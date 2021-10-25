Jim Lyons Joins Bank OZK as Managing Director, Equipment Finance and Capital Solutions Group

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) has hired Jim Lyons as Managing Director, Equipment Finance and Capital Solutions Group. Lyons will launch the new group, providing a full array of equipment-oriented collateral products, including equipment finance and lease structures.



“Lyons is a seasoned leader in specialty finance with over 30 years of experience,” said Alan Jessup, Chief Lending Officer. “Lyons’ proficiency in building and managing large and complex specialty finance platforms will allow Bank OZK to expand our capabilities and become the lender of choice for middle-market specialty lending. Our new equipment finance and capital solutions group augments our many successful lending programs including community banking, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, business aviation, RV and marine, SBA and asset based lending.”

“Bank OZK has been noted for decades as one of the nation’s top performing banks, offering best-in-class service and value-driven solutions for our clients,” Lyons stated. “Our financial strength and size provide a unique opportunity to offer larger scale equipment financing and leasing solutions than many competitors in the market.”

Lyons is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University, and obtained a MBA from Ohio University.

