Saia LTL Freight Celebrates Opening of New Ohio Terminal

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is celebrating the opening of Saia LTL Freight’s newest facility today, a terminal near Youngstown, Ohio. Located in Gerard, the facility is the seventh location for the carrier in the state. Saia first entered the Ohio market 14 years ago and has continued to build its presence there. The Youngstown facility provides important service in the Ohio market and is integral to the development of our national network.



“We are very excited about this new terminal,” explained Saia’s Vice President of Operations, East Jared Mull. “For myself, it’s been a bit of a homecoming since I grew up in Northeastern Ohio. Likewise, our executive vice president of operations, Patrick Sugar, has relatives living in the area, including his grandparents, so this past weekend, we invited our families, and all of our new employees and their families to the facility, for a celebration. Saia is a family-oriented company so it was great getting to meet everyone on a personal level, which is very important to us as an organization.”

During the third quarter, Saia opened a new terminal in Fredericksburg, Virginia and just last week, the company opened a new facility near New Haven, Connecticut, the first for the carrier in the state. Saia intends to open two additional facilities by year end and plans to open 10 to 15 new terminals in 2022 are underway.

“Expanding our presence in markets where we’ve been operating is a win-win, not only for Saia, but for our customers as well,” said Mull. “Doing so provides us with additional operating capacity and them with enhanced service because of better transit times and less freight handling.”

Saia is still seeking to add new employees, including drivers, to its Youngstown team. Interested candidates can visit Work for Us to learn more about available positions and apply.

