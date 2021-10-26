Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of AZPN, COLB, GTS, and HRC

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AZPN)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of AZPN with certain Emerson