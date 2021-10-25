Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ("HTLF") Reports Quarterly and Year to Date Results as of September 30, 2021

Highlights and Developments

  • Quarterly net income available to common stockholders of $53.9 million compared to $45.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $8.4 million or 18%  
  • Year to date net income available to common stockholders of $164.3 million compared to $95.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $68.6 million or 72%  
  • Quarterly loan growth of $262.8 million or 11% annualized, exclusive of Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans  
  • Net recoveries on previously charged off loans of $1.3 million, nonperforming assets to total assets declined to 0.46%, and 30-89 day loan delinquencies fell to 0.12% of total loans for the third quarter of 2021  
  • PPP loan forgiveness received of $419.9 million during the third quarter of 2021  
  • Completed offering of $150.0 million of subordinated notes with net proceeds totaling $147.6 million and fixed-to-floating interest rate set at 2.75% for the first five years  
  • Announced an 8% increase in the regular quarterly dividend to $0.27 per common share
 Quarter Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Net income available to common stockholders (in millions)$53.9  $45.5  $164.3  $95.7 
Diluted earnings per common share1.27  1.23  3.88  2.59 
        
Return on average assets1.19% 1.26% 1.25% 0.92%
Return on average common equity10.32  10.90  10.95  7.90 
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)15.14  16.11  16.34  12.10 
Net interest margin3.30  3.51  3.37  3.70 
Net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)3.34  3.55  3.41  3.74 
Efficiency ratio, fully-tax equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)60.38  54.67  58.05  57.28 

(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to the financial tables for reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLF) today reported the following results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $53.9 million compared to $45.5 million, an increase of $8.4 million or 18%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $1.27 compared to $1.23, an increase of $0.04 or 3%.
  • Net interest income of $142.5 million compared to $122.5 million, an increase of $20.0 million or 16%.
  • Return on average common equity was 10.32% and return on average assets was 1.19% compared to 10.90% and 1.26%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 15.14% compared to 16.11%.

HTLF reported the following results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020:

  • Net income available to common stockholders of $164.3 million compared to $95.7 million, an increase of $68.6 million or 72%.
  • Earnings per diluted common share of $3.88 compared to $2.59, an increase of $1.29 or 50%.
  • Net interest income of $423.4 million compared to $359.2 million, an increase of $64.2 million or 18%.
  • Return on average common equity was 10.95% and return on average assets was 1.25% compared to 7.90% and 0.92%.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) was 16.34% compared to 12.10%.

"HTLF had another solid quarter driven by our strong balance sheet and excellent credit metrics. We were pleased with the trajectory of non-PPP loan growth, our record low level of loan delinquencies and the net recoveries on previously charged-off loans for the quarter. We are also continuing to explore ways to improve operational efficiency, including evaluating the consolidation of our 11 bank charters," said Bruce K. Lee, president and chief executive officer of HTLF.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, expressed as a percentage of average earning assets, was 3.30% (3.34% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.37% (3.41% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the second quarter of 2021 and 3.51% (3.55% on a fully tax-equivalent basis, non-GAAP) during the third quarter of 2020.

Total interest income and average earning asset changes for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest income was $149.2 million, which was an increase of $18.2 million or 14% from $131.0 million and primarily attributable to an increase in average earning assets partially offset by lower yields.
  • Total interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) was $150.9 million, which was an increase of $18.5 million or 14% from $132.4 million.
  • Average earning assets increased $3.26 billion or 23% to $17.12 billion compared to $13.87 billion, which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and loan growth, including PPP loans.
  • The average rate on earning assets decreased 30 basis points to 3.50% compared to 3.80%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates and a shift in earning asset mix. Total average securities were 41% of total average earning assets compared to 33%.

Total interest expense and average interest bearing liability changes for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

  • Total interest expense was $6.6 million, a decrease of $1.8 million or 22% from $8.5 million, based on a decrease in the average interest rate paid, which was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing liabilities.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.27% compared to 0.40%, which was primarily due to recent decreases in market interest rates.
  • Average interest bearing deposits increased $1.70 billion or 22% to $9.46 billion from $7.76 billion which was primarily attributable to recent acquisitions and deposit growth.
  • The average interest rate paid on interest bearing deposits decreased 11 basis points to 0.14% compared to 0.25%.
  • Average borrowings decreased $140.5 million or 25% to $419.9 million from $560.4 million, which was primarily attributable to reduced advances from the PPP lending fund used to fund PPP loans to borrowers. Average advances from the PPP lending fund totaled $2.9 million compared to $158.3 million. The average interest rate paid on borrowings was 3.02% compared to 2.49%.

Net interest income increased for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020:

  • Net interest income totaled $142.5 million compared to $122.5 million, which was an increase of $20.0 million or 16%.
  • Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis (non-GAAP) totaled $144.3 million compared to $123.9 million, which was an increase of $20.4 million or 16%.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest income was $32.7 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $31.2 million during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.5 million or 5%. Significant changes within the noninterest income category for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

  • Service charges and fees increased $3.8 million or 32% to $15.6 million from $11.7 million. The increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Trust fees increased $864,000 or 16% to $6.2 million from $5.4 million. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in market value of trust assets under management.
  • Net gains on sales of loans held for sale totaled $5.3 million compared to $8.9 million, which was a decrease of $3.6 million or 41% and was primarily attributable to a decrease of loans sold to the secondary market.

