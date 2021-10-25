Interblock Showcases Technology Combined with Innovation at 2021 Global Gaming Expo

LAS VEGAS, Nev., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interblock ("the Company"), worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table games (“ETGs”) displayed its full product suite, designed to attract new and existing players through various distribution methods, at the 2021 Global Gaming Expo (“G2E”) in booth #1239.

Global CEO John Connelly said, “This year’s G2E was in many ways one of the most important shows in recent history. The market was in need of innovation to help address an apparent shift within the casino industry, due to COVID. Increased challenges with labor force and operational efficiencies have driven an unprecedented acceleration within the ETG segment. Interblock continues to invest heavily in new forms of technology designed to meet this demand, achieving increased handle and house advantage while reducing operating expenses for our casino partners.”

Interblock’s Stadium Environments Showcase Modularity and Scalability

At G2E, the Company's Stadium product line demonstrated modularity and scalability. This could be seen through the new HALO video ring, a massive 44-foot video wall, and its traditional stadium offering. Stadiums can be configured with any number of table games in automated, dealer assist, and video formats, giving patrons the option of playing up to four games simultaneously in a number of forms.

The next step in the Stadium suite of products is Pulse Arena. At G2E, Pulse Arena showcased an immersive gaming destination designed to attract new players to the casino floor while driving new revenue from those players. Pulse Arena delivers a hybrid experience of entertainment with a DJ booth, a light package that can be changed with a touch of a button, and social interaction that is highly customizable to meet any operator’s needs.

Connelly said, “We have seen stadium technology connect patrons to casino floors in ways never before seen; offering a unique resort experience where players can interact within a social environment. The Interblock Stadium allows guests to play, socialize and migrate their entertainment experience onto the casino floor, in a unique fashion.”

New Feature-Rich Software Delivers Higher Handle and Hold Percentage for Operators

The full-featured Global Version (“GV”) software is Interblock’s new, easy-to-navigate graphical user interface (“GUI”) offering a variety of features and functionalities benefiting casino operators and their players, including tournaments, promotions, an education mode for beginnings, simultaneous wagering with up to four games within a Stadium, dealer tipping features, a host of new Blackjack side bets, Live Craps, the Interblock exclusive DAI BACC game, and much more. This proven technology is increasing the handle and hold percentage of ETGs across the country.

Live Craps Table Creates New Gaming Experiences for Players

Interblock’s Live Craps table was also on display within Stadiums and in a standalone format. This first-of-its-kind, dealer-assisted table provides an exciting opportunity to shoot real dice on a Craps table. When it is the player’s turn to shoot the dice to initiate the game, the dealer will call on the selected player to step up to the table to be the shooter. After the dealer verifies the shooter’s result and enters it into the dealer console, the shooter may roll the dice again or the dealer may choose another shooter among the available players.

The innovative Live Craps table delivers even more ways for patrons to play this exciting community game by replicating a Craps table environment without the pressure or intimidation of a traditional Craps table, and provides operators a new way to offer Craps within a Stadium, or create a Live Craps ETG table in a standalone format.

New Universal Cabinet Form-Factors Make Their Debut

The Universal Cabinet (“UC”) suite was demonstrated in seven different form-factors at G2E, including new forms of virtual Blackjack, a live video feed multi-game, Big Six, and Craps. UC is one of Interblock’s breakthrough ETGs that offer an entirely new way for players to interact with table games. It supports six different table games, including Roulette, Blackjack, Craps, Baccarat, Big Six, and Sic Bo, and provides a one-on-one gameplay experience by allowing players to set the pace of their own game.

Modern Spin on Roulette ETGs Showcase New Paytables: Golden Ball Roulette and Lucky Ball Roulette

Finally, Interblock’s Golden Ball Roulette and Lucky Ball Roulette were demonstrated on both MiniStar and Universal Cabinet products. These innovative Roulette games are themed around its unique side bets, adding more fun and excitement to the base game. Beautiful sign packages and new lights, animations, and sounds complete this standalone product offering.

In closing, Connelly said, “With the support of our partners and customers over the last six years, we have had the fortunate opportunity to innovate and diversify our product offering, which has been designed to attract various demographics through alternative distribution channels. The depth of our offerings has attracted both new and existing players to a more profitable and entertaining form of gaming. In many ways, this is one of the few areas capable of competing with online gaming, currently accelerating within North America.”

About Interblock®

Interblock® is a worldwide leading developer and supplier of luxury electronic table gaming products. Its multi-player gaming devices set industry standards and provide the ultimate in luxury interactive entertainment experiences. The Interblock brand is globally recognized for diamond-quality gaming solutions and technical support in more than 234 jurisdictions. Interblock’s exclusive collection of fully and semi-automated electronic gaming tables and video gaming solutions provide casinos, arcades, and gambling halls with superior product performance and their guests with an unforgettable gaming experience. For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com.

