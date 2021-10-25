Women in Defense - Greater Boston Chapter and UMass Dartmouth Announce Scholarship Recipients

Boston, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October 25, 2021 (Boston) -- The Women in Defense - Greater Boston Chapter (WID-GBC) revealed the recipients of its 2021 annual scholarships. Six women were selected based on their industry involvement, outstanding scholastic achievement and inspiring life experiences. The scholarships are intended to support women as they consider careers in STEM-related fields, particularly defense and national security.



The National Defense Industrial Association, New England Chapter (NDIA NE) matched the scholarship funds. “Their generous donation to our scholarship program made three additional scholarships possible,” said Karen Krause-Bencal, WID-GBC president. “This donation will help ensure that these six deserving women get resources for their continuing studies.”

In addition, the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s College of Engineering also awarded five Women in Defense 2021 scholarships. The awards are given to students who have an interest in pursuing a career related to national security or defense and/or are affiliated with the UMass Dartmouth Women in Engineering Engagement Community.

“These scholarships encourage young women to dive headfirst into fields that need more female leaders, such as STEM-based industries like tech, defense, security and the many fields of engineering,” said Dr. Jean VanderGheynst, Dean, College of Engineering, UMass Dartmouth. “Despite many efforts at the national level to increase the interest of all students in STEM, women continue to be underrepresented in the US STEM workforce. Our partnership with Women in Defense aims to build networking and professional development skills in our female students so they are prepared to be leaders in the technology workforce upon graduation.”

Innovation Women, a speaker’s bureau for entrepreneurial, technical and professional women, also provided 5-year scholarships for all the winners.

All the recipients will be recognized at an event at UMass Dartmouth tomorrow, October 26, 2021.

The 2021 WID-GBC scholarship awardees:

Madison Reed (Lakeville, MA): Reed will be continuing her studies at UMass Lowell, pursuing her master’s in plastics engineering. She also intends to pursue her PhD in chemical engineering or materials science.

(Lakeville, MA): Reed will be continuing her studies at UMass Lowell, pursuing her master’s in plastics engineering. She also intends to pursue her PhD in chemical engineering or materials science. Samantha Foss ( Canton, MA): Foss has been working for the United States Air Force while completing her bachelor’s in electronic engineering UMass Lowell.

Canton, MA): Foss has been working for the United States Air Force while completing her bachelor’s in electronic engineering UMass Lowell. Samantha Hubner (Somerville, MA): Hubner is continuing her education at Tufts University with a focus on international security studies, geospatial intelligence, and tech policy.

(Somerville, MA): Hubner is continuing her education at Tufts University with a focus on international security studies, geospatial intelligence, and tech policy. Sarah Miller (Hull, MA): Miller is continuing her education at Tufts University’s Fletchers School of Law and Diplomacy, with a focus on conflict negotiation and international security studies.

(Hull, MA): Miller is continuing her education at Tufts University’s Fletchers School of Law and Diplomacy, with a focus on conflict negotiation and international security studies. Tam Brewster ( Somerville, MA): Brewster completed her bachelor’s in chemistry at UC Irvine and is in the process of completing her master’s degree in industrial engineering and engineering leadership at Northeastern University.

Somerville, MA): Brewster completed her bachelor’s in chemistry at UC Irvine and is in the process of completing her master’s degree in industrial engineering and engineering leadership at Northeastern University. Yaneliz Garcia Ruiz (Fitchburg, MA): Garcia Ruiz is currently pursuing her bachelor's degree in civil engineering at the UMass Lowell.

The 2021 WID UMass Dartmouth scholarship awardees are:

Tabitha Aguiar (Fall River, MA): Aguiar is an electrical engineering major and a member of the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community.

(Fall River, MA): Aguiar is an electrical engineering major and a member of the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community. Erika Caushi (East Bridgewater, MA) Caushi is an electrical engineering major, a member of the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community, the Society of Women Engineers and secretary of the UMass Dartmouth Robotics Club.

(East Bridgewater, MA) Caushi is an electrical engineering major, a member of the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community, the Society of Women Engineers and secretary of the UMass Dartmouth Robotics Club. Kelley Chanaphay (Killingly, CT) Chanaphay is a computer and information science and a member of the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community.

(Killingly, CT) Chanaphay is a computer and information science and a member of the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community. Raena Gaston , (Taunton, MA): Gaston is pre-med, majoring in bioengineering, a member of Women in Engineering, the MASSPIRG Club the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community.

, (Taunton, MA): Gaston is pre-med, majoring in bioengineering, a member of Women in Engineering, the MASSPIRG Club the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community. Lois Konadu (Worcester, MA): Konadu is a first-year computer and information science major and a member of the UMass Dartmouth Women In Engineering Community.





About Women In Defense

Women In Defense (WID), a National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Affiliate, engages, cultivates, and advances women in all aspects of national security. Incorporated in 1985, Women In Defense provides members a business environment for professional growth through strategic networking, education and career development. This national alliance is comprised of women and men from industry and defense organization of every size; all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces; Government agencies, academia, think tanks, associations and professional services. Learn more.