Total noninterest expense was $110.6 million during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $90.4 million during the third quarter of 2020, which was an increase of $20.2 million or 22%. Significant changes within the noninterest expense category for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 were:

  • Salaries and employee benefits totaled $60.7 million compared to $51.0 million, which was an increase of $9.7 million or 19%. The increase was primarily attributable to higher salary and health care expenses as a result of more full time equivalent employees and normalized health care usage. Full-time equivalent employees increased 336 to 2,163 compared to 1,827 which was primarily attributable to the acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the addition of specialized commercial and agribusiness lending teams during the third quarter of 2021.
  • Professional fees increased $4.4 million or 35% to $17.2 million compared to $12.8 million. The increase was primarily attributable to the utilization of external resources to support automation and technology projects, higher cloud based computing expenses and acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Other noninterest expenses increased $5.3 million or 54% to $15.1 million compared to $9.8 million. The following items impacted the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020:
    • Travel and staff and customer entertainment expenses increased $860,000 to $1.2 million from $310,000. Travel and customer events were limited in the third quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic.
    • Credit card processing and rebate expenses increased $1.8 million or 126% to $3.3 million from $1.4 million, which was primarily attributable to increased volume.
    • Fraud losses increased $458,000 or 99% to $919,000 from $461,000. The increase was primarily attributable to check fraud and wire fraud transactions given the heightened fraud environment.

The remainder of the increase was primarily attributable to acquisitions completed in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The effective tax rate was 19.15% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 22.20% for the third quarter of 2020. The following items impacted the third quarter 2021 and 2020 tax calculations:

  • Solar energy tax credits of $2.1 million compared to $965,000.
  • Federal low-income housing tax credits of $135,000 compared to $195,000.
  • New markets tax credits of $75,000 in each quarterly calculation.
  • Historic rehabilitation tax credits of $327,000 compared to $0.
  • Tax-exempt interest income as a percentage of pre-tax income of 9.32% compared to 8.48%.

Total Assets, Total Loans and Total Deposits

Total assets were $19.00 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.09 billion or 6% from $17.91 billion at year-end 2020. Securities represented 40% and 35% of total assets at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Total loans held to maturity were $9.85 billion at September 30, 2021, $10.01 billion at June 30, 2021, and $10.02 billion at December 31, 2020. Excluding total PPP loans, loans increased $262.8 million or 11% annualized during the third quarter of 2021 and $380.4 million or 6% annualized since year-end 2020.

Significant changes by loan category at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $205.4 million or 4% to $5.08 billion compared to $5.29 billion.
    • PPP loans originated in 2020 ("PPP I") decreased $299.9 million or 80%. PPP loans originated in 2021 ("PPP II") decreased $120.0 million or 26%.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $214.6 million or 5% to $4.67 billion from $4.46 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, decreased $7.2 million or less than 1% to $2.83 billion compared to $2.84 billion.
  • Residential mortgage loans increased $39.5 million or 5% to $840.4 million from $800.9 million.
  • Consumer loans increased $10.9 million or 3% to $412.6 million from $401.6 million.

Significant changes by loan category at September 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020, included:

  • Commercial and business lending, which includes commercial and industrial, PPP and owner occupied commercial real estate loans, decreased $186.1 million or 4%, to $5.08 billion compared to $5.27 billion.
    • PPP I loans decreased $883.5 million or 92%. PPP II loans totaled $335.0 million.
    • Excluding total PPP loans, commercial and business lending increased $362.4 million or 8% to $4.67 billion from $4.31 billion.
  • Commercial real estate lending, which includes non-owner occupied commercial real estate and construction loans, increased $49.8 million or 2% to $2.83 billion compared to $2.78 billion.
  • Agriculture and agricultural real estate loans decreased $29.9 million or 4% to $684.7 million compared to $714.5 million.

Total deposits were $16.02 billion as of September 30, 2021, $15.62 billion as of June 30, 2021 and $14.98 billion at year-end 2020. Significant deposit changes by category at September 30, 2021 compared to June 30, 2021 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $238.4 million or 4% to $6.54 billion compared to $6.30 billion.
  • Savings deposits increased $227.0 million or 3% to $8.42 billion from $8.19 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $58.3 million or 5% to $1.07 billion from $1.13 billion.

Significant deposit changes by category at September 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 included:

  • Demand deposits increased $848.9 million or 15% to $6.54 billion compared to $5.69 billion.
  • Savings deposits increased $396.5 million or 5% to $8.42 billion from $8.02 billion.
  • Time deposits decreased $203.1 million or 16% to $1.07 billion from $1.27 billion.

Growth in demand deposits during the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 was positively impacted by payments related to federal government stimulus programs and other COVID-19 relief programs.

Provision and Allowance

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans
Provision benefit for credit losses for loans for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.4 million, which was a decrease of $9.2 million from provision expense of $4.7 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The provision benefit for the third quarter of 2021 was impacted by several factors, including:

  • decrease in nonperforming loans of $2.1 million to $83.2 or 0.84% of total loans compared to $85.4 million or 0.85% of total loans at June 30, 2021,
  • nonpass loans declined to 9.15% of total loans compared to 10.37% of total loans at June 30, 2021,
  • loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans fell to 0.12% compared to 0.17% at June 30, 2021,
  • net recoveries of $1.3 million, and
  • stable macroeconomic factors compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The allowance for credit losses for loans totaled $117.5 million and $131.6 million at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively. The following items have impacted the allowance for credit losses for loans for the nine months ended September 30, 2021:

  • Provision benefit for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, totaled $10.9 million.
  • Net charge offs of $3.2 million were recorded for the first nine months of 2021.

Provision and Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
The allowance for unfunded commitments totaled $14.0 million at September 30, 2021, which was a decrease of $1.3 million from $15.3 million at December 31, 2020. Unfunded commitments increased $336.5 million to $3.58 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to $3.25 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total Provision and Allowance for Lending Related Credit Losses
The total provision benefit for lending related credit losses was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to provision expense of $1.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. The total allowance for lending related credit losses was $131.5 million at September 30, 2021, which was 1.33% of total loans as of September 30, 2021, compared to $146.9 million or 1.47% of total loans as of December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the allowance for lending related credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.39% and 1.62% as of September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020, respectively.

