Gold winner in The Globee Awards Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, Winner of CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations and is a SINET16 finalist.