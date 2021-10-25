Thryv Wins Overall SaaS Customer Service and Customer Success APPEALIE Awards

Dallas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY), the provider of Thryv® software, the end-to-end client experience platform built for growing small businesses, is excited to announce it has won two 2021 APPEALIE Awards: Overall SaaS Award - Customer Service and SaaS Customer Success Award.

APPEALIE Awards winners are selected using Net Promoter Scores™ (NPS), user interface and experience, recent product improvements, customer feedback, third-party analyst research, and other criteria, such as 4.5 stars or higher on the most popular software review platforms, such as G2 and Capterra. Several hundred U.S. SaaS companies applied, and only 23 were honored as APPEALIE final winners.

“As software moves deeper into all of our work and lives, user expectations are ever-increasing,” said Matt Harney, Founder of APPEALIE. “Our highly selective, data-driven software award honors customer-obsessed SaaS platforms that go above and beyond to deliver extraordinary experiences.”

For 2021, the Overall SaaS Award winners now incorporate specific product categories. Thryv won the Overall SaaS award for Customer Service.

“This is a feather in our cap, and we are honored and humbled for winning in the customer service category” said Grant Freeman, Thryv’s Chief Customer Officer. “Awards and accolades like this are special but being able to provide the tools and unlimited 24/7 support that our small business clients need to succeed is what drives us every single day.”

In addition, Thryv won the APPEALIE SaaS Customer Success Award, and 2021 marks the second year in a row that Thryv has received this honor.

“The improvements we make to the Thryv platform help our customers succeed,” said Ryan Cantor, Thryv’s Chief Product Officer. “In fact, of the 85 product launches and enhancements we’ve made this year, over 80 percent of them came from feedback and requests we received directly from and working with Thryv users.”

In 2021, product improvements have included:

CRM Advanced Relationships

Gmail™ Email Service Integration

Google My Business™ Optimization

Pay by SMS Text Capability

Multiple Estimates, Invoicing and Payments Enhancements

Numerous Scheduling and Calendaring Improvements

Back-end performance enhancements to improve platform speed

Verticalized Product Launches for Home Services, Wellness and Legal

More Awards for Thryv

Thryv is also a 2021 finalist for The Digital Transformation & Operational Excellence Awards in the following two categories:

Best Achievement in Operational Excellence to deliver Digital Transformation

Best Achievement in Operational Excellence to deliver an outstanding Customer Experience Excellence

The DTOE awards are part of the global Business Transformation & Operational Excellence Summit (BTOES). Past winners of these awards have included Intel, HP, Cisco, MetLife and IBM. Final winners will be announced in December 2021.

For more information, please visit Thryv.com.

About Thryv Holdings, Inc.

Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) is a global software and marketing services company that empowers small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs), franchises, and agencies to grow and modernize their operations so they can compete and win in today’s economy. Over 45,000 businesses use our award-winning SaaS platform, Thryv®, to manage their end-to-end customer experience tools, which helps businesses across the U.S. and overseas grow their bottom line. Thryv also manages digital and print presence for over 300,000 businesses, connecting these SMBs to local consumers via proprietary local search portals and print directories. For more information about Thryv Holdings, Inc., visit thryv.com.