Nonperforming Assets

Nonperforming assets decreased $6.8 million or 7% to $88.1 million or 0.46% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to $95.0 million or 0.53% of total assets at December 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $83.2 million or 0.84% of total loans at September 30, 2021, compared to $88.1 million or 0.88% of total loans at December 31, 2020. At September 30, 2021, loans delinquent 30-89 days were 0.12% of total loans compared to 0.23% of total loans at December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains references to financial measures which are not defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Management believes the non-GAAP measures are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the company's financial condition and operating results. However, these non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, because non-GAAP measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare the non-GAAP measures in this earnings release with other companies' non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of each non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure may be found in the financial tables in this earnings release.

Below are the non-GAAP measures included in this earnings release, management's reason for including each measure and the method of calculating each measure:

  • Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent, adjusts net interest income for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent, expresses noninterest expenses as a percentage of fully tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income. This efficiency ratio is presented on a tax-equivalent basis which adjusts net interest income and noninterest expenses for the tax favored status of certain loans, securities, and tax credit projects. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results as it enhances the comparability of income and expenses arising from taxable and nontaxable sources and excludes specific items as noted in reconciliation contained in this earnings release.
  • Net interest income, fully tax equivalent, is net income adjusted for the tax-favored status of certain loans and securities. Management believes this measure enhances the comparability of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources.
  • Tangible book value per common share is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by common shares outstanding, net of treasury. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.
  • Tangible common equity ratio is total common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net, divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate financial condition and capital strength.
  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity is net income excluding intangible amortization calculated as (1) net income excluding tax-effected core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, divided by (2) average common equity less goodwill and core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net. This measure is included as it is considered to be a critical metric to analyze and evaluate use of equity, financial condition and capital strength.

Conference Call Details
About HTLF
Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19.00 billion. HTLF has banks serving communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at www.htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of the company and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of HTLF.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of the words such as "believe", "expect", "intent", "anticipate", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "project", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "may", "view", "opportunity", "potential", or similar or negative expressions of these words or phrases that are used in this release, and future oral and written statements of the company and its management. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which the company currently believes could have a material effect on its operations and future prospects, are detailed below and in the risk factors in HTLF's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others:

  • COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war;
  • Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs;
  • Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income;
  • Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks;
  • Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks;
  • Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and
  • Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions.

There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. In addition, many of these risks and uncertainties are currently amplified by and may continue to be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of varying governmental responses that affect the company’s customers and the economies where they operate. Additionally, all statements in this release, including forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events. Further information concerning HTLF and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the company’s financial results, is included in the company’s filings with the SEC.

-FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW-


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest Income       
Interest and fees on loans$112,062   $102,657   $336,416   $316,076  
Interest on securities:       
Taxable32,384   25,016   94,373   70,109  
Nontaxable4,609   3,222   13,673   8,749  
Interest on federal funds sold      1     
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments132   72   258   847  
Total Interest Income149,187   130,967   444,721   395,781  
Interest Expense       
Interest on deposits3,444   4,962   11,629   25,678  
Interest on short-term borrowings98   78   348   435  
Interest on other borrowings3,102   3,430   9,378   10,514  
Total Interest Expense6,644   8,470   21,355   36,627  
Net Interest Income142,543   122,497   423,366   359,154  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(4,534)  1,678   (12,262)  49,994  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses147,077   120,819   435,628   309,160  
Noninterest Income       
Service charges and fees15,551   11,749   44,354   34,742  
Loan servicing income784   638   2,495   1,980  
Trust fees6,221   5,357   18,037   15,356  
Brokerage and insurance commissions866   649   2,584   1,977  
Securities gains/(losses), net1,535   1,300   4,347   4,964  
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net112   155   85   604  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale5,281   8,894   16,454   21,411  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights195   (120)  586   (1,676) 
Income on bank owned life insurance940   868   2,706   2,533  
Other noninterest income1,239   1,726   4,557   5,779  
Total Noninterest Income32,724   31,216   96,205   87,670  
Noninterest Expense       
Salaries and employee benefits60,689   50,978   177,083   151,053  
Occupancy7,366   6,732   22,683   19,705  
Furniture and equipment3,365   2,500   9,959   8,601  
Professional fees17,242   12,802   46,969   38,951  
Advertising1,921   928   5,039   4,128  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization2,295   2,492   7,226   8,169  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net78   335   627   872  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net(3)  1,763   374   2,480  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs204   1,146   3,342   3,195  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects2,374   927   3,754   1,902  
Other noninterest expenses15,096   9,793   39,370   32,638  
Total Noninterest Expense110,627   90,396   316,426   271,694  
Income Before Income Taxes69,174   61,639   215,407   125,136  
Income taxes13,250   13,681   45,064   27,007  
Net Income55,924   47,958   170,343   98,129  
Preferred dividends(2,013)  (2,437)  (6,038)  (2,437) 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$53,911   $45,521   $164,305   $95,692  
Earnings per common share-diluted$1.27   $1.23   $3.88   $2.59  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted42,415,993   36,995,572   42,381,313   36,955,970  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Interest Income         
Interest and fees on loans$112,062   $111,915   $112,439   $108,865   $102,657  
Interest on securities:         
Taxable32,384   31,546   30,443   28,154   25,016  
Nontaxable4,609   4,561   4,503   3,735   3,222  
Interest on federal funds sold      1        
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments132   60   66   77   72  
Total Interest Income149,187   148,082   147,452   140,831   130,967  
Interest Expense         
Interest on deposits3,444   3,790   4,395   4,609   4,962  
Interest on short-term borrowings98   98   152   175   78  
Interest on other borrowings3,102   2,976   3,300   3,472   3,430  
Total Interest Expense6,644   6,864   7,847   8,256   8,470  
Net Interest Income142,543   141,218   139,605   132,575   122,497  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(4,534)  (7,080)  (648)  17,072   1,678  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses147,077   148,298   140,253   115,503   120,819  
Noninterest Income         
Service charges and fees15,551   15,132   13,671   12,725   11,749  
Loan servicing income784   873   838   997   638  
Trust fees6,221   6,039   5,777   5,506   5,357  
Brokerage and insurance commissions866   865   853   779   649  
Securities gains/(losses), net1,535   2,842   (30)  2,829   1,300  
Unrealized gain/ (loss) on equity securities, net112   83   (110)  36   155  
Net gains on sale of loans held for sale5,281   4,753   6,420   7,104   8,894  
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights195   (526)  917   (102)  (120) 
Income on bank owned life insurance940   937   829   1,021   868  
Other noninterest income1,239   2,166   1,152   1,726   1,726  
Total Noninterest Income32,724   33,164   30,317   32,621   31,216  
Noninterest Expense         
Salaries and employee benefits60,689   57,332   59,062   51,615   50,978  
Occupancy7,366   7,399   7,918   6,849   6,732  
Furniture and equipment3,365   3,501   3,093   3,913   2,500  
Professional fees17,242   16,237   13,490   15,117   12,802  
Advertising1,921   1,649   1,469   1,107   928  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization2,295   2,415   2,516   2,501   2,492  
Other real estate and loan collection expenses, net78   414   135   468   335  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net(3)  183   194   2,621   1,763  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs204   210   2,928   2,186   1,146  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects2,374   1,345   35   1,899   927  
Other noninterest expenses15,096   12,691   11,583   10,993   9,793  
Total Noninterest Expense110,627   103,376   102,423   99,269   90,396  
Income Before Income Taxes69,174   78,086   68,147   48,855   61,639  
Income taxes13,250   16,481   15,333   9,046   13,681  
Net Income55,924   61,605   52,814   39,809   47,958  
Preferred dividends(2,013)  (2,012)  (2,013)  (2,014)  (2,437) 
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$53,911   $59,593   $50,801   $37,795   $45,521  
Earnings per common share-diluted$1.27   $1.41   $1.20   $0.98   $1.23  
Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted42,415,993   42,359,873   42,335,747   38,534,082   36,995,572  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$192,247   $208,702   $198,177   $219,243   $175,284  
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and short-term investments135,158   240,426   269,685   118,660   156,371  
Cash and cash equivalents327,405   449,128   467,862   337,903   331,655  
Time deposits in other financial institutions3,138   3,138   3,138   3,129   3,129  
Securities:         
Carried at fair value7,449,936   6,543,978   6,370,495   6,127,975   4,950,698  
Held to maturity, at cost, less allowance for credit losses85,354   85,439   85,293   88,839   88,700  
Other investments, at cost83,332   76,809   74,935   75,253   35,940  
Loans held for sale37,078   33,248   43,037   57,949   65,969  
Loans:         
Held to maturity9,854,907   10,012,014   10,050,456   10,023,051   9,099,646  
Allowance for credit losses(117,533)  (120,726)  (130,172)  (131,606)  (103,377) 
Loans, net9,737,374   9,891,288   9,920,284   9,891,445   8,996,269  
Premises, furniture and equipment, net221,996   226,358   225,047   226,094   200,028  
Goodwill576,005   576,005   576,005   576,005   446,345  
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net35,157   37,452   39,867   42,383   40,520  
Servicing rights, net6,351   6,201   6,953   6,052   5,752  
Cash surrender value on life insurance190,576   189,619   188,521   187,664   173,111  
Other real estate, net4,744   6,314   6,236   6,624   5,050  
Other assets237,779   246,029   236,754   281,024   269,498  
Total Assets$18,996,225   $18,371,006   $18,244,427   $17,908,339   $15,612,664  
Liabilities and Equity         
Liabilities         
Deposits:         
Demand$6,537,722   $6,299,289   $6,175,946   $5,688,810   $5,022,567  
Savings8,416,204   8,189,223   8,179,251   8,019,704   6,742,151  
Time1,068,317   1,126,606   1,203,854   1,271,391   1,002,392  
Total deposits16,022,243   15,615,118   15,559,051   14,979,905   12,767,110  
Short-term borrowings265,620   152,563   140,597   167,872   306,706  
Other borrowings371,765   271,244   349,514   457,042   524,045  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities164,345   172,295   139,058   224,289   203,199  
Total Liabilities16,823,973   16,211,220   16,188,220   15,829,108   13,801,060  
Stockholders' Equity         
Preferred equity110,705   110,705   110,705   110,705   110,705  
Common stock42,250   42,245   42,174   42,094   36,885  
Capital surplus1,068,913   1,066,765   1,063,497   1,062,083   847,377  
Retained earnings926,834   883,484   833,171   791,630   761,211  
Accumulated other comprehensive income23,550   56,587   6,660   72,719   55,426  
Total Equity2,172,252   2,159,786   2,056,207   2,079,231   1,811,604  
Total Liabilities and Equity$18,996,225   $18,371,006   $18,244,427   $17,908,339   $15,612,664  



HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Average Balances         
Assets$18,608,775   $18,293,756  $17,964,723  $16,401,152  $15,167,225 
Loans, net of unearned9,920,047   10,072,071  9,952,152  9,366,430  9,220,666 
Deposits15,817,778   15,576,345  15,044,561  13,518,020  12,650,822 
Earning assets17,123,824   16,819,978  16,460,124  15,042,079  13,868,360 
Interest bearing liabilities9,881,350   9,871,302  9,917,159  9,053,855  8,320,123 
Common equity2,072,593   1,980,904  1,963,674  1,769,575  1,661,381 
Total stockholders' equity2,183,298   2,091,609  2,074,379  1,880,280  1,772,086 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)1,460,309   1,366,285  1,346,270  1,238,691  1,172,891 
          
Key Performance Ratios         
Annualized return on average assets1.19 % 1.35% 1.19% 0.97% 1.26%
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)10.32   12.07  10.49  8.50  10.90 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)15.14   18.05  15.90  12.77  16.11 
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans(0.05)  0.12  0.06  0.01  0.92 
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.30   3.37  3.44  3.51  3.51 
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)3.34   3.41  3.48  3.55  3.55 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)60.38   57.11  56.61  54.93  54.67 


