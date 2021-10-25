Park National Corporation reports financial results for third quarter and first nine months of 2021

NEWARK, Ohio, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the third quarter and first nine months of 2021 (three and nine months ended September 30, 2021). Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.03 per common share, payable on December 10, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of November 19, 2021. The board also declared a special cash dividend of $0.20 per common share, also payable on December 10, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of November 19, 2021.



“Throughout another year of pandemic turbulence, our customers have relied on Park National for more security, convenience, and compassion. We continue to report new opportunities and growth in services from loans to retirement investments to digital banking. We are proud to help our communities not just endure difficult circumstances, but also navigate them and build for the future,” Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman said.

Park’s net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $35.4 million, a 14.9 percent increase from $30.8 million for the third quarter of 2020. Third quarter 2021 net income per diluted common share was $2.16, compared to $1.88 in the third quarter of 2020. Park's net income for the first nine months of 2021 was $117.4 million, a 41.9 percent increase from $82.7 million for the first nine months of 2020. Net income per diluted common share was $7.14 for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $5.04 for the first nine months of 2020.

Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $36.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, a 10.8 percent increase compared to $32.9 million for the same period of 2020. Park National Bank reported net income of $122.5 million for the first nine months of 2021, compared to $89.5 million for the first nine months of 2020.

Park also announced that effective October 31, 2021, it will raise its minimum wage for all associates to $15 per hour, to remain competitive in attracting and retaining associates in each of the communities Park serves. Additionally, Park will reward its current associates for their collective role in supporting Park’s outstanding performance throughout another challenging year. Park’s board approved a one-time bonus payment for all associates who are not eligible for Park’s annual incentive compensation program. In November, each full-time associate in that group will receive an extra payment of $1,000, and part-time associates will receive $750.

