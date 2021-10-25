Innovation Women Partners with Greater Boston Chapter of Women in Defense to Empower Students

Boston, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oct. 25, 2021 (BOSTON) — Innovation Women (IW), the leading “visibility” bureau for professional women, is partnering with Women In Defense Greater Boston Chapter (WID-GBC) to support the organization’s scholarship program. Six 2021 WID-GBC scholarship recipients will also receive five-year Innovation Women memberships. These memberships will take them through college and into the workforce, offering opportunities to expand their professional networks and increase personal visibility.



Each scholar is receiving a $1,000.00 scholarship from WID-GBC. The scholarships are designed to encourage women and other underrepresented groups to consider defense and national security career options. Innovation Women helps women learn more about public speaking, develop communication skills and secure speaking opportunities.

“It is essential that as women, we do all we can to empower the next generation to join fields that lack diversity and gender equity such as the defense industry and other STEM fields,” said Karen Krause-Bencal, the WID-GBC president. “We also hope the opportunity to learn more about public speaking early in their careers serves them well.”

“This partnership will help us accomplish both our organizations’ empowerment goals, and help the industry achieve greater gender balance,” said Bobbie Carlton, founder of Innovation Women.

The six WID-GBC scholars are: Madison Reed, Samantha Foss, Samantha Hubner, Sarah Miller, Tam Brewster and Yaneliz Garcia Ruiz. UMass Dartmouth is also awarding scholarships to five students: Tabitha Aguiar, Erika Caushi, Kelley Chanapha, Raena Gaston and Lois Konado.

About Women In Defense

Women In Defense (WID), a National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Affiliate, engages, cultivates, and advances women in all aspects of national security. Incorporated in 1985, Women In Defense provides members a business environment for professional growth through strategic networking, education and career development. This national alliance is comprised of women and men from industry and defense organizations of every size; all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces; government agencies, academia, think tanks, associations and professional services. Learn more.

About Innovation Women

Innovation Women is a self-service online platform designed to connect entrepreneurial, technical and professional women with event managers to provide gender balance onstage (whether live or virtual) at conferences and events. Innovation Women speakers and subject matter experts benefit from visibility and new opportunities. Event managers benefit from the opportunity to create more inclusive, gender-balanced and diverse events. Learn more.

