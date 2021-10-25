CBNK Robust Loan Growth Drives Record Profits and Returns

Diluted EPS of $0.79, ROAA of 2.13%, and ROAE of 23.87% for 3Q 2021

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $11.2 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021. By comparison, net income was $8.4 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020. Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 2.13% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 1.89% for the same period in 2020. Return on average equity ("ROAE") was 23.87% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 23.28% for the same period in 2020.

“Capital Bancorp’s diversified business model continued to outperform in the third quarter,” said Steven Schwartz, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “The Bank’s results highlight the success of ongoing strategic investments in technology and people that have positioned the Bank for continued profitable growth.”

"The third quarter’s record results were driven by strong growth in the Commercial Bank and OpenSky® which more than made up for the anticipated slowdown of our mortgage business," said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company. "Regional economic activity and strategic hires contributed to 15.8 percent annualized portfolio loan growth quarter over linked-quarter on a consolidated basis. OpenSky® remains an engine of growth as we engage with customers to provide additional value-added services. OpenSky® annualized quarterly loan growth of 44.3 percent marked a return to historical trends. Customer attrition, which resulted in a modest decline in open accounts for the quarter, remains well-below historical levels.”

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Record Earnings - Continued strong performance by the Commercial Bank and OpenSky® contributed to the third quarter's record results. Quarterly net income increased to $11.2 million from $8.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. Earnings were $0.79 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $0.61 per diluted share for the same period last year.
  • Industry-Leading Performance Ratios - Return on average assets ("ROAA") and return on average equity ("ROAE") were 2.13% and 23.87%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.89% and 23.28%, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Expanded Net Interest Margin - The net interest margin was 6.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2021, which is an increase of 126 basis points compared to 5.01% for the same three month period last year and an increase quarter over quarter of 80 basis points, from 5.47%, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The margin improvement quarter over quarter was driven by an increase in average loans outstanding, improving loan yields, and management's concentrated effort to lower funding costs.
  • Robust Capital Positions - As of September 30, 2021, the Company reported a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 14.34% and an allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio of 1.56%, or 1.71% excluding Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") loans. During the preceding twelve months, tangible book value per common share grew 25.5 percent to $13.70 at September 30, 2021.

Commercial Bank

  • Accelerating Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit cards, increased by $156.2 million to $1.3 billion at September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020, and by $41.6 million, or 13.0 percent annualized, compared to June 30, 2021. The year over year growth was mainly due to a 34.7 percent increase in commercial real estate loans of $129.6 million, a 6.2 percent increase in commercial and industrial loans of $8.4 million, and a 10.4 percent increase in construction real estate loans of $23.6 million.
  • Growth in Core Deposits and Reduced Cost of Funds - Noninterest bearing deposits increased 39.7 percent compared to September 30, 2020. The $236.9 million year over year increase was primarily due to an increase in commercial demand deposits reflecting management's ongoing strategic initiative to improve the deposit franchise. At September 30, 2021, noninterest bearing deposits represented 43.4% of total deposits compared to 43.2% at June 30, 2021 and 35.9% at September 30, 2020. Overall, the cost of interest bearing liabilities was reduced 65 basis points, from 1.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 to 0.53% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.
  • Credit Metrics - Non-performing assets ("NPAs") increased to 0.77% of total assets at September 30, 2021 compared to 0.54% at June 30, 2021 primarily due to the addition of one well-collateralized multi-family construction loan totaling $5.0 million and three residential mortgages totaling $523 thousand. Management continues to focus on reducing non-performing assets as evidenced by the disposition of two OREO properties totaling $3.1 million after September 30, 2021. Primarily as a result of improving market conditions, the provision for loan losses declined $2.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2020. The current provision for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was $975 thousand.
  • SBA-PPP Loans - SBA-PPP loans, net of $4.3 million in unearned fees, totaled $137.2 million at September 30, 2021 which was comprised of $10.8 million in 2020 originations and $126.4 million of 2021 originations. As of September 30, 2021, the Company has obtained forgiveness for $237.7 million of SBA-PPP loans.

