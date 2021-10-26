Innofactor Plc's Interim Report for January 1–September 30, 2021 (IFRS)

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Interim Report October 26, 2021, at 9:00 Finnish time

Innofactor achieved its highest-ever operating margin in the third quarter in spite of a slight decrease in net sales due to a divestment and an organizational change in Finland

July–September 2021 in brief:

Net sales were approximately EUR 13.7 million (2020: 14.0), representing a decrease of 2.0% Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, the comparable growth was 3.0%, which was entirely organic growth

The operating margin was approximately EUR 1.7 million (2020: 1.6), representing an increase of 8.7%

The operating profit was EUR 0.9 million (2020: 0.4), representing growth of 130.4%

The order backlog at the end of the review period was EUR 72.0 million (2020: 58.2), representing an increase of 23.7%





January–September 2021 in brief:

Net sales were approximately EUR 48.8 million (2020: 47.9), representing an increase of 1.9% Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, comparable growth was 4.9%, which was entirely organic growth

The operating margin was approximately EUR 8.4 million (2020: 5.6), representing an increase of 51.4% The operating margin includes a sales gain of approximately EUR 2.6 million from the sale of the Prime business, without which the operating margin would have been approximately EUR 5.9 million (2020: 5.6), representing an increase of 5.6%

The operating profit was EUR 6.0 million (2020: 2.1), representing an increase of 185.9% The operating profit includes a corresponding sales gain as the operating margin, without which the operating profit would have been approximately EUR 3.4 million (2020: 2.1), representing an increase of 64.0%



Key figures of the group, IFRS . Jul 1–Sep 30, 2021 Jul 1–Sep 30, 2020 Change Jan 1–Sep 30, 2021 Jan 1–Sep 30, 2020 Change Net sales, EUR thousand 13,730 14,005 -2.0% 48,834 47,913 1.9% Growth of net sales -2.0% 0.3% 1.9% 2.5% Operating result before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), EUR thousand 1,695 1,559 8.7% 8,448 5,579 51.4% percentage of net sales* 12.3% 11.1% 17.3% 11.6% Operating profit/loss (EBIT), EUR thousand* 915 397 130.4% 5,996 2,097 185.9% percentage of net sales* 6.7% 2.8% 12.3% 4.4% Earnings before taxes, EUR thousand* 755 26 2,754.8% 5,400 1,099 391.2% percentage of net sales* 5.5% 0.2% 11.1% 2.3% Earnings, EUR thousand* 581 27 2,087.5% 4,207 1,505 179.6% percentage of net sales* 4.2% 0.2% 8.6% 3.1% Order backlog 71,979 58,181 23.7% 71,979 58,181 23.7% Net gearing* 34.0% 66.7% 34.0% 66.7% Net gearing without IFRS 16 21.2% 48.1% 21.2% 48.1% Equity ratio 52.9% 43.5% 52.9% 43.5% Equity ratio without IFRS 16 56.8% 45.8% 56.8% 45.8% Active personnel on average during the review period** 508 545 -6.8% 493 549 -10.2% Active personnel at the end of the review period** 497 546 -9.0% 497 546 -9.0% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.0155 0.0007 2,087.5% 0.1125 0.0402 179.6%

*) In accordance with IFRS 3, the operating result for July 1–September 30, 2021, includes EUR 113 thousand (2020: 473) and for January 1–September 30, 2021, EUR 390 thousand (2020: 1420) in depreciation related to acquisitions, consisting of allocations of the purchase price to intangible assets.

**) The Innofactor Group monitors the number of active personnel. The number of active personnel does not include employees who are on a leave of over 3 months.

Innofactor’s future outlook for 2021

Innofactor’s net sales and operating margin (EBITDA) in 2021 are estimated to increase from 2020, during which the net sales were EUR 66.2 million and operating margin was EUR 7.2 million.

CEO Sami Ensio’s review: Innofactor updated its strategy and restructured its Finnish organization to better support future growth

Net sales in the third quarter of 2021 were EUR 13.7 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.0 percent. Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, the year-on-year growth rate in the third quarter would have been 3.0 percent, consisting entirely of organic growth. The operating margin (EBITDA) grew by 8.7 percent year-on-year and came to EUR 1.7 million (12.3 percent of net sales). EBITDA was positive in Finland, Norway and Denmark. In the third quarter, the order backlog was roughly at the same level as in the previous quarter. The order backlog amounted to EUR 72.0 million at the end of the quarter, representing year-on-year growth of 23.7 percent.