“Open communication, empathy, and flexibility have always been important parts of our culture, and that has been especially true throughout this pandemic. Our success depends on our associates, and our leaders keep a close watch to ensure we’re taking care of our colleagues and the customers they serve daily,” Park President Matthew Miller said. “We are pleased to continue to invest in support for our community organizations, customers, shareholders, and associates.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $10.0 billion in total assets (as of September 30, 2021). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 2021 2021 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 3rd QTR 2Q '21 3Q '20 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 81,602 $ 83,851 $ 83,840 (2.7 ) % (2.7 ) % Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (l) 1,972 (4,040 ) 13,836 N.M N.M Other income 32,411 31,238 36,558 3.8 % (11.3 ) % Other expense 68,489 71,400 69,859 (4.1 ) % (2.0 ) % Income before income taxes $ 43,552 $ 47,729 $ 36,703 (8.8 ) % 18.7 % Income taxes 8,118 8,597 5,857 (5.6 ) % 38.6 % Net income $ 35,434 $ 39,132 $ 30,846 (9.5 ) % 14.9 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.17 $ 2.39 $ 1.89 (9.2 ) % 14.8 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.16 2.38 1.88 (9.2 ) % 14.9 % Cash dividends declared per common share 1.03 1.03 1.02 — % 1.0 % Book value per common share at period end 65.90 65.44 62.39 0.7 % 5.6 % Market price per common share at period end 121.95 117.42 81.96 3.9 % 48.8 % Market capitalization at period end 1,976,343 1,918,733 1,336,011 3.0 % 47.9 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,292,312 16,340,690 16,300,720 (0.3 ) % (0.1 ) % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,423,912 16,472,800 16,393,792 (0.3 ) % 0.2 % Common shares outstanding at period end 16,206,177 16,340,772 16,300,763 (0.8 ) % (0.6 ) % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.40 % 1.59 % 1.28 % (11.9 ) % 9.4 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.04 % 14.81 % 12.03 % (12.0 ) % 8.4 % Yield on loans 4.47 % 4.60 % 4.54 % (2.8 ) % (1.5 ) % Yield on investment securities 2.12 % 2.31 % 2.35 % (8.2 ) % (9.8 ) % Yield on money market instruments 0.16 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 60.0 % 45.5 % Yield on interest earning assets 3.69 % 3.93 % 4.12 % (6.1 ) % (10.4 ) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.11 % 0.13 % 0.26 % (15.4 ) % (57.7 ) % Cost of borrowings 2.00 % 1.91 % 1.63 % 4.7 % 22.7 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.39 % (10.3 ) % (33.3 ) % Net interest margin (g) 3.53 % 3.74 % 3.85 % (5.6 ) % (8.3 ) % Efficiency ratio (g) 59.70 % 61.65 % 57.69 % (3.2 ) % 3.5 % OTHER RATIOS (NON-GAAP): Tangible book value per share (d) $ 55.56 $ 55.17 $ 52.00 0.7 % 6.8 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, and September 30, 2020 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 2Q '21 3Q '20 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,609,303 $ 1,461,916 $ 1,097,598 10.1 % 46.6 % Loans 6,908,417 7,035,646 7,278,546 (1.8 ) % (5.1 ) % Allowance for credit losses (l) 88,129 83,577 87,038 5.4 % 1.3 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,477 167,897 169,380 (0.3 ) % (1.1 ) % Other real estate owned (OREO) 813 813 836 — % (2.8 ) % Total assets 10,034,018 9,947,994 9,240,006 0.9 % 8.6 % Total deposits 8,364,385 8,214,624 7,475,829 1.8 % 11.9 % Borrowings 424,078 501,350 643,103 (15.4 ) % (34.1 ) % Total shareholders' equity 1,067,912 1,069,392 1,016,996 (0.1 ) % 5.0 % Tangible equity (d) 900,435 901,495 847,616 (0.1 ) % 6.2 % Total nonperforming loans 106,872 114,695 148,442 (6.8 ) % (28.0 ) % Total nonperforming assets 110,849 118,672 152,670 (6.6 ) % (27.4 ) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 68.85 % 70.72 % 78.77 % (2.6 ) % (12.6 ) % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 1.55 % 1.63 % 2.04 % (4.9 ) % (24.0 ) % Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 1.60 % 1.69 % 2.10 % (5.3 ) % (23.8 ) % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.28 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 7.6 % 6.7 % Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (2,580 ) $ (731 ) $ 274 N.M N.M Annualized net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) (0.15 ) % (0.04 ) % 0.02 % N.M N.M CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 10.64 % 10.75 % 11.01 % (1.0 ) % (3.4 ) % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 9.13 % 9.22 % 9.34 % (1.0 ) % (2.2 ) % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.71 % 10.74 % 10.67 % (0.3 ) % 0.4 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.50 % 14.94 % 14.08 % 3.7 % 10.1 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 82.68 % 86.49 % 92.02 % (4.4 ) % (10.1 ) % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020 2021 2020 (in thousands, except share and per share data) Nine months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 Percent change vs '20 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 246,187 $ 241,309 2.0 % (Recovery of) provision for credit losses (l) (6,923 ) 31,213 N.M Other income 97,738 90,008 8.6 % Other expense 207,754 200,934 3.4 % Income before income taxes $ 143,094 $ 99,170 44.3 % Income taxes 25,697 16,447 56.2 % Net income $ 117,397 $ 82,723 41.9 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 7.20 $ 5.07 42.0 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 7.14 5.04 41.7 % Cash dividends declared per common share 3.29 3.26 0.9 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,315,996 16,300,250 0.1 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,445,568 16,398,350 0.3 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.59 % 1.20 % 32.5 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.79 % 11.05 % 33.8 % Yield on loans 4.52 % 4.72 % (4.2 ) % Yield on investment securities 2.30 % 2.62 % (12.2 ) % Yield on money market instruments 0.13 % 0.31 % (58.1 ) % Yield on interest earning assets 3.86 % 4.27 % (9.6 ) % Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.13 % 0.47 % (72.3 ) % Cost of borrowings 1.92 % 1.66 % 15.7 % Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 0.29 % 0.57 % (49.1 ) % Net interest margin (g) 3.67 % 3.88 % (5.4 ) % Efficiency ratio (g) 60.03 % 60.26 % (0.4 ) % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs $ (3,287 ) $ 854 N.M. Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) (0.06 ) % 0.02 % N.M. CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 10.77 % 10.85 % (0.7 ) % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 15.02 % 14.49 % 3.7 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 86.33 % 90.19 % (4.3 ) % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,127 $ 82,617 $ 238,040 $ 243,459 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,904 4,841 13,760 15,398 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,029 2,045 6,098 6,396 Other interest income 360 63 689 667 Total interest income 85,420 89,566 258,587 265,920 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 435 803 1,222 8,652 Time deposits 1,011 2,662 3,880 10,293 Interest on borrowings 2,372 2,261 7,298 5,666 Total interest expense 3,818 5,726 12,400 24,611 Net interest income 81,602 83,840 246,187 241,309 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (l) 1,972 13,836 (6,923 ) 31,213 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 79,630 70,004 253,110 210,096 Other income 32,411 36,558 97,738 90,008 Other expense 68,489 69,859 207,754 200,934 Income before income taxes 43,552 36,703 143,094 99,170 Income taxes 8,118 5,857 25,697 16,447 Net income $ 35,434 $ 30,846 $ 117,397 $ 82,723 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.17 $ 1.89 $ 7.20 $ 5.07 Net income - diluted $ 2.16 $ 1.88 $ 7.14 $ 5.04 Weighted average shares - basic 16,292,312 16,300,720 16,315,996 16,300,250 Weighted average shares - diluted 16,423,912 16,393,792 16,445,568 16,398,350 Cash dividends declared $ 1.03 $ 1.02 $ 3.29 $ 3.26





