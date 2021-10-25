TaskUs Announces Closing of Upsized Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (“TaskUs”) announced today the completion of the upsized underwritten public offering of 12,077,480 shares of TaskUs Class A common stock by certain of its selling stockholders at a price to the public of $63.50 per share, resulting in gross proceeds to the selling stockholders of over $766.9 million. The selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,811,622 shares of Class A common stock.



TaskUs did not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and did not receive any of the proceeds from the sale.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, Baird, RBC Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair acted as joint book-runners for the offering. Blackstone, TD Securities, BTIG, Fifth Third Securities, AmeriVet Securities, Blaylock Van, LLC, C.L. King & Associates and Penserra Securities LLC acted as co-managers for the offering.

The public offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-902-1171, facsimile: 1-212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-212-834-4533 or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TaskUs

TaskUs (NASDAQ: TASK) is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of June 30, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 31,500 employees across twenty locations in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “intends,” “trends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates” or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the offering of TaskUs Class A common stock. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include but are not limited to those described under “Risk Factors” in the registration statement relating to the public offering. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in the registration statement. TaskUs undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact

Alan Katz

VP, Investor Relations

alan.katz@taskus.com