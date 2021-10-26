Bank of Åland Plc: Interim Report for the period January - September 2021

English Swedish





Interim Report for the period January - September 2021

“We are continuing our strong growth in both Finland and Sweden. We have benefited from having continuously recruited new employees, and we have thus still had time to provide for both new and existing customers.



“All our volume metrics have reached new record levels. Over the 12-month period to September 30, 2021, actively managed assets grew to EUR 8,922 M (+36 per cent), deposits to EUR 3,836 M (+11 per cent) and lending to EUR 4,591 M (+9%), This positive volume trend has also generated our highest 9-month net operating profit ever, EUR 39.0 M, which was 42 per cent higher than during the corresponding period of last year.”

January – September 2021 compared to January – September 2020



Net operating profit increased by 42 per cent to EUR 39.0 M (27.4).





Net interest income increased by 5 per cent to EUR 46.0 M (44.0).





Net commission income increased by 20 per cent to EUR 57.6 M (47.9).





Total expenses increased by 15 per cent to EUR 89.5 M (77.8).





Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 1.4 M (4.9), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.05 (0.16) per cent.





Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 15.1 (10.8) per cent.





Earnings per share increased by 47 per cent to EUR 2.05 (1.39).





The common equity Tier 1 capital ratio decreased to 13.9 per cent (14.3 per cent on December 31, 2020).





Future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its net operating profit in 2021 to be substantially better than in 2020.

The third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020

Net operating profit increased by 36 per cent to EUR 14.6 M (10.7).





Net interest income increased by 5 per cent to EUR 15.5 M (14.7).





Net commission income increased by 25 per cent to EUR 19.1 M (15.2).





Total expenses increased by 20 per cent to EUR 29.8 M (24.8).





Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 0.8 M (0.3), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.07 (0.03) per cent.





Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 16.7 (12.3) per cent.





Earnings per share increased by 41 per cent to EUR 0.77 (0.55).







Financial summary



Group Q3

2021 Q2

2021 % Q3

2020 % Jan-Sep

2021 Jan-Sep

2020 % EUR M Income Net interest income 15.5 15.2 2 14.7 5 46.0 44.0 5 Net commission income 19.1 18.9 1 15.2 25 57.6 47.9 20 Net income from financial items at fair value -1.7 -0.6 0.6 -1.9 1.4 Other income 12.3 9.7 27 5.3 28.2 16.8 68 Total income 45.2 43.2 4 35.8 26 129.8 110.0 18 Staff costs -17.1 -18.5 -8 -15.3 12 -53.1 -46.1 15 Other expences -8.3 -7.7 7 -6.4 30 -26.2 -22.5 17 Depreciation/amortisation -4.3 -2.9 49 -3.1 39 -10.2 -9.2 10 Total expenses -29.8 -29.2 2 -24.8 20 -89.5 -77.8 15 Profit before impairment losses 15.4 14.1 9 11.0 40 40.4 32.3 25 Impairment losses on financial assets, net -0.8 -0.5 69 -0.3 -1.4 -4.9 -72 Net operating profit 14.6 13.6 7 10.7 36 39.0 27.4 42 Income taxes -2.5 -2.4 6 -2.2 16 -7.1 -5.7 24 Profit for the report period 12.1 11.2 8 8.5 42 31.9 21.7 47 Attributable to: Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc 12.1 11.2 8 8.5 42 31.9 21.7 47 Volume Lending to the public 4,591 4,518 2 4,221 9 Deposits from the public 3,836 3,801 1 3,459 11 Actively managed assets 1 8,922 8,541 4 6,547 36 Equity capital 322 311 3 280 15 Balance sheet total 6,353 6,261 1 5,726 11 Risk exposure amount 1,827 1,812 1 1,693 8 Financial ratios Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE) 2 16.7 16.4 12.3 15.1 10.8 Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE), moving 12-month

average to end of report period 14.8 13.7 11.0 Expense/income ratio 3 0.66 0.67 0.69 0.69 0.71 Loan loss level, % 4 0.07 0.05 0.03 0.05 0.16 Gross share of loans in Stage 3, % 5 1.19 1.01 1.30 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), % 6 149 152 138 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), % 7 109 110 109 Loan/deposit ratio, % 8 120 119 122 Common equtiy Tier 1 capital ratio, % 9 13.9 13.4 13.4 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 10 15.5 15.1 13.4 Total capital ratio, % 11 16.7 16.6 15.5 Leverage ratio, % 12 4.8 4.8 3.8 Earnings per share, EUR 13 0.77 0.72 8 0.55 41 2.05 1.39 47 Earnings per share, EUR, moving 12-month

average to end of report period 2.67 2.45 9 1.86 44 Equity capital per share, EUR 14 18.74 18.09 4 17.95 4 Working hours re-calculated to full-time equivalent positions 836 825 1 773 8 813 745 9

1 Actively managed assets encompassed managed assets in the Group's own mutual funds, as well as discretionary and advisory securities volume plus external funds with contractual earnings

2 Profit for the report period attributable to shareholders / Average shareholders´portion of equity capital

3 Expenses / Income

4 Impairment losses on loan portfolio and other commitments / Lending to the public at the beginning of the period

5 Share of loans in Stage 3 / Gross lending to the public

6 LCR, assets at levels 1 and 2 / 30-day net cash outflow

7 Available stable funding / Stable funding requirement

8 Lending to the public / Deposits from the public

9 Common equity Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

10 Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

11 Own funds / Risk exposure amount

12 Tier 1 capital / Total exposure metric

13 Shareholders’ portion of profit for the period / Average number of shares

14 Shareholders’ portion of equity capital / Number of shares on closing day



