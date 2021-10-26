Men’s Custom Cycling Jersey Australia – Best Bike Apparel Cycling Kits Launch

Hurstville, Australia, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Globally recognized Champion System Australia is updating their high-performance cycling apparel to offer the most technically advanced, modern, and performance-oriented race and club cut options to individuals and teams looking to design their own kits.

More information is available at https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey

A world leader in custom-designed athletic apparel, Champion System Australia is revolutionising their range of cycling jerseys. A newly updated collection of premium European fabrics gives cycling teams, weekend warriors, and recreational riders an expanded range of product options and online design templates that makes creating their own branded or personalised jerseys easy, fast, and convenient.

Champion System categorises their jerseys into three distinct collections. The most popular collection for club rides and Gran Fondo activities is the entry level Tech collection. The Performance collection is considered the “all-rounder,” and the go-to for day-to-day rides. The epitome of the Champion System Australia line is the Apex collection. Designed for the elite athlete, this range is manufactured to ensure optimal performance.

The company continues to innovate and develop products in keeping with the latest industry advancements. All front and rear panels of each jersey are made with the company’s GLIDE fabric to provide a close fit suitable for hard training and racing. Performance and utility are enhanced with a reflective strip on the reinforced rear pockets, a waterproof ‘stuff’ pocket, and silicone front and rear grippers to hold the jersey in place. Jerseys are breathable and offer Quick Dry and UV protection 50+.

The company offers a quality commitment that guarantees the workmanship of their garments for life, including complimentary replacement of any garment rendered unwearable because of a crash.

Locally owned and operated, Champion System Australia exercises full control over their production chain. With over 10 years of experience in Australia and 12 years internationally, Champion System’s streamlined manufacturing and delivery earns nods from Olympians and world champions, as well as local clubs, including the UAE Team Emirates, Wiggle High 5 and the Adelaide Thunderbirds.

Kits can be shipped directly to an individual customer or to team headquarters, and there is no minimum order requirement.

With updates to their line of fabrics and construction methods, Champion System Australia offers the best race and club cut options that ensures every level of cyclist gets the most out of every ride.

Visit https://www.champ-sys.com.au/collections/custom-cycling-jersey to find out more.

Website: https://www.champ-sys.com.au