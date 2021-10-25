Cobalt Expands its Family Day Boat Line with the New 13-Passenger R4 Outboard

NEODESHA, Kan. , Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the success of its popular R Series of day boats, premium luxury manufacturer Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of the all-new R4 Outboard, a family-sized sport runabout incorporating sleek lines, clean handling, excellent performance and a range of luxury appointments. With its unsurpassed outboard power and outstanding fuel efficiency, the R4 OB model gives families a quiet, comfortable and economical way to enjoy a full range of lake, river and salt-water activities.



Built with Cobalt’s characteristic attention to detail, the R4 Outboard delivers up to 350 hp. from a choice of Yamaha or Mercury engines. Featuring an outboard-configured hull and acoustic baffling, the R4 OB provides the famous Cobalt ride while offering the efficiency, ease of maintenance and lower cost of ownership associated with outboard propulsion.

Incorporating sleek lines, crisp handling and a long list of options, the new R4OB features a 24’3” length and an 8’6” beam, accommodating as many as 13 passengers with a certified capacity of up to 2,100 lb. Standard features include a 6-speaker audio system with AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth and an iPod/USB/MP3 port; a dual Garmin glass cockpit; gloss black switch panels with illuminated switches; accessory and USB power plugs; a depth and water-temp package; removable aft, cockpit and bow carpet; a walk-through bow door; and such topside amenities as an aft sunpad with folding backrest, a flip-backrest passenger seat and a Delmar captain’s chair. Standard exterior items include an anchor locker, stainless bow scuff plate, ski pylon and a swim platform with flip-down swim step.

Options are plentiful, from engine, cockpit and audio system upgrades to a cockpit heater with pull-out vent, a removable cooler, LED interior lighting, a dinette table, air compressor, Sea Grass or Soft-Trac floor covering, an electric helm seat and an array of aluminum towers, covers, wake-board racks and shades – even a transom shower. Available exterior upgrades include a folding tower with bimini or rotating sunshade and electrically powered actuators.

“The innovative R4OB elevates the outboard experience with Cobalt’s trademark combination of performance, comfort, reliability and luxury appointments,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s VP of Operations and Engineering. “And with its rigid liner construction and outboard-optimized hull, it quietly delivers the smooth Cobalt ride,” he added.

Currently entering production, the Cobalt R4 Outboard is available for order through Cobalt’s World Class Dealer Network.

About Cobalt :

Headquartered in Neodesha, KS, Cobalt Boats LLC, is a publicly owned, industry-leading manufacturer of luxury family day boats. Combining uncompromising product quality with customer-inspired innovation and value, Cobalt, a division of Malibu Boats, has earned an international reputation for unmatched customer satisfaction through its World Class Dealer Network. Learn more at www.cobaltboats.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/02212545-0996-43de-b551-df0e196a3d2e