Net sales for the first nine months of 2021 amounted to EUR 48.8 million, representing year-on-year growth of 1.9 percent. Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, from April 1, 2021, onwards the comparable rate of growth was 4.9 percent, consisting entirely of organic growth. The operating margin (EBITDA) grew by 51.4 percent year-on-year and was EUR 8.4 million (17.3 percent of net sales), of which the sale of the Prime business during the first quarter accounted for approximately EUR 2.6 million.

At the end of August, Innofactor decided to renew its strategy to support growth even more strongly. In our strategy work, we defined the areas in which we see the strongest growth potential regarding our business and Microsoft’s solution offering. Innofactor tightened its offering according to the growth areas in question: Digital Services, Business Solutions, Information and Case Management, Data and Analytics, Cloud Infrastructure and Cybersecurity.

At the same time, it was decided to restructure the Finnish organization to correspond to the growth areas of the new strategy. As of October 1, 2021, Innofactor has had six business units in Finland, corresponding to the offering presented above. The aim of the organizational renewal is to strenghten Innofactor's growth in Finland in the future. The restructuring of operations caused a temporary decrease in Innofactor's net sales in Finland in the third quarter.

Innofactor’s aim is to be the leading provider of organizations’ digital transformation in each of the Nordic countries. We believe in our chosen Nordic strategy and in reaching our long-term goals. This requires perseverance and determination from the company's management and employees as well as investors. Innofactor is still actively looking for new strategic partnerships in the Nordic countries. The Group’s goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

Strategy and its realization in the review period

Innofactor’s strategy comprises our purpose, mission, vision, strategic choices, values, working principle, and long-term financial goals.

Our purpose: Innovating to make the world work better

Our mission: Driving the modern digital organization

Our vision: Leading Nordic digital transformation partner in the Microsoft ecosystem

Our strategic choices:

The most competent Nordic teams

Productized and specialized offering

Proactive and agile way of working

Innovation with top customers

Our values:

Accountability

Empowerment

Innovation

Customer

Our working principle: Our principle is to put people first in everything we do. We want to provide solutions that make our customers’ everyday work and life run smoothly and bring a smile to their faces.

Our long-term financial goals:

To achieve annual growth of about 20 percent, the majority of which is intended to be achieved by organic growth

To achieve about 20 percent EBITDA in relation to the net sales

To keep the cash flow positive and secure good financial standing in all situations.





Innofactor’s net sales in January–September 2021 were EUR 48.8 million (2020: 47.9), representing year-on-year growth of 1.9 percent. Excluding the Prime business sold on March 31, 2021, from April 1, 2021, onwards the comparable rate of growth was 4.9 percent, consisting entirely of organic growth. During the first nine months of the year, Finland, Norway and Denmark accounted for the growth. The net sales growth target is supported by Innofactor’s large order backlog of EUR 72.0 million (2020: 58.2). In 2021, Innofactor will pay special attention to management of growth, sales, expertise and resourcing, in connection with which we have restructured our organization, among other measures.

The operating margin (EBITDA) grew in the review period by 51.4 percent year-on-year and came to EUR 8.4 million (17.3 percent of net sales). Without the divestment of the Prime business, the operating margin would have grown by 5.6 percent in the review period and would have been EUR 5.9 million (12.1 percent of net sales). As regards profitability (excluding the Prime divestment), Innofactor was able to improve its performance slightly, but more work is still needed to achieve the long-term goal of approximately 20 percent.

Innofactor’s operating cash flow in the review period of January 1–September 30, 2021, was EUR 6.2 million (2020: EUR 4.9 million) and the equity ratio at the end of the review period was 52.9 percent (2020: 43.5 percent). In the review period, Innofactor repaid approximately EUR 2.7 million of its loans prematurely. The strong operating cash flow and financial position support Innofactor’s strategic goal of profitable growth and securing solid financial standing in all situations.

Espoo, October 26, 2021



INNOFACTOR PLC



Board of Directors



