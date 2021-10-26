Crypto Island, The World’s First Project To Buy And Decentralize A Private Island, Announces Incorporation

NASSAU, Bahamas, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto Island, a blockchain-based project driven by its community, is offering investors and crypto enthusiasts the chance to co-own the world’s first community-owned decentralized private island.



The highly anticipated incorporation of Crypto Island became official this week, as their newly formed legal structure is set to launch. In detail, Crypto Island will form a legally independent entity in the name of Crypto Island Group Incorporated. This entity will function as the token issuer in a very complex company structure that has been set up to make tokenizing the ownership of the island possible.

With this company structure Crypto Island is the first project to have set up a structure to truly utilize a functioning way of tokenizing real estate. With this incorporation, Crypto Island is one step closer to reaching their goal of acquiring the first decentralized private island.

Dan Bouwer, one of the founders and current CEO of Crypto Island, is very thrilled with the acceptance and is certain that this will take this concept of a cryptocurrency-based community to the next level.

“Extremely proud to announce we’ve succeeded in finding a way of making decentralized living possible! With this, we will be globally recognized as an official company and the first ever to make tokenizing ownership of land and properties legally possible.”

As this project is moving at an incredible pace, this accomplishment is something the team is used to. In just 8 weeks Crypto Island has done some incredible work and with this incorporation they’ve raised the bar once again. As any pioneer project in this space, Crypto Island feels the heat of their competitors and sees a big rise in imposter projects. The team sees this as a compliment and a necessary step on their journey towards the first island.

Danny Bouwer

Crypto Island Group Inc.

info@cryptoisland.group