Capital Bank Home Loans

  • Softening Mortgage Performance - The third quarter of 2021 saw mortgage origination volumes begin to slow after a record-breaking 2020. Origination volumes declined 49.6 percent, to $217 million, in the third quarter of 2021, when compared to $431 million in the third quarter of 2020. The steepening yield curve in the third quarter of 2021 has slowed originations from the year earlier period when low interest rates fueled refinance volumes. In the most recent quarter, mortgage origination volumes declined $48.7 million or 18.3 percent from the three months ended June 30, 2021 due to the rate-related slow-down in the mortgage industry which has disproportionately impacted refinance activity.
  • Purchase Volume - Purchase volumes increased to 51.0 percent of total originations for the third quarter of 2021, up from 33.8 percent during the third quarter of 2020.

OpenSky®

  • Strong Revenue Growth - OpenSky® revenue grew by 80.6 percent to $23.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from the same period in 2020 and by 23.2 percent from the linked-quarter despite the linked-quarter decline in open accounts. As account growth, line usage and customer behaviors continue to revert to traditional seasonal patterns, management anticipates modest seasonal declines in open accounts as account opening and attrition normalize.
  • Continued Growth in OpenSky® Loans and Deposits - OpenSky® loan balances, net, increased by $51.9 million to $135.0 million compared to $83.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and from $121.4 million, or 11.2 percent, on a linked quarter basis. Corresponding deposit balances increased 37.2 percent or $65.7 million from $176.7 million at September 30, 2020 to $242.4 million at September 30, 2021. Strong growth in loans, deposits, and related-revenue appears to indicate that consumer behaviors may be returning to historical trends.

Year to Date 2021 Highlights

Capital Bancorp

  • Diversified Businesses Drive Net Income - Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 increased 84.7 percent to $29.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, from $16.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Continued strong operating results demonstrate the advantages of the Company's diversified business lines that are, in certain respects, non-correlated across economic cycles.
  • Elevated Performance Ratios - Improved earnings supported ROAA and ROAE of 1.97% and 22.88%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 1.35% and 15.35%, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.
  • Expanded Net Interest Margin - For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest margin ("NIM") increased by 69 basis points to 5.65% compared to 4.96% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The margin improvement was largely driven by the increase in OpenSky® income.
  • Efficiency Ratio Continues to Improve - Increased revenue and active expense management improved the efficiency ratio to 65.78% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 66.14% for the same nine month period in the prior year.
  • Balance Sheet Growth - Total assets increased $293.0 million, or 20.9 percent on an annualized basis, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The growth of earning assets on the balance sheet consisted of increases in cash equivalents of $177.1 million, portfolio loans of $128.3 million which includes OpenSky® loan growth of $32.8 million, investments available for sale of $89.4 million, and Bank Owned Life Insurance ("BOLI") of $35.3 million. Asset growth was offset by a decrease of $7.1 million in loans held for sale as well as a $63.8 million reduction in SBA-PPP loans. The asset growth was primarily funded by a $269.1 million increase in deposits.

Commercial Bank

  • Strong Portfolio Loan Growth - Portfolio loans, excluding credit card loans, increased by $102.6 million, or 11.3 percent on an annualized basis, to $1.3 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020. The growth was primarily due to a 28.0 percent increase in commercial real estate loans.
  • Improved Deposit Franchise and Lower Cost of Funding - Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $224.6 million, or 36.9 percent, during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and represent 43.4% of total deposits. The cost of interest bearing liabilities declined to 0.66% from 1.41% for the same period in the prior year, as higher priced time deposits continue to run-off or re-price.
  • COVID-19 Related Deferrals - At September 30, 2021, outstanding loans deferred due to COVID-19 amounted to $7.3 million, a decrease of 75.9 percent from $30.3 million at September 30, 2020.

Capital Bank Home Loans

  • Gain on Sale - The year-to-date gain on sale of mortgage loans grew modestly to $25.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $25.5 million at September 30, 2020, even as year to date origination volumes declined 8.2 percent, to $845 million at September 30, 2021 from $920 million at September 30, 2020. Gain on sale margins remained strong at 2.85% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The steepening yield curve in 2021 has slowed originations from the year earlier period when low interest rates fueled refinance volumes. Historically-low housing inventory, shortages in new home building materials, and fluctuating interest rates are likely to continue suppressing origination volumes throughout the remainder of 2021.

OpenSky®

  • Growth Elevates Performance - The 132 thousand increase in the number of accounts in the nine months ended September 30, 2021 resulted in a $49.9 million increase in noninterest bearing secured credit card deposits that totaled $242.4 million as of September 30, 2021. Credit card balances increased by $32.8 million, or 32.1 percent, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and totaled $135.0 million. Account growth led to higher credit card fees, which increased by 98.3 percent to $21.2 million compared to $10.7 million for the same nine month period last year, largely driven by the larger number of accounts in the portfolio.


COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

 Quarter Ended   Nine Months Ended  
 September 30,   September 30,  
(amounts in thousands except per share data)2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change
Earnings Summary           
Interest income$33,528   $25,189   33.1 % $89,455   $68,933   29.8 %
Interest expense1,469   3,150   (53.4)% 5,433   10,583   (48.7)%
Net interest income32,059   22,039   45.5 % 84,022   58,350   44.0 %
Provision for loan losses975   3,500   (72.1)% 2,259   9,209   (75.5)%
Noninterest income12,597   17,477   (27.9)% 40,019   34,114   17.3 %
Noninterest expense28,627   24,450   17.1 % 81,599   61,153   33.4 %
Income before income taxes15,054   11,566   30.2 % 40,183   22,102   81.8 %
Income tax expense3,877   3,128   23.9 % 10,376   5,968   73.9 %
Net income$11,177   $8,438   32.5 % $29,807   $16,134   84.7 %
            
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") (2)$16,029   $15,066   6.4 % $42,442   $31,311   35.5 %
Weighted average common shares - Basic13,793   13,795    % 13,772   13,829   (0.4)%
Weighted average common shares - Diluted14,228   13,795   3.1 % 14,110   13,832   2.0 %
Earnings per share - Basic$0.81   $0.61   32.5 % $2.16   $1.17   84.6 %
Earnings per share - Diluted$0.79   $0.61   28.4 % $2.11   $1.17   80.3 %
Return on average assets (1)2.13 % 1.89 % 12.7 % 1.97 % 1.35 % 45.9 %
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans(1) (2)1.99 % 1.80 % 10.6 % 1.74 % 0.95 % 83.2 %
Return on average equity23.87 % 23.28 % 2.5 % 22.88 % 15.35 % 49.1 %


 Quarter Ended 3Q21 vs. 3Q20 Quarter Ended
 September 30,  June 30, March 31, December 31,
(in thousands except per share data)2021 2020 % Change 2021 2021 2020
Balance Sheet Highlights           
Assets$2,169,556   $1,879,029   15.5 % $2,151,850   $2,091,851   $1,876,593  
Investment securities available for sale189,165   53,992   250.4 % 160,515   128,023   99,787  
Mortgage loans held for sale36,005   137,717   (73.9)% 47,935   60,816   107,154  
SBA-PPP loans, net of fees137,178   229,646   (40.3)% 265,712   201,018   233,349  
Portfolio loans receivable (3)1,445,126   1,244,613   16.1 % 1,392,471   1,312,375   1,315,503  
Allowance for loan losses24,753   22,016   12.4 % 24,079   23,550   23,434  
Deposits1,921,238   1,662,211   15.6 % 1,917,419   1,863,069   1,652,128  
FHLB borrowings22,000   22,222   (1.0)% 22,000   22,000   22,000  
Other borrowed funds12,062   17,516   (31.1)% 12,062   12,062   14,016  
Total stockholders' equity189,080   149,377   26.6 % 177,204   167,003   159,311  
Tangible common equity(2)189,080   149,377   26.6 % 177,204   167,003   159,311  
            
Common shares outstanding13,802   13,682   0.9 % 13,772   13,759   13,754  
Tangible book value per share (2)$13.70   $10.92   25.5 % $12.87   $12.14   $11.58  


____________________
(1)Annualized.
(2)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(3)Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
  

Operating Results - Comparison of Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income increased $10.0 million, or 45.5 percent, to $32.1 million from the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in interest earning assets and a decrease in rates on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin increased 126 basis point to 6.27% for the three months ended September 30, 2021 from the same period in 2020. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.52% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 3.84% for the same period in 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, average interest earning assets increased $277.7 million, or 15.9 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2020, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 82 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $25.5 million, or 2.4 percent, while the average cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased 65 basis points to 0.53% from 1.18%.

The provision for loan losses of $975 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was related to growth in the credit card portfolio. On an annualized basis, net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were $301 thousand, or 0.09% of average loans, compared to $163 thousand, or 0.06% of average loans on an annualized basis, for the third quarter of 2020. The $301 thousand in net charge-offs during the quarter was mainly comprised of $302 thousand in credit card charge-offs.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income was $12.6 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 27.92 percent, from $17.5 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was primarily the result of reduced mortgage banking revenue.

