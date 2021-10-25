SP Plus Corporation Takes Over Curbside Management Program at San Francisco International Airport

CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, announced its selection to manage the Curbside Management Program at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).



SP+ is scheduled to take over the curbside management program on November 1st, which includes the curb space and the staging lots used daily by nearly 35,000 taxis, limousines and transportation network company vehicles. The program consolidates the management and monitoring of ground transportation.

“The curbside management program is a critical part of our airport transportation network and we are pleased to expand the relationship SP+ has with SFO to manage these services,” commented Abubaker Azam, Director of Landside Operations at the San Francisco International Airport.

SP+ also manages the public and employee parking operations at SFO, operating as the majority owner of New South Parking – California, GP, to provide parking, valet, janitorial, security and administrative services for the Airport.

“SP+ understands the importance of effectively navigating multiple modes of transportation to ensure that passengers, employees and airport visitors are able to easily move to-and-from-and-within the airport—even on the busiest travel days,” stated Jason Finch, Senior Vice President, West Airports for SP+.

SP+ is also working with SF Parking, LLC, a local Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) firm that also helps SP+ manage SFO’s employee parking program under a separate contract.

“Our team is thrilled for another opportunity to be able to work with the mobility experts at SP+ as we continue to grow our business in San Francisco and beyond,” added Patricia Rodriguez, Proprietor and Managing Partner at SF Parking, LLC.

“We are excited to get started on this important program at SFO and pleased that we have been selected to continue to serve San Francisco residents and visitors,” added Finch.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for their clients. The Company provides professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and other technology-driven mobility solutions to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