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 127,685 $ 155,596 Money market instruments 749,710 214,878 Investment securities 1,609,303 1,124,806 Loans 6,908,417 7,177,785 Allowance for credit losses (l) (88,129 ) (85,675 ) Loans, net 6,820,288 7,092,110 Bank premises and equipment, net 88,909 88,660 Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,477 168,855 Other real estate owned 813 1,431 Other assets 469,833 432,685 Total assets $ 10,034,018 $ 9,279,021 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,981,928 $ 2,727,100 Interest bearing 5,382,457 4,845,258 Total deposits 8,364,385 7,572,358 Borrowings 424,078 562,504 Other liabilities 177,643 103,903 Total liabilities $ 8,966,106 $ 8,238,765 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; 17,623,132 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and 17,623,163 shares issued at December 31, 2020) 459,953 460,687 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (7,810 ) 5,571 Retained earnings 759,619 704,764 Treasury shares (1,416,955 shares at September 30, 2021 and 1,308,966 shares at December 31, 2020) (143,850 ) (130,766 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,067,912 $ 1,040,256 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,034,018 $ 9,279,021





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 130,716 $ 121,973 $ 136,728 $ 129,436 Money market instruments 895,784 223,563 724,561 286,909 Investment securities 1,461,434 1,330,520 1,310,762 1,264,381 Loans 6,956,064 7,247,021 7,062,336 6,904,900 Allowance for credit losses (l) (83,935 ) (74,718 ) (86,969 ) (64,942 ) Loans, net 6,872,129 7,172,303 6,975,367 6,839,958 Bank premises and equipment, net 89,718 83,609 89,909 79,557 Goodwill and other intangible assets 167,754 169,726 168,215 170,311 Other real estate owned 776 1,299 935 2,616 Other assets 452,405 454,689 446,980 443,327 Total assets $ 10,070,716 $ 9,557,682 $ 9,853,457 $ 9,216,495 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,953,605 $ 2,565,417 $ 2,896,126 $ 2,306,355 Interest bearing 5,459,400 5,309,718 5,284,664 5,350,009 Total deposits 8,413,005 7,875,135 8,180,790 7,656,364 Borrowings 471,148 552,452 507,989 455,127 Other liabilities 108,098 109,856 103,612 104,763 Total liabilities $ 8,992,251 $ 8,537,443 $ 8,792,391 $ 8,216,254 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 458,988 457,571 459,213 457,953 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes (2,022 ) 15,400 (1,918 ) 8,712 Retained earnings 755,435 679,519 734,715 665,808 Treasury shares (133,936 ) (132,251 ) (130,944 ) (132,232 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,078,465 $ 1,020,239 $ 1,061,066 $ 1,000,241 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,070,716 $ 9,557,682 $ 9,853,457 $ 9,216,495





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (in thousands, except per share data) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 78,127 $ 81,176 $ 78,737 $ 85,268 $ 82,617 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities - taxable 4,904 4,600 4,256 4,420 4,841 Obligations of states and political subdivisions - tax-exempt 2,029 2,032 2,037 2,040 2,045 Other interest income 360 186 143 72 63 Total interest income 85,420 87,994 85,173 91,800 89,566 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 435 401 386 490 803 Time deposits 1,011 1,285 1,584 1,893 2,662 Interest on borrowings 2,372 2,457 2,469 3,096 2,261 Total interest expense 3,818 4,143 4,439 5,479 5,726 Net interest income 81,602 83,851 80,734 86,321 83,840 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (l) 1,972 (4,040 ) (4,855 ) (19,159 ) 13,836 Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses 79,630 87,891 85,589 105,480 70,004 Other income 32,411 31,238 34,089 35,656 36,558 Other expense 68,489 71,400 67,865 85,661 69,859 Income before income taxes 43,552 47,729 51,813 55,475 36,703 Income taxes 8,118 8,597 8,982 10,275 5,857 Net income $ 35,434 $ 39,132 $ 42,831 $ 45,200 $ 30,846 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.17 $ 2.39 $ 2.63 $ 2.77 $ 1.89 Net income - diluted $ 2.16 $ 2.38 $ 2.61 $ 2.75 $ 1.88





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (in thousands) 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 8,820 $ 8,569 $ 8,173 $ 7,632 $ 7,335 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,389 2,032 2,054 2,123 2,118 Other service income 6,668 7,159 9,617 12,040 13,047 Debit card fee income 6,453 6,758 6,086 5,787 5,853 Bank owned life insurance income 1,462 1,149 1,165 1,170 1,192 ATM fees 622 655 530 432 491 Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 3 4 (33 ) (7 ) 569 Net loss on the sale of debt securities — — — — (27 ) Gain on equity securities, net 609 467 1,810 2,931 1,201 Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,038 2,038 2,038 1,988 1,988 Miscellaneous 3,347 2,407 2,649 1,560 2,791 Total other income $ 32,411 $ 31,238 $ 34,089 $ 35,656 $ 36,558 Other expense: Salaries $ 29,433 $ 30,303 $ 29,896 $ 37,280 $ 31,632 Employee benefits 10,640 10,056 10,201 7,316 10,676 Occupancy expense 3,211 3,027 3,640 3,231 3,835 Furniture and equipment expense 2,797 2,756 2,610 4,949 4,687 Data processing fees 7,817 7,150 7,712 3,315 3,275 Professional fees and services 6,973 6,973 5,664 9,359 7,977 Marketing 1,574 1,290 1,491 1,752 1,454 Insurance 1,403 1,276 1,691 1,855 1,541 Communication 796 770 1,122 1,097 958 State tax expense 1,113 1,103 1,108 605 1,125 Amortization of intangible assets 420 479 479 525 525 FHLB prepayment penalty — — — 8,736 — Foundation contributions — 4,000 — 3,000 — Miscellaneous 2,312 2,217 2,251 2,641 2,174 Total other expense $ 68,489 $ 71,400 $ 67,865 $ 85,661 $ 69,859





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 83,577 $ 86,886 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 $ 50,624 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2016-13 — 6,090 — — — — Charge-offs 1,002 1,070 1,701 10,304 11,177 13,552 19,403 Recoveries 3,582 1,801 1,677 27,246 10,173 7,131 10,210 Net (recoveries) charge-offs (2,580 ) (731 ) 24 (16,942 ) 1,004 6,421 9,193 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 1,972 (4,040 ) (4,855 ) 12,054 6,171 7,945 8,557 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 88,129 $ 83,577 $ 86,886 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 88,129 $ 83,577 $ 86,886 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 $ 51,512 $ 49,988 Allowance on purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — — 167 268 — — Allowance on purchased loans excluded from the general reserve — — — 678 — — — Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans 3,466 3,915 4,962 5,434 5,230 2,273 684 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 84,663 $ 79,662 $ 81,924 $ 79,396 $ 51,181 $ 49,239 $ 49,304 Total loans $ 6,908,417 $ 7,035,646 $ 7,168,745 $ 7,177,785 $ 6,501,404 $ 5,692,132 $ 5,372,483 PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 8,705 10,007 10,284 11,153 14,331 3,943 — Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans — — — 360,056 548,436 225,029 — Individually evaluated loans 79,264 86,874 100,407 108,407 77,459 48,135 56,545 Collectively evaluated loans $ 6,820,448 $ 6,938,765 $ 7,058,054 $ 6,698,169 $ 5,861,178 $ 5,415,025 $ 5,315,938 Asset Quality Ratios: Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a % of average loans (annualized) (0.15 ) % (0.04 ) % — % (0.24 ) % 0.02 % 0.12 % 0.17 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.28 % 1.19 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.90 % 0.93 % Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.30 % 1.23 % 1.28 % 1.25 % N.A. N.A. N.A. General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.24 % 1.15 % 1.16 % 1.19 % 0.87 % 0.91 % 0.93 % General reserves as a % of collectively evaluated loans (excluding PPP loans) (k) 1.27 % 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.24 % N.A. N.A. N.A. Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 87,791 $ 96,760 $ 114,708 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 Accruing troubled debt restructurings 18,797 17,420 14,817 20,788 21,215 15,173 20,111 Loans past due 90 days or more 284 515 802 1,458 2,658 2,243 1,792 Total nonperforming loans $ 106,872 $ 114,695 $ 130,327 $ 139,614 $ 113,953 $ 85,370 $ 93,959 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 219 219 250 837 3,100 2,788 6,524 Other real estate owned - SEPH 594 594 594 594 929 1,515 7,666 Other nonperforming assets - Park National Bank 3,164 3,164 3,164 3,164 3,599 3,464 4,849 Total nonperforming assets $ 110,849 $ 118,672 $ 134,335 $ 144,209 $ 121,581 $ 93,137 $ 112,998 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 1.27 % 1.38 % 1.60 % 1.64 % 1.39 % 1.19 % 1.34 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 1.55 % 1.63 % 1.82 % 1.95 % 1.75 % 1.50 % 1.75 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 1.60 % 1.69 % 1.87 % 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.64 % 2.10 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 1.10 % 1.19 % 1.35 % 1.55 % 1.42 % 1.19 % 1.50 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 96,760 $ 114,708 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 $ 87,822 New nonaccrual loans 8,825 11,342 12,540 103,386 81,009 76,611 58,753 Resolved nonaccrual loans 17,794 29,290 15,200 76,098 58,883 80,713 74,519 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 87,791 $ 96,760 $ 114,708 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 $ 67,954 $ 72,056 Impaired commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 79,952 $ 87,502 $ 100,996 $ 109,062 $ 78,178 $ 59,381 $ 66,585 Prior charge-offs 688 628 589 655 719 11,246 10,040 Remaining principal balance 79,264 86,874 100,407 108,407 77,459 48,135 56,545 Specific reserves 3,466 3,915 4,962 5,434 5,230 2,273 684 Book value, after specific reserves $ 75,798 $ 82,959 $ 95,445 $ 102,973 $ 72,229 $ 45,862 $ 55,861





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED NINE MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Net interest income $ 81,602 $ 83,851 $ 83,840 $ 246,187 $ 241,309 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 807 806 1,071 2,744 3,750 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 414 2,838 8 3,357 351 Net interest income - adjusted $ 80,381 $ 80,207 $ 82,761 $ 240,086 $ 237,208 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses $ 1,972 $ (4,040 ) $ 13,836 $ (6,923 ) $ 31,213 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (2,231 ) (152 ) (37 ) (2,640 ) (1,486 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses - adjusted $ 4,203 $ (3,888 ) $ 13,873 $ (4,283 ) $ 32,699 Other income $ 32,411 $ 31,238 $ 36,558 $ 97,738 $ 90,008 less net gain on sale of former Vision Bank OREO properties — — 371 — 1,208 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships 143 3 36 204 88 less rebranding initiative related expenses — — — — (274 ) less net (loss) gain on the sale of debt securities in the ordinary course of business — — (27 ) — 3,286 Other income - adjusted $ 32,268 $ 31,235 $ 36,178 $ 97,534 $ 85,700 Other expense $ 68,489 $ 71,400 $ 69,859 $ 207,754 $ 200,934 less merger-related expenses related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 4 4 163 20 620 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 420 479 525 1,378 1,738 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 254 300 232 661 232 less FHLB prepayment penalty — — — — 1,793 less rebranding initiative related expenses 437 342 429 1,734 837 less Foundation contribution — 4,000 — 4,000 — less severance and restructuring charges 140 46 67 294 403 less COVID-19 related expenses (j) — 670 744 1,535 2,884 Other expense - adjusted $ 67,234 $ 65,559 $ 67,699 $ 198,132 $ 192,427 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (491 ) $ 429 $ 139 $ 142 $ (291 ) Net income - reported $ 35,434 $ 39,132 $ 30,846 $ 117,397 $ 82,723 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 33,585 $ 40,745 $ 31,371 $ 117,932 $ 81,626 Diluted earnings per share $ 2.16 $ 2.38 $ 1.88 $ 7.14 $ 5.04 Diluted earnings per share, adjusted (h) $ 2.04 $ 2.47 $ 1.91 $ 7.17 $ 4.98 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.40 % 1.59 % 1.28 % 1.59 % 1.20 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.32 % 1.66 % 1.31 % 1.60 % 1.18 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.42 % 1.62 % 1.31 % 1.62 % 1.22 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.35 % 1.68 % 1.33 % 1.63 % 1.21 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 13.04 % 14.81 % 12.03 % 14.79 % 11.05 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 12.36 % 15.42 % 12.23 % 14.86 % 10.90 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 15.44 % 17.60 % 14.43 % 17.58 % 13.31 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 14.63 % 18.33 % 14.67 % 17.66 % 13.14 % Efficiency ratio (g) 59.70 % 61.65 % 57.69 % 60.03 % 60.26 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 59.31 % 58.45 % 56.58 % 58.31 % 59.20 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 3.53 % 3.74 % 3.85 % 3.67 % 3.88 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 3.48 % 3.58 % 3.80 % 3.58 % 3.81 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (l) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.



