Revelation Biosciences Inc. Engages Destum Partners Inc. to Identify Strategic Partners for REVTx-99 (Ex-US) and REVTx-200 (Worldwide)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revelation Biosciences Inc. (Revelation), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that it engaged Destum Partners Inc. to assist in finding an Ex-US development partner for its therapeutic product candidate REVTx-99, and development partner(s) worldwide for its therapeutic product candidate REVTx-200. Both products are designed for the prevention and treatment of respiratory viral infections.

REVTx-99, the lead therapeutic candidate, is a broad anti-viral nasal drop solution that can be used to prevent or treat respiratory viral infections, including Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and SARS-CoV-2 including its variants. REVTx-99 works by boosting the body’s innate immune system, potentially preventing the user from becoming infected or potentially reducing the severity of early infections. REVTx-99 is also being developed for the treatment chronic nasal congestion. Revelation plans to start a phase 1 proof of concept allergen-challenge study, which is intended to support the chronic nasal congestion program in the fourth quarter of 2021, and a Phase 2 viral challenge study in the first quarter of 2022.

REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99.

“The expertise, experience and success of the Destum Partners’ team made this an easy decision,” said James Rolke, Chief Executive Officer of Revelation. “With their strategy, vision and robust global network, we anticipate Destum Partners will help us find the right partners to get our therapeutics to the people who need them.”

Matt Vanderberg, Managing Director and Partner, Destum Partners added, “The products Revelation Biosciences are developing have the potential to change the way we prevent, treat and experience respiratory viruses. The Revelation Bioscience team brings to bear significant drug development experience and is well suited to position their industry knowledge to successfully develop their promising and intriguing pipeline. We look forward to working with the Revelation Biosciences’ team to identify the right partners to commercialize RVTx-99 and RVTx-200 for the benefit of patients globally.”

The Need for Prevention and Treatment of Respiratory Infections

In 2019, lower respiratory tract infections (LRTIs), including pneumonia and bronchiolitis, affected 489 million people globally. And, during the 2019-2020 season, the CDC estimates that influenza was associated with 38 million illnesses, 18 million medical visits, 405,000 hospitalizations, and 22,000 deaths.

The burden of respiratory infections on the healthcare system and economy is significant, with respiratory infections leading to more doctor visits and absences from school and work than any other illness. In addition, recent studies suggest a troubling increase in deaths from these viruses.

For more information on Revelation, please visit www.RevBiosciences.com.

About REVTx-99

REVTx-99 is a proprietary intranasal drop formulation in development for the prevention or treatment of respiratory viral infection and is broadly applicable to most infectious viruses including Influenza A, Influenza B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), SARS-CoV-2 and its variants. The active ingredient in REVTx-99 stimulates the nasal (mucosal) innate immune system via interaction with Toll-like Receptor 4 (TLR4) to produce protective cytokines including interferons and interferon related proteins. These protective cytokines work in concert to blunt the ability of an invading virus to proliferate and survive. Phase 1 data showed REVTx-99 to be well-tolerated and to significantly increase intranasal protective cytokines.

In addition, to viral infection, REVTx-99 is also being developed for preventing and treating chronic nasal congestion due to allergies. REVTx-99 significantly upregulates the cytokine IP10 which binds to the same receptor (CCR3) as eotaxin, preventing eotaxin from recruiting eosinophils, thereby reducing recruitment of Th2 cells, and attenuating the allergic response.

About REVTx-200

REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. Vaccines work by eliciting the production of antibodies via the adaptive immune response. Most vaccines are given intramuscularly and result in a strong systemic immune response (IgG antibodies), but weak mucosal (e.g. the nasal passages) immune response (IgA antibodies). Since most respiratory viruses enter through the nose, the effectiveness of vaccines may be improved if they produce both systemic and mucosal immunity. It is believed that REVTx-200 will stimulate the production of local intranasal (mucosal) cytokines that will result in the trafficking of activated systemic immune cells (e.g. T and B cells) into the mucosal space resulting in more complete immunity.

REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99. In a Phase 1 study REVTx-99 stimulated the production of numerous protective cytokines and chemokines including cytokines and chemokines that actively recruit the adaptive immune response which suggests the mechanism described above is plausible.

About Revelation Biosciences Inc.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has several product candidates in development. REVTx-99, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99 is also being developed for other indications such as: allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99. In addition to Revelation’s therapeutic pipeline, Revelation is also developing REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation.

Revelation recently announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (Merger Agreement) with Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAICU, PAIC, & PAICW), a special purpose acquisition company, for a business combination that will result in Revelation becoming a publicly traded company (Business Combination). The merger is expected to close in Q4 2021. After the close of the merger the combined company will be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “REVB.”

About Destum Partners, Inc.

Destum Partners, Inc. (www.destumpartners.com) is an advisory and consultancy firm specializing in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries. For more than 15 years, Destum Partners has worked with clients ranging in size from large, multinational Fortune 500 companies through mid-sized/early-stage companies globally completing transactions and providing customized market research and Valuations. Therapeutically agnostic, Destum Partners has completed over USD $3.5B in deal value.

About Petra Acquisition, Inc.

Petra Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAICU, PAIC, & PAICW) is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities, with an initial focus on target businesses in the healthcare or a healthcare-related industry.

