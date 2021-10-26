English Swedish





Once again higher result than last year for the Service and Car Businesses





Third quarter 2021

Net turnover amounted to SEK 8,129 M (7,559), an increase of 8 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 482 M (402), an increase of 20 per cent.

Profit from sales of used cars amounted to SEK 174 M, the highest ever for a single quarter.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 325 M (281) and earnings per share to SEK 3.35 (2.80).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 582 M (1,148).

During the quarter, Bilia completed the acquisitions of Upplands Motor Stockholm AB and BilDahl AB.





Nine months 2021

Net turnover amounted to SEK 26,875 M (21,786), an increase of 23 per cent.

Operational earnings amounted to SEK 1,584 M (1,016), an increase of 56 per cent.

Profit for the period amounted to SEK 1,108 M (661) and earnings per share to SEK 11.30 (6.60).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,467 M (2,877).

Events after the balance sheet date

Since the end of the quarter, Bilia has reached an agreement with Volvo Cars to continue selling new cars at 44 facilities in Sweden and Norway. Binding letters of intent have been signed to sell eight Volvo/Renault facilities in Sweden.





Gothenburg, 26 October 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

Board of Directors and Managing Director

For information please contact:

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, +46 (0)10 497 70 00, per.avander@bilia.se

Kristina Franzén, CFO, +46 (0)10 497 73 40, kristina.franzen@bilia.se

This is information that Bilia AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU's Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 26 October 2021, at 08:00 AM CEST.

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers, with a leading position in servicing and sales of cars and transport vehicles plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium plus two online auction sites, one in Sweden and one in Norway.

Bilia’s Service Business comprises a well-developed range of services and service concepts that are continuously developed to simplify car ownership for the customers. Bilia offers accessories and spare parts, original services and repairs, tyre hotels, rim repair, car glass repair along with other workshop services, store sales and e-commerce.

Bilia’s Car Business comprises sales of both new and used cars, transport vehicles and trucks, plus supplementary services such as financing and insurance. Bilia sells cars from Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine as well as transport vehicles from Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks from Mercedes.

Bilia’s Fuel Business comprises fuel sales and car washes.