Net credit card loan balances increased by $51.9 million to $135.0 million as of September 30, 2021 from $83.1 million at September 30, 2020. The related deposit account balances increased 37.2 percent to $242.4 million at September 30, 2021 when compared to $176.7 million at September 30, 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, OpenSky's® secured credit card accounts decreased 7 thousand compared to 148 thousand net new accounts for the same period in 2020.

The efficiency ratio for the three months ended September 30, 2021 improved to 64.10% compared to 65.17% for the three months ended September 30, 2020 on higher levels of revenue and improved operating leverage.

Noninterest expense was $28.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $24.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $4.2 million, or 17.1 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $2.3 million, or 28.9 percent, increase in data processing expenses, an increase in professional services of $1.2 million, or 95.4 percent, and an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.02 million, or 11.4 percent. The increase of $2.3 million in data processing expenses was mainly attributable to the higher volume of active credit cards during the third quarter of 2021, while the increases in professional services was primarily related to the preparatory activities for a possible expansion of credit card offerings.

Operating Results - Comparison of Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income increased $25.7 million, or 44.0 percent, to $84.0 million from the same period in 2020, primarily due to an increase in interest earning assets and a decrease in rates on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin increased 69 basis points to 5.65% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 from the same period in 2020. Net interest margin, excluding credit card and SBA-PPP loans, was 3.57% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 3.92% for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, average interest earning assets increased $416.5 million, or 26.5 percent, to $2.0 billion as compared to the same period in 2020, and the average yield on interest earning assets increased 16 basis points. Compared to the same period in the prior year, average interest-bearing liabilities increased $93.2 million, or 9.3 percent, while the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 75 basis points to 0.66% from 1.41%.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the provision for loan losses was $2.3 million, a decrease of $6.9 million from the prior year to date period. Net charge-offs for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $941 thousand, or 0.09% of average portfolio loans on an annualized basis, compared to $494 thousand, or 0.05% of average portfolio loans on an annualized basis, for the same period in 2020. The $941 thousand in net charge-offs during the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was comprised of commercial loan net charge-offs of $33 thousand, construction loan net charge-offs of $161 thousand, and net charge-offs of $747 thousand in the credit card portfolio.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income was $40.0 million, an increase of $5.9 million, or 17.3 percent, from the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily driven by significant growth in credit card fees, which increased by $10.5 million, which was partially offset by a decrease in mortgage banking revenues of $3.5 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Bank originated 272 thousand new OpenSky® secured credit card accounts, increasing the total number of open accounts to 700 thousand. This compares to 363 thousand new originations for the same period last year, which increased total open accounts to 529 thousand.

The efficiency ratio for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 decreased to 65.78% compared to 66.14% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, primarily resulting from increased revenue in addition to management's efforts to control expenses.

Noninterest expense was $81.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, as compared to $61.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $20.4 million, or 33.4 percent. The increase was primarily driven by a $2.4 million, or 9.8 percent, increase in salaries and benefits, an increase in professional fees of 86.5 percent, or $2.6 million, a $11.9 million, or 67.5 percent, increase in data processing, and a $2.2 million, or 28.8 percent, increase in other operating expenses period over period. The increase of $11.9 million in data processing expenses was primarily due to the higher volume of open credit cards during the nine month period ended September 30, 2021. Additionally, operating expenses increased $2.2 million, primarily due to increases in outside service providers.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, results of operations were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting issuance of SBA-PPP loans. At September 30, 2021, SBA-PPP loans had remaining deferred origination fees of $5.2 million, and deferred costs of $0.9 million.

Financial Condition

Total assets at September 30, 2021 were $2.2 billion, an increase of 15.5 percent from September 30, 2020. Portfolio loans, which exclude mortgage loans held for sale and SBA-PPP loans, totaled $1.4 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of 16.1 percent as compared to $1.2 billion at September 30, 2020.

