HollaEx Announces Expansion of White-Label Cloud Cryptocurrency Exchange

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HollaEx has announced expansion of its white-label cloud exchange services for retail users and businesses. More businesses are seeking ways to move their commerce on-chain but don't want to get bogged down in the details. HollaEx is an open-source crypto kit that puts power in business's hands and lets them tailor their exchange to their own needs and then launch and list the tokens they want.



The growing trend among the emerging crypto-literate population is to tackle the work themselves. HollaEx users who want to create their own exchange can now do so. More people are trading on-chain, using self-created markets, and exploring liquidity pools on DEXs. It follows the broader trend that has been occurring with web services.

According to Adrian Pollard, a core contributor to the open-source project, "Just like websites are now do-it-yourself so has crypto exchanges, coins, blockchain and NFTs moved into a more DIY and self-serve kind of model. This is great for those that have existing businesses that might want to enhance themselves through crypto blockchain integration."

Companies and individuals who create personalized branded exchanges can then choose which coins they want to list. As well as their exchange being able to offer classic liquidity pairs, businesses who donate 10,000 XHT - HollaEx's token - can launch their own token on their own exchange. This means they don't have to list their project's coin on a third-party platform and instead gain total control over their own coin listing and branding. Retail investors who then come to buy their token can be exposed to other trading opportunities through the company's self-branded exchange platform.

Any business that wishes to launch a token and integrate with the crypto space and the Wed 3.0 economy, but not have the headache of needing blockchain knowledge, can now have an easy route to market with the HollaEx white-label crypto software. No coding is required, liquid markets are available, and the domain is hosted by the HollaEx cloud or can be self-hosted for free.

The deployment time to launch a new exchange with HollaEx takes as little as ten minutes , so businesses can move at speed to launch their own tokens and integrate crypto into their services. They can also invite traders onto their platform and grow their crypto ecosystem in sync with their broader business objectives.

They can choose from one of three plans , with the lowest only $200 a month. The basic plan offers hosting on the cloud exchange service, a free domain, and inbuilt customisation tools to make the exchange represent the user's brand effectively. Further, institutional-level packages are available for larger clients, unlocking additional perks like a custom domain for the exchange and the option to add a fiat on-ramp system such as a bank or other traditional money gateway.

The arrival of HollaEx's white-label all-in-one open-source crypto exchange will be a boon to businesses large and small who want to dip their toes in the crypto waters, or dive all-in and become a big fish with their own token in the Web 3.0 ocean.