 For the Quarter Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Average Balances       
Assets$18,608,775   $15,167,225  $18,291,444  $14,239,151 
Loans, net of unearned9,920,047   9,220,666  9,981,306  8,925,016 
Deposits15,817,778   12,650,822  15,482,394  11,972,615 
Earning assets17,123,824   13,868,360  16,803,740  12,957,661 
Interest bearing liabilities9,881,350   8,320,123  9,889,806  8,106,721 
Common equity2,072,593   1,661,381  2,006,123  1,618,811 
Total stockholders' equity2,183,298   1,772,086  2,116,828  1,658,006 
Tangible common stockholders' equity1,460,309   1,172,891  1,391,373  1,127,642 
        
Key Performance Ratios       
Annualized return on average assets1.19 % 1.26% 1.25% 0.92%
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)10.32   10.90  10.95  7.90 
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)15.14   16.11  16.34  12.10 
Annualized ratio of net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans(0.05)  0.92  0.04  0.43 
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.30   3.51  3.37  3.70 
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)3.34   3.55  3.41  3.74 
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)60.38   54.67  58.05  57.28 
        
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Common Share Data         
Book value per common share$48.79  $48.50  $46.13  $46.77  $46.11 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)$34.33  $33.98  $31.53  $32.07  $32.91 
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock42,250,092  42,245,452  42,173,675  42,093,862  36,885,390 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)(1)7.89% 8.08% 7.54% 7.81% 8.03%
          
Other Selected Trend Information          
Effective tax rate19.15% 21.11% 22.50% 18.52% 22.20%
Full time equivalent employees2,163  2,091  2,131  2,013  1,827 
          
Loans Held to Maturity         
Commercial and industrial$2,538,369  $2,518,908  $2,421,260  $2,534,799  $2,303,646 
Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")409,247  829,175  1,155,328  957,785  1,128,035 
Owner occupied commercial real estate2,135,227  1,940,134  1,837,559  1,776,406  1,494,902 
Commercial and business lending5,082,843  5,288,217  5,414,147  5,268,990  4,926,583 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate2,020,487  1,987,369  1,967,183  1,921,481  1,659,683 
Real estate construction814,001  854,295  796,027  863,220  917,765 
Commercial real estate lending2,834,488  2,841,664  2,763,210  2,784,701  2,577,448 
Total commercial lending7,917,331  8,129,881  8,177,357  8,053,691  7,504,031 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate684,670  679,608  683,969  714,526  508,058 
Residential mortgage840,356  800,884  786,994  840,442  701,899 
Consumer412,550  401,641  402,136  414,392  385,658 
Total loans held to maturity$9,854,907  $10,012,014  $10,050,456  $10,023,051  $9,099,646 
          
Total unfunded loan commitments$3,583,417  $3,433,062  $3,306,042  $3,246,953  $2,980,484 
          
(1) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans         
Balance, beginning of period$120,726   $130,172   $131,606   $103,377   $119,937  
Allowance for acquired purchased credit deteriorated loans         12,313     
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(4,448)  (6,466)  16   16,132   4,741  
Charge-offs(1,167)  (3,497)  (2,126)  (1,104)  (21,753) 
Recoveries2,422   517   676   888   452  
Balance, end of period$117,533   $120,726   $130,172   $131,606   $103,377  
          
Allowance for Unfunded Commitments         
Balance, beginning of period$14,002   $14,619   $15,280   $14,330   $17,392  
Provision (benefit) for credit losses(35)  (617)  (661)  950   (3,062) 
Balance, end of period$13,967   $14,002   $14,619   $15,280   $14,330  
          
Allowance for lending related credit losses$131,500   $134,728   $144,791   $146,886   $117,707  
          
Provision for Credit Losses         
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-loans$(4,448)  $(6,466)  $16   $6,572   $4,741  
Provision for credit losses-acquired loans         9,560     
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-unfunded commitments(35)  (617)  (661)  (1,372)  (3,062) 
Provision for credit losses-acquired unfunded commitments         2,322     
Provision (benefit) for credit losses-held to maturity securities(51)  3   (3)  (10)  (1) 
Total provision (benefit) for credit losses$(4,534)  $(7,080)  $(648)  $17,072   $1,678  


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Asset Quality         
Nonaccrual loans$82,375   $85,268   $91,718   $87,386   $79,040  
Loans past due ninety days or more861   97   171   720   1,681  
Other real estate owned4,744   6,314   6,236   6,624   5,050  
Other repossessed assets166   50   239   240   130  
Total nonperforming assets$88,146   $91,729   $98,364   $94,970   $85,901  
          
Performing troubled debt restructured loans$1,817   $2,122   $2,394   $2,370   $11,818  
          
Nonperforming Assets Activity          
Balance, beginning of period$91,729   $98,364   $94,970   $85,901   $98,537  
Net loan (charge offs)/recoveries1,255   (2,980)  (1,450)  (216)  (21,301) 
New nonperforming loans6,908   7,989   14,936   8,664   11,834  
Acquired nonperforming assets         12,781     
Reduction of nonperforming loans(1)(8,581)  (10,948)  (8,884)  (10,811)  (1,994) 
Net OREO/repossessed assets sales proceeds and losses(3,165)  (696)  (1,208)  (1,349)  (1,175) 
Balance, end of period$88,146   $91,729   $98,364   $94,970   $85,901  
          
Asset Quality Ratios         
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans0.84 % 0.85 % 0.91 % 0.88 % 0.89 %
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans0.86   0.87   0.94   0.90   1.02  
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets0.46   0.50   0.54   0.53   0.55  
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans(0.05)  0.12   0.06   0.01   0.92  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans1.19   1.21   1.30   1.31   1.14  
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans1.33   1.35   1.44   1.47   1.29  
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of nonperforming loans141.20   141.42   141.66   149.37   128.07  
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans0.12   0.17   0.16   0.23   0.17  
          
