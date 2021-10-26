OPERATIONAL UPDATE

BARRYROE, NORTH CELTIC SEA BASIN

Dublin and London – 26 October 2021 - Providence Resources P.l.c. (“Providence” or the “Company”), the Irish energy company, today provides an operational update in relation to the Barryroe field. The field lies in c. 100 meter water depth in the North Celtic Sea Basin and is located c. 50km off the south coast of Ireland.

Pursuant to an earlier authorisation under Standard Exploration Licence 1/11, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Exola DAC, commissioned a wellsite survey (the “site survey”) on behalf of the Joint Venture which includes our partner, Lansdowne Celtic Sea Limited (“Lansdowne”).

Providence is pleased to confirm that the Marine Institute’s Celtic Voyager survey vessel mobilised on 24 October to the Barryroe field where it will undertake a seabed, shallow geophysical and environmental baseline survey over the K area of the Barryroe field. The site survey is expected to take up to 7 days depending on operating conditions.

James Menton, Executive Chairman, commented “The Directors of Providence Resources believe that we have a compelling proposition with regards to the Barryroe prospect. We continue to focus on moving ahead with this project in these challenging times of energy supply and security.”