Total deposits at September 30, 2021 were $1.9 billion, an increase of $259 million, or 15.6 percent, as compared to $1.7 billion at September 30, 2020. Noninterest bearing deposits increased by $236.9 million, or 39.7 percent, to $833.2 million at September 30, 2021 compared to the level at September 30, 2020 and comprise 91.5 percent of the total deposit growth between third quarter 2020 and third quarter 2021. Deposit balances grew year over year in certain fiduciary accounts of title and property management companies, as well as noninterest bearing SBA-PPP loan customers and OpenSky® deposits.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $2.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, which increased the allowance for loan losses to $24.8 million, or 1.56% of total loans (1.71%, excluding SBA-PPP loans, on a non-GAAP basis) at September 30, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $16.8 million, or 0.77% of total assets, as of September 30, 2021, up from $14.8 million, or 0.79% of total assets, at September 30, 2020. Of the $16.8 million in total nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2021, nonperforming loans represented $13.6 million and foreclosed real estate totaled $3.2 million. Management continues to focus on reducing the nonperforming assets as evidenced by further dispositions after September 30, 2021 totaling $3.1 million. Included in nonperforming loans at September 30, 2021 were troubled debt restructurings of $546 thousand.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $189.1 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $149.4 million at September 30, 2020. This increase was primarily attributable to earnings during the period. As of September 30, 2021, the Bank's capital ratios continued to exceed the regulatory requirements for a “well-capitalized” institution.


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

 Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
(in thousands)2021 2020 2021 2020
Interest income       
Loans, including fees$32,840  $24,836  $87,549  $67,520 
Investment securities available for sale549  273  1,571  929 
Federal funds sold and other139  80  335  484 
Total interest income33,528  25,189  89,455  68,933 
        
Interest expense       
Deposits1,285  2,634  4,874  9,201 
Borrowed funds184  516  559  1,382 
Total interest expense1,469  3,150  5,433  10,583 
        
Net interest income32,059  22,039  84,022  58,350 
Provision for loan losses975  3,500  2,259  9,209 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses31,084  18,539  81,763  49,141 
        
Noninterest income       
Service charges on deposits160  119  473  378 
Credit card fees7,554  5,773  21,208  10,694 
Mortgage banking revenue4,465  10,690  17,478  20,984 
Gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net    153   
Other fees and charges418  895  707  2,058 
Total noninterest income12,597  17,477  40,019  34,114 
        
Noninterest expenses       
Salaries and employee benefits9,962  8,940  27,279  24,849 
Occupancy and equipment998  1,328  3,322  3,658 
Professional fees2,555  1,307  5,542  2,971 
Data processing10,161  7,880  29,594  17,664 
Advertising1,027  633  3,153  1,875 
Loan processing644  1,264  2,670  2,451 
Other real estate expenses, net44  9  321  137 
Other operating3,236  3,089  9,718  7,548 
Total noninterest expenses28,627  24,450  81,599  61,153 
Income before income taxes15,054  11,566  40,183  22,102 
Income tax expense3,877  3,128  10,376  5,968 
Net income$11,177  $8,438  $29,807  $16,134 


Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share data)(unaudited)
September 30, 2021		 December 31, 2020
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$23,650  $18,456 
Interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions299,033  126,081 
Federal funds sold1,315  2,373 
Total cash and cash equivalents323,998  146,910 
Investment securities available for sale189,165  99,787 
Marketable equity securities245  245 
Restricted investments3,498  3,713 
Loans held for sale36,005  107,154 
U.S. Small Business Administration Payroll Protection Program ("SBA-PPP") loans receivable, net of fees137,178  201,018 
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs and net of allowance for loan losses of $24,753 and $23,4341,420,373  1,292,068 
Premises and equipment, net3,690  4,464 
Accrued interest receivable7,828  8,134 
Deferred income taxes, net7,172  6,818 
Other real estate owned3,236  3,326 
Bank owned life insurance35,268   
Other assets1,900  2,956 
Total assets$2,169,556  $1,876,593 
    
Liabilities   
Deposits   
Noninterest bearing$833,187  $608,559 
Interest bearing1,088,051  1,043,569 
Total deposits1,921,238  1,652,128 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances22,000  22,000 
Other borrowed funds12,062  14,016 
Accrued interest payable839  1,134 
Other liabilities24,337  28,004 
Total liabilities1,980,476  1,717,282 
    
Stockholders' equity   
Common stock, $.01 par value; 49,000,000 shares authorized; 13,801,936 and 13,753,529 issued and outstanding138  138 
Additional paid-in capital52,123  50,602 
Retained earnings135,906  106,854 
Accumulated other comprehensive income913  1,717 
Total stockholders' equity189,080  159,311 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,169,556  $1,876,593 