(1) Includes principal reductions, transfers to performing status and transfers to OREO.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 For the Quarter Ended
 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate
Earning Assets                 
Securities:                 
Taxable$6,244,097   $32,384  2.06% $5,862,683   $31,546  2.16% $4,125,700   $25,016  2.41%
Nontaxable(1)759,073   5,835  3.05  740,601   5,773  3.13  429,710   4,078  3.78 
Total securities7,003,170   38,219  2.17  6,603,284   37,319  2.27  4,555,410   29,094  2.54 
Interest on deposits with other banks and short-term investments322,430   132  0.16  271,891   60  0.09  215,361   72  0.13 
Federal funds sold                    
Loans:(2)                 
Commercial and industrial(1)2,588,270   28,224  4.33  2,469,742   28,562  4.64  2,331,467   27,777  4.74 
PPP loans602,675   11,186  7.36  1,047,559   11,186  4.28  1,128,488   7,462  2.63 
Owner occupied commercial real estate1,990,538   20,048  4.00  1,858,891   20,097  4.34  1,463,538   17,359  4.72 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate1,964,609   22,129  4.47  1,980,374   21,734  4.40  1,589,073   18,860  4.72 
Real estate construction835,976   9,591  4.55  815,738   9,212  4.53  1,023,490   11,628  4.52 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate674,510   7,415  4.36  672,560   7,267  4.33  514,442   5,968  4.62 
Residential mortgage855,734   9,068  4.20  827,291   9,255  4.49  774,850   8,915  4.58 
Consumer407,735   4,889  4.76  399,916   5,152  5.17  395,318   5,222  5.26 
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans(121,823)      (127,268)      (123,077)     
Net loans9,798,224   112,550  4.56  9,944,803   112,465  4.54  9,097,589   103,191  4.51 
Total earning assets17,123,824   150,901  3.50% 16,819,978   149,844  3.57% 13,868,360   132,357  3.80%
Nonearning Assets1,484,951       1,473,778       1,298,865      
Total Assets$18,608,775       $18,293,756       $15,167,225      
Interest Bearing Liabilities                 
Savings$8,364,326   $2,240  0.11% $8,234,151   $2,233  0.11% $6,723,962   $1,940  0.11%
Time deposits1,097,126   1,204  0.44  1,171,266   1,557  0.53  1,035,715   3,022  1.16 
Short-term borrowings139,001   98  0.28  169,822   98  0.23  128,451   78  0.24 
Other borrowings280,897   3,102  4.38  296,063   2,976  4.03  431,995   3,430  3.16 
Total interest bearing liabilities9,881,350   6,644  0.27% 9,871,302   6,864  0.28% 8,320,123   8,470  0.40%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities                 
Noninterest bearing deposits6,356,326       6,170,928       4,891,145      
Accrued interest and other liabilities187,801       159,917       183,871      
Total noninterest bearing liabilities6,544,127       6,330,845       5,075,016      
Equity2,183,298       2,091,609       1,772,086      
Total Liabilities and Equity$18,608,775       $18,293,756       $15,167,225      
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)  $144,257      $142,980      $123,887   
Net interest spread(1)    3.23%     3.29%     3.40%
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets    3.34%     3.41%     3.55%
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets57.71 %     58.69 %     59.99 %    
                  
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.  
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest Rate Average
Balance		 Interest Rate
Earning Assets           
Securities:           
Taxable$5,935,295   $94,373  2.13% $3,546,471   $70,109  2.64%
Nontaxable(1)743,534   17,308  3.11  384,026   11,074  3.85 
Total securities6,678,829   111,681  2.24% 3,930,497   81,183  2.76%
Interest bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments266,701   258  0.13  202,390   847  0.56 
Federal funds sold4,622   1  0.03        
Loans:(2)           
Commercial and industrial(1)2,519,608   85,008  4.51% 2,463,546   90,990  4.93%
PPP loans879,489   32,521  4.94  683,262   13,479  2.64 
Owner occupied commercial real estate1,876,929   59,710  4.25  1,440,981   53,610  4.97 
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate1,961,016   65,984  4.50  1,534,293   57,445  5.00 
Real estate construction819,452   28,501  4.65  1,056,493   37,062  4.69 
Agricultural and agricultural real estate676,091   22,733  4.50  533,290   19,178  4.80 
Residential mortgage844,337   28,153  4.46  796,497   28,922  4.85 
Consumer404,384   15,408  5.09  416,654   17,002  5.45 
Less: allowance for credit losses-loans(127,718)      (100,242)     
Net loans9,853,588   338,018  4.59  8,824,774   317,688  4.81 
Total earning assets16,803,740   449,958  3.58% 12,957,661   399,718  4.12%
Nonearning Assets1,487,704       1,281,490      
Total Assets$18,291,444       $14,239,151      
Interest Bearing Liabilities           
Savings$8,211,478   $6,903  0.11% $6,564,582   $14,394  0.29%
Time deposits1,166,858   4,726  0.54  1,092,698   11,284  1.38 
Short-term borrowings182,583   348  0.25  117,526   435  0.49 
Other borrowings328,887   9,378  3.81  331,915   10,514  4.23 
Total interest bearing liabilities9,889,806   21,355  0.29% 8,106,721   36,627  0.60%
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities           
Noninterest bearing deposits6,104,058       4,315,335      
Accrued interest and other liabilities180,752       159,089      
Total noninterest bearing liabilities6,284,810       4,474,424      
Stockholders' Equity2,116,828       1,658,006      
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$18,291,444       $14,239,151      
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3)  $428,603      $363,091   
Net interest spread(1)    3.29%     3.52%
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1)(3) to total earning assets    3.41%     3.74%
Interest bearing liabilities to earning assets58.85 %     62.56 %    
            
