Delcath Systems Schedules Conference Call to Report 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delcath Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCTH), an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of rare primary and metastatic cancers of the liver, announced today it will host a conference call on Nov 9, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.



Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: November 9, 2021

Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time

Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Entry Code: 676028

International: 973-528-0011; Entry Code: 676028

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2475/43392

About Delcath Systems, Inc.

Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company’s proprietary percutaneous hepatic perfusion (PHP) system is designed to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. In the United States, the PHP system is being developed under the tradename HEPZATO KIT (melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system), or HEPZATO, and is considered a combination drug and device product regulated by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

In Europe, the PHP system is regulated as a Class IIb medical device and is approved for sale under the trade name CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan, or CHEMOSAT, where it has been used at major medical centers to treat a wide range of cancers of the liver.