The following table shows the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 Three Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits$250,326  $98  0.15% $119,279  $29  0.10%
Federal funds sold2,421    0.00  3,980    0.01 
Investment securities available for sale171,506  549  1.27  54,989  273  1.97 
Restricted stock3,480  41  4.64  4,007  51  5.04 
Loans held for sale32,660  248  3.02  112,890  856  3.02 
SBA-PPP loans receivable162,217  1,525  3.73  235,160  1,470  2.49 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)1,404,006  31,067  8.78  1,218,589  22,510  7.35 
Total interest earning assets2,026,616  33,528  6.55  1,748,894  25,189  5.73 
Noninterest earning assets58,156      22,768     
Total assets$2,084,772      $1,771,662     
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing demand accounts$301,272  45  0.06  $218,415  156  0.28 
Savings7,025  1  0.05  5,126  1  0.05 
Money market accounts495,534  335  0.27  532,973  1,186  0.89 
Time deposits250,836  904  1.43  267,970  1,291  1.92 
Borrowed funds36,384  184  2.01  41,069  516  5.01 
Total interest bearing liabilities1,091,051  1,469  0.53  1,065,553  3,150  1.18 
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing liabilities21,138      22,702     
Noninterest bearing deposits786,784      539,220     
Stockholders’ equity185,799      144,187     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,084,772      $1,771,662     
            
Net interest spread    6.02%     4.55%
Net interest income  $32,059      $22,039   
Net interest margin(3)    6.27%     5.01%


____________________
(1)Annualized.
(2)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)For the three months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 275 and 117 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
  


 Nine Months Ended September 30,
 2021 2020
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (Dollars in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest bearing deposits$238,648  $211  0.12% $98,661  $306  0.41%
Federal funds sold3,121    0.00  2,319  4  0.22 
Investment securities available for sale139,643  1,571  1.50  58,071  929  2.14 
Restricted stock3,620  124  4.59  4,025  174  5.78 
Loans held for sale49,775  1,043  2.80  77,878  1,909  3.27 
SBA-PPP loans receivable215,524  6,266  3.89  134,130  2,482  2.49 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)1,339,010  80,240  8.01  1,197,719  63,129  7.04 
Total interest earning assets1,989,341  89,455  6.01  1,572,803  68,933  5.85 
Noninterest earning assets36,245      21,779     
Total assets$2,025,586      $1,594,582     
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest bearing demand accounts$280,305  163  0.08  $181,597  555  0.41 
Savings6,435  2  0.05  4,686  4  0.13 
Money market accounts475,875  1,217  0.34  484,412  4,153  1.15 
Time deposits295,705  3,492  1.58  284,844  4,489  2.11 
Borrowed funds34,265  559  2.18  43,823  1,382  4.21 
Total interest bearing liabilities1,092,585  5,433  0.66  999,362  10,583  1.41 
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing liabilities23,327      21,401     
Noninterest bearing deposits735,509      433,381     
Stockholders’ equity174,165      140,438     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,025,586      $1,594,582     
            
Net interest spread    5.35%     4.44%
Net interest income  $84,022      $58,350   
Net interest margin(3)    5.65%     4.96%


____________________
(1)Annualized.
(2)Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3)For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, collectively, SBA-PPP loans and credit card loans accounted for 208 and 104 basis points of the reported net interest margin, respectively.
  

HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited

 Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020
Earnings:         
Net income$11,177  $9,648  $8,982  $9,689  $8,438 
Earnings per common share, diluted0.79  0.68  0.65  0.71  0.61 
Net interest margin6.27% 5.47% 5.15% 5.57% 5.01%
Net interest margin, excluding credit cards & SBA-PPP loans (1)3.52% 3.55% 3.70% 3.80% 3.84%
Return on average assets(2)2.13% 1.90% 1.87% 2.08% 1.89%
Return on average assets, excluding impact of SBA-PPP loans (1)(2)1.99% 1.65% 1.60% 1.88% 1.80%
Return on average equity(2)23.87% 22.36% 22.30% 25.26% 23.28%
Efficiency ratio64.10% 66.37% 67.11% 66.63% 65.17%
Balance Sheet:         
Portfolio loans receivable (3)$1,445,126  $1,392,471  $1,312,375  $1,315,503  $1,244,613 
Deposits1,921,238  1,917,419  1,863,069  1,652,128  1,662,211 
Total assets2,169,556  2,151,850  2,091,851  1,876,593  1,879,029 
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets0.77% 0.54% 0.58% 0.67% 0.79%
Nonperforming assets to total assets, excluding the SBA-PPP loans (1)0.83% 0.60% 0.66% 0.75% 0.90%
Nonperforming loans to total loans0.85% 0.52% 0.56% 0.61% 0.78%
Nonperforming loans to portfolio loans (1)0.94% 0.60% 0.67% 0.70% 0.92%
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans (1)(2)0.14% 0.10% 0.12% 0.19% 0.06%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans1.56% 1.51% 1.49% 1.54% 1.49%
Allowance for loan losses to portfolio loans (1)1.71% 1.73% 1.79% 1.78% 1.77%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans182.48% 287.40% 267.07% 253.71% 191.78%
Bank Capital Ratios:         
Total risk based capital ratio13.86% 13.51% 13.55% 12.60% 12.74%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio12.60% 12.25% 12.29% 11.34% 11.48%
Leverage ratio7.83% 7.58% 7.54% 7.45% 7.44%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio12.60% 12.25% 12.29% 11.34% 11.48%
Tangible common equity7.57% 7.17% 7.01% 7.43% 7.09%
Holding Company Capital Ratios:         
Total risk based capital ratio15.75% 16.14% 16.07% 15.19% 15.35%
Tier 1 risk based capital ratio14.49% 14.10% 13.98% 13.10% 12.93%
Leverage ratio9.12% 8.78% 8.84% 8.78% 8.63%
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio14.34% 13.94% 13.81% 12.94% 12.75%
Tangible common equity8.72% 8.23% 7.98% 8.48% 7.95%
Composition of Loans:         
Residential real estate$418,205  $420,015  $420,461  $437,860  $422,698 
Commercial real estate502,523  471,807  433,336  392,550  372,972 
Construction real estate251,256  223,832  221,277  224,904  227,661 
Commercial and industrial - Other143,244  158,392  149,914  157,127  134,889 
SBA-PPP loans141,437  208,094  272,090  204,920  238,736 
Credit card134,979  121,410  83,740  102,186  83,101 
Other consumer loans1,425  1,034  4,487  1,649  2,268 
Composition of Deposits:         
Noninterest bearing$833,187  $828,308  $771,924  $608,559  $596,239 
Interest bearing demand369,812  314,883  300,992  257,126  247,150 
Savings6,682  6,965  6,012  4,800  4,941 
Money Markets493,029  484,567  471,303  447,077  472,447 
Time Deposits218,528  282,696  312,838  334,566  341,435 
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:        
Origination of loans held for sale$217,175  $265,517  $353,774  $382,267  $431,060 
Mortgage loans sold229,111  278,384  400,112  412,830  410,312 
Gain on sale of loans6,108  7,763  12,008  12,950  12,837 
Purchase volume as a % of originations50.98% 50.64% 24.59% 30.03% 33.76%
Gain on sale as a % of loans sold(4)2.67% 2.79% 3.00% 3.14% 3.13%
Mortgage commissions$1,884  $2,364  $3,320  $3,405  $3,669 
OpenSky® Portfolio Metrics:        
Active customer accounts700,383  707,600  642,272  568,373  529,114 
Credit card loans, net$134,979  $121,410  $83,740  $102,186  $83,101 
Noninterest secured credit card deposits242,405  241,724  215,883  192,520  176,708 


____________________
(1)Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2)Annualized.
(3)Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
(4)Gain on sale percentage is calculated as gain on sale of loans divided by mortgage loans sold.
  

Appendix

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Return on Average Assets, as AdjustedQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsSeptember 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
      
Net Income$11,177 $9,648 $8,982 $9,689 $8,438 
Less: SBA-PPP loan income1,525 2,272 2,205 1,998 1,470 
Net Income, as Adjusted$9,652 $7,376 $6,777 $7,691 $6,968 
Average Total Assets2,084,772 2,041,232 1,949,265 1,854,846 1,771,662 
Less: Average SBA-PPP Loans162,217 250,040 232,371 227,617 238,071 
Average Total Assets, as Adjusted$1,922,555 $1,791,192 $1,716,894 $1,627,229 $1,533,591 
Return on Average Assets, as Adjusted1.99%1.65%1.60%1.88%1.81%


Net Interest Margin, as AdjustedQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsSeptember 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
      