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.  
(2) Nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loans outstanding.
(3) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this earnings release for additional information on the usage and presentation of these non-GAAP measures, and refer to these financial tables for the reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA - SUBSIDIARY BANKS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS
 As of and For the Quarter Ended
 9/30/20216/30/20213/31/202112/31/20209/30/2020
Total Assets     
Arizona Bank & Trust$1,808,943 $1,645,816 $1,614,740 $1,529,800 $1,039,253 
Bank of Blue Valley1,460,751 1,419,003 1,425,434 1,376,080 1,424,261 
Citywide Banks2,685,554 2,611,842 2,632,199 2,628,963 2,639,516 
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company1,968,612 1,990,040 1,932,234 1,853,078 1,838,260 
First Bank & Trust2,855,671 2,882,969 2,991,053 3,171,961 1,289,187 
Illinois Bank & Trust1,680,558 1,671,240 1,584,561 1,525,503 1,500,012 
Minnesota Bank & Trust872,291 955,638 995,692 1,000,168 1,007,548 
New Mexico Bank & Trust2,586,951 2,494,257 2,356,918 2,032,637 2,002,663 
Premier Valley Bank1,198,540 1,126,807 1,062,607 1,076,615 1,042,437 
Rocky Mountain Bank718,956 646,821 620,800 616,157 617,169 
Wisconsin Bank & Trust1,209,954 1,252,096 1,264,009 1,267,488 1,262,069 
Total Deposits     
Arizona Bank & Trust$1,617,732 $1,450,248 $1,453,888 $1,357,158 $886,174 
Bank of Blue Valley1,192,868 1,168,617 1,178,114 1,138,264 1,142,910 
Citywide Banks2,282,703 2,174,237 2,231,320 2,181,511 2,163,051 
Dubuque Bank and Trust Company1,705,753 1,471,564 1,565,782 1,456,908 1,591,561 
First Bank & Trust2,367,353 2,361,391 2,427,920 2,622,716 936,366 
Illinois Bank & Trust1,509,847 1,512,106 1,426,426 1,338,677 1,307,513 
Minnesota Bank & Trust734,292 762,549 813,693 789,555 804,045 
New Mexico Bank & Trust2,206,099 2,195,838 2,077,304 1,749,963 1,747,527 
Premier Valley Bank988,579 963,459 896,715 836,984 855,913 
Rocky Mountain Bank602,155 568,961 549,894 538,012 533,429 
Wisconsin Bank & Trust1,048,367 1,093,119 1,067,735 1,057,369 1,011,843 


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)         
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$53,911  $59,593  $50,801  $37,795  $45,521 
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)1,814  1,907  1,988  1,975  1,969 
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)$55,725  $61,500  $52,789  $39,770  $47,490 
          
Average common equity (GAAP)$2,072,593  $1,980,904  $1,963,674  $1,769,575  $1,661,381 
Less average goodwill576,005  576,005  576,005  488,151  446,345 
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net36,279  38,614  41,399  42,733  42,145 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,460,309  $1,366,285  $1,346,270  $1,238,691  $1,172,891 
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)10.32% 12.07% 10.49% 8.50% 10.90%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)15.14% 18.05% 15.90% 12.77% 16.11%
          
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)         
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$142,543  $141,218  $139,605  $132,575  $122,497 
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)1,714  1,762  1,761  1,529  1,390 
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)$144,257  $142,980  $141,366  $134,104  $123,887 
          
Average earning assets$17,123,824  $16,819,978  $16,460,124  $15,042,079  $13,868,360 
          
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.30% 3.37% 3.44% 3.51% 3.51%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)3.34  3.41  3.48  3.55  3.55 
Net purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin0.08  0.09  0.12  0.10  0.10 


Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP)         
Common equity (GAAP)$2,061,547  $2,049,081  $1,945,502  $1,968,526  $1,700,899 
Less goodwill576,005  576,005  576,005  576,005  446,345 
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net35,157  37,452  39,867  42,383  40,520 
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,450,385  $1,435,624  $1,329,630  $1,350,138  $1,214,034 
          
Common shares outstanding, net of treasury stock42,250,092  42,245,452  42,173,675  42,093,862  36,885,390 
Common equity (book value) per share (GAAP)$48.79  $48.50  $46.13  $46.77  $46.11 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)$34.33  $33.98  $31.53  $32.07  $32.91 
          
Reconciliation of Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)         
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,450,385  $1,435,624  $1,329,630  $1,350,138  $1,214,034 
          
Total assets (GAAP)$18,996,225  $18,371,006  $18,244,427  $17,908,339  $15,612,664 
Less goodwill576,005  576,005  576,005  576,005  446,345 
Less core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net35,157  37,452  39,867  42,383  40,520 
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)$18,385,063  $17,757,549  $17,628,555  $17,289,951  $15,125,799 
Tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP)7.89% 8.08% 7.54% 7.81% 8.03%
          
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

For the Quarter Ended
9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Net interest income (GAAP)$142,543   $141,218   $139,605   $132,575   $122,497  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)1,714   1,762   1,761   1,529   1,390  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income144,257   142,980   141,366   134,104   123,887  
Noninterest income32,724   33,164   30,317   32,621   31,216  
Securities (gains)/losses, net(1,535)  (2,842)  30   (2,829)  (1,300) 
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net(112)  (83)  110   (36)  (155) 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights(195)  526   (917)  102   120  
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$175,139   $173,745   $170,906   $163,962   $153,768  
          
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)$110,627   $103,376   $102,423   $99,269   $90,396  
Less:         
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization2,295   2,415   2,516   2,501   2,492  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects2,374   1,345   35   1,899   927  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuation of assets, net(3)  183   194   2,621   1,763  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs204   210   2,928   2,186   1,146  
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)$105,757   $99,223   $96,750   $90,062   $84,068  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)60.38 % 57.11 % 56.61 % 54.93 % 54.67 %
          
