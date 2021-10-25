1437891 Alberta Ltd. Acquires Additional Shares of Inventronics Limited

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, 1437891 Alberta Ltd. (the "Purchaser") has purchased additional common shares ("Inventronics Shares") of Inventronics Limited ("Inventronics"). The Purchaser acquired an aggregate of 455,000 Inventronics Shares at a price of $1.10 (the "Sale Price") per Inventronics Share for an aggregate purchase price of $500,500 (the "Acquisition"). The Purchaser acquired the Inventronics Shares pursuant to private agreements between the Purchaser and each of the following four (4) members of the Inventronics' senior management team:



Name and Municipality of Residence Position and Office with Inventronics Inventronics Shares sold to the Purchaser Dan J. Stearne

Cobble Hill, British Columbia President and Chief Executive Officer; Director 155,000 Inventronics Shares



Robert Brookwell

Calgary, Alberta Chief Financial Officer; Director 100,000 Inventronics Shares



Tracy L. Dobson

Brandon, Manitoba Vice-President, Operations; Director 100,000 Inventronics Shares



Daniel C.Y. O'Greysik

Brandon, Manitoba Vice-President, Sales & Marketing; Director 100,000 Inventronics Shares





The Purchaser is a corporation incorporated pursuant to the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) which prior to the Acquisition held 3,020,000 Inventronics Shares representing approximately 62.8% of the total issued and outstanding Inventronics Shares and following the Acquisition holds 3,475,000 Inventronics Shares representing approximately 72.3% of the total issued and outstanding Inventronics Shares.

Following the completion of the Acquisition, the above directors and officers of Inventronics do not directly hold any Inventronics Shares or other securities of Inventronics; however, Dan Stearne, Tracy Dobson and Daniel C. Y. O'Greysik are directors and officers of the Purchaser and each hold 25% of the outstanding voting equity shares of the Purchaser (collectively they hold 75% of the outstanding voting equity shares of the Purchaser).

The purpose of the Acquisition was for investment purposes and the Purchaser (or the directors and officers of Inventronics who also hold shares of the Purchaser) may acquire, directly or indirectly, additional securities of Inventronics from time to time depending on market conditions.

The Acquisition was exempt from the requirements for a formal take-over bid under Section 4.2 of National Instrument 62-104 – Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids ("NI 61-104") as the following conditions were satisfied:

purchases were made from not more than five persons in the aggregate,



the bid was not made generally to holders of Inventronics Shares,



the value of the consideration paid for the Inventronics Shares was not greater than 115% of the market price (as determined under NI 62-104) of the Inventronics Shares.

For additional information please see the Early Warning Report in relation to the Acquisition which has been filed by the Purchaser on Inventronics' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. A copy of the Early Warning Report may also be obtained by contacting: