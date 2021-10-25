EnerSys joins U.S. Department of Energy Better Buildings, Better Plants program in a commitment to improving energy productivity and efficiency in the nation

READING, Pa., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, announced its partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Plants program.



“EnerSys is proud to be a part of the U.S. Department of Energy Better Plants program,” said EnerSys Senior Vice President of Operations, Patrice Baumann. “Resource efficiency has always been a part of how we do business and is embedded into our EnerSys Operating System. We look forward to enhancing and accelerating our efforts in partnership with the Department of Energy and its Better Plants partners.”

The Better Plants program works with leading manufacturers to boost their resilience and economic potential through energy efficiency improvements. Through Better Plants, manufacturers commit to setting ambitious energy saving goals, develop energy management plans, and track and report annual progress against those goals. To date, over 250 industrial organizations have joined Better Plants and pledged to reduce energy intensity across their facilities.

As of 2021, organizations participating in Better Plants have collectively saved more than 1.9 quadrillion British thermal units (TBtu) and $9.3 billion in cumulative energy costs.

“The commitment by EnerSys to improving its energy productivity by 25% over 10 years establishes the company as a leader in efficiency and helps strengthen the nation’s manufacturing competitiveness,” said Becca Jones-Albertus, U.S. Department of Energy Acting Director, Advanced Manufacturing Office.

To learn more about the Better Plants program, visit: https://betterbuildingssolutioncenter.energy.gov/better-plants

To learn more about EnerSys, visit: www.enersys.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

EnerSys is making this statement in order to satisfy the “Safe Harbor” provision contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any of the statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may include forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. A forward-looking statement predicts, projects, or uses future events as expectations or possibilities. Forward-looking statements may be based on expectations concerning future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties relating to operations and the economic environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements, please see our risk factors as disclosed in the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by EnerSys on its website or otherwise. EnerSys does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

About EnerSys



EnerSys, the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, manufactures and distributes energy systems solutions and motive power batteries, specialty batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions to customers worldwide. Energy Systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution and energy storage, are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and numerous applications requiring stored energy solutions. Motive power batteries and chargers are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. Specialty batteries are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, premium automotive, medical and security systems applications. EnerSys also provides aftermarket and customer support services to its customers in over 100 countries through its sales and manufacturing locations around the world. With the NorthStar acquisition, EnerSys has solidified its position as the market leader for premium Thin Plate Pure Lead batteries which are sold across all three lines of business. More information regarding EnerSys can be found at www.enersys.com.