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs         
Salaries and employee benefits$   $44   $534   $232   $  
Occupancy   1   9        
Furniture and equipment7   41   607   423   496  
Professional fees145   63   670   1,422   476  
Advertising11   6   156   42   8  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net39              
Other noninterest expenses2   55   952   67   166  
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs$204   $210   $2,928   $2,186   $1,146  
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1)$   $   $0.05   $0.04   $0.02  
          
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
 For the Quarter Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
 2021 2020 2021 2020
Reconciliation of Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)       
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)$53,911  $45,521  $164,305  $95,692 
Plus core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization, net of tax(1)1,814  1,969  5,709  6,454 
Net income available to common stockholders excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)$55,725  $47,490  $170,014  $102,146 
        
Average common equity (GAAP)$2,072,593  $1,661,381  $2,006,123  $1,618,811 
Less average goodwill576,005  446,345  576,005  446,345 
Less average core deposit and customer relationship intangibles, net36,279  42,145  38,745  44,824 
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$1,460,309  $1,172,891  $1,391,373  $1,127,642 
Annualized return on average common equity (GAAP)10.32% 10.90% 10.95% 7.90%
Annualized return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)15.14% 16.11% 16.34% 12.10%
        
Reconciliation of Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax-Equivalent (non-GAAP)       
Net Interest Income (GAAP)$142,543  $122,497  $423,366  $359,154 
Plus tax-equivalent adjustment(1)1,714  1,390  5,237  3,937 
Net interest income, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)$144,257  $123,887  $428,603  $363,091 
        
Average earning assets$17,123,824  $13,868,360  $16,803,740  $12,957,661 
        
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.30% 3.51% 3.37% 3.70%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)3.34  3.55  3.41  3.74 
Purchase accounting discount amortization on loans included in annualized net interest margin0.08  0.10  0.10  0.12 
        
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA
Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)

For the Quarter Ended
September 30,		 For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2021 2020 2021 2020
Net interest income (GAAP)$142,543   $122,497   $423,366   $359,154  
Tax-equivalent adjustment(1)1,714   1,390   5,237   3,937  
Fully tax-equivalent net interest income144,257   123,887   428,603   363,091  
Noninterest income32,724   31,216   96,205   87,670  
Securities gains, net(1,535)  (1,300)  (4,347)  (4,964) 
Unrealized (gain)/loss on equity securities, net(112)  (155)  (85)  (604) 
Valuation adjustment on servicing rights(195)  120   (586)  1,676  
Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP)$175,139   $153,768   $519,790   $446,869  
        
Total noninterest expenses (GAAP)$110,627   $90,396   $316,426   $271,694  
Less:       
Core deposit and customer relationship intangibles amortization2,295   2,492   7,226   8,169  
Partnership investment in tax credit projects2,374   927   3,754   1,902  
Loss on sales/valuation of assets, net(3)  1,763   374   2,480  
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs204   1,146   3,342   3,195  
Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP)$105,757   $84,068   $301,730   $255,948  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)60.38 % 54.67 % 58.05 % 57.28 %
        
Acquisition, integration and restructuring costs       
Salaries and employee benefits$   $   $578   $166  
Occupancy      10     
Furniture and equipment7   496   655   535  
Professional fees145   476   878   1,977  
Advertising11   8   173   101  
(Gain)/loss on sales/valuations of assets, net39      39     
Other noninterest expenses2   166   1,009   416  
Total acquisition, integration and restructuring costs$204   $1,146   $3,342   $3,195  
After tax impact on diluted earnings per common share(1)$   $0.02   $0.06   $0.07  
 
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


HEARTLAND FINANCIAL USA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited)
DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE DATA AND FULL TIME EQUIVALENT EMPLOYEE DATA
 As of and For the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
PPP I loan balances$74,255   $374,174  $739,562  $957,785  $1,128,035 
Average PPP I loan balances174,930   597,703  841,262  1,064,863  1,128,488 
          
PPP I fee income$3,886   $7,313  $7,464  $9,109  $4,542 
PPP I interest income403   1,445  2,087  2,697  2,920 
Total PPP I interest income $4,289   $8,758  $9,551  $11,806  $7,462 
          
PPP II loan balances$334,992   $455,001  $415,766  $  $ 
Average PPP II loan balances427,745   449,856  151,255     
          
PPP II fee income$5,784   $1,263  $223  $  $ 
PPP II interest income1,113   1,165  375     
Total PPP II interest income$6,897   $2,428  $598  $  $ 
          
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income          
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.15 % 3.31% 3.39% 3.44% 3.59%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.20   3.35  3.44  3.48  3.64 
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans0.88   0.93  1.03  0.97  1.01 
Ratio of nonperforming loans and performing trouble debt restructured loans to total loans0.90   0.95  1.06  1.00  1.16 
Ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets0.47   0.52  0.58  0.56  0.59 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans(0.05)  0.13  0.07  0.01  1.05 
Allowance for loan credit losses as a percent of loans1.24   1.31  1.46  1.45  1.30 
Allowance for lending related credit losses as a percent of loans1.39   1.47  1.63  1.62  1.48 
Loans delinquent 30-89 days as a percent of total loans0.12   0.18  0.18  0.25  0.19 
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1)$0.21   $0.21  $0.19  $0.24  $0.16 


 As of and For the Nine Months Ended
 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020
Average PPP I loan balances$535,524  $683,262 
Average PPP II loan balances343,965   
    
PPP I and II fee income$25,933  $8,197 
PPP I and II interest income6,588  5,282 
Total PPP I and II interest income$32,521  $13,479 
    
Selected ratios excluding total PPP loans and total PPP interest income   
Annualized net interest margin (GAAP)3.28% 3.76%
Annualized net interest margin, fully tax-equivalent (non-GAAP)(1) 3.33  3.80 
Annualized ratio of net loan charge-offs to average loans0.05  0.47 
    
After tax impact of total PPP interest income on diluted earnings per common share(1)$0.61  $0.29 
    
(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 21%.