Net Interest Income$32,059 $27,520 $24,444 $25,719 $22,039 
Less Secured credit card loan income15,086 10,497 7,660 9,306 6,632 
Less SBA-PPP loan income1,525 2,272 2,205 1,998 1,470 
Net Interest Income, as Adjusted$15,448 $14,751 $14,579 $14,415 $13,937 
Average Interest Earning Assets2,026,616 2,016,801 1,923,463 1,836,337 1,748,894 
Less Average secured credit card loans124,771 100,456 93,520 95,739 68,585 
Less Average SBA-PPP loans162,217 250,040 232,371 227,617 235,160 
Total Average Interest Earning Assets, as Adjusted$1,739,628 $1,666,305 $1,597,572 $1,512,981 $1,445,149 
Net Interest Margin, as Adjusted3.52%3.55%3.70%3.80%3.84%


Tangible Book Value per ShareQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousands, except per share amountsSeptember 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
      
Total Stockholders' Equity$189,080 $177,204 $167,003 $159,311 $149,377 
Less: Preferred equity     
Less: Intangible assets     
Tangible Common Equity$189,080 $177,204 $167,003 $159,311 $149,377 
Period End Shares Outstanding13,801,936 13,771,615 13,759,218 13,753,529 13,682,198 
Tangible Book Value per Share$13.70 $12.87 $12.14 $11.58 $10.92 


Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio LoansQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsSeptember 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
      
Allowance for Loan Losses$24,753 $24,079 $23,550 $23,434 $22,016 
Total Loans1,582,304 1,595,234 1,578,087 1,516,520 1,477,962 
Less: SBA-PPP loans137,178 202,763 265,712 201,018 233,349 
Total Portfolio Loans$1,445,126 $1,392,471 $1,312,375 $1,315,502 $1,244,613 
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Portfolio Loans1.71%1.73%1.79%1.78%1.77%


Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP LoansQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsSeptember 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
      
Total Nonperforming Assets$16,801 $11,615 $12,112 $12,563 $14,806 
Total Assets2,169,556 2,151,850 2,091,851 1,876,593 1,879,029 
Less: SBA-PPP loans137,178 202,763 265,712 201,018 233,349 
Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans$2,032,378 $1,949,087 $1,826,139 $1,675,575 $1,645,680 
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets, net SBA-PPP Loans0.83%0.60%0.66%0.75%0.90%


Nonperforming Loans to Portfolio LoansQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsSeptember 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
      
Total Nonperforming Loans$13,565 $8,378 $8,818 $9,237 $11,480 
Total Loans1,582,304 1,595,234 1,578,087 1,516,520 1,477,962 
Less: SBA-PPP loans137,178 202,763 265,712 201,018 233,349 
Total Portfolio Loans$1,445,126 $1,392,471 $1,312,375 $1,315,502 $1,244,613 
Nonperforming Loans to Total Portfolio Loans0.94%0.60%0.67%0.70%0.92%


Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio LoansQuarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsSeptember 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
      
Total Net Charge-offs$301 $640 $388 $615 $163 
Total Average Loans1,569,198 1,567,973 1,532,093 1,494,278 1,477,962 
Less: Average SBA-PPP loans162,217 250,040 232,371 227,617 233,349 
Total Average Portfolio Loans$1,406,981 $1,317,933 $1,299,722 $1,266,661 $1,244,613 
Net Charge-offs to Average Portfolio Loans0.08%0.19%0.12%0.19%0.05%


Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")Quarters Ended
Dollars in thousandsSeptember 30, 2021June 30, 2021March 31, 2021December 31, 2020September 30, 2020
      
Net income$11,177 $9,648 $8,982 $9,689 $8,438 
Add: Income Tax Expense3,877 3,357 3,143 3,347 3,128 
Add: Provision for Loan Losses975 781 503 2,033 3,500 
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")$16,029 $13,786 $12,628 $15,069 $15,066 


ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the fifth largest bank headquartered in Maryland at September 30, 2021. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $2.2 billion at September 30, 2021 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “CBNK.” More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. Any statements about our management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” "optimistic," “intends” and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this earnings release may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of forward-looking information in this earnings release should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements.  Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors. For details on some of the factors that could affect these expectations, see risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including when the coronavirus can be controlled and abated and when and how the economy may be fully reopened. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we are exposed to all of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially reopen as planned, and high levels of unemployment continue for an extended period of time, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for loan losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely; and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation premiums may increase if the agency experiences additional resolution costs.

These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by law.

FINANCIAL CONTACT: Alan Jackson (240) 283-0402

MEDIA CONTACT: Ed Barry (240) 283-1912

WEB SITE: www.CapitalBankMD.com


