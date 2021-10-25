TaskUs, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading outsourcing provider for high growth companies, will report third quarter 2021 financial results after the market close on November 10, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the company’s business and financial results.



Investors and other interested parties can access the call and webcast in the following ways:

What: TaskUs Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call and webcast

When: Wednesday, November 10, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Toll-Free Dial-In Numbers: US and Canada (844) 721-1080 / International (929) 517-0923

Conference ID: 6571296

Live Webcast: https://ir.taskus.com/

Replay: An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “News and Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.taskus.com/ . The replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About TaskUs

TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 31,500 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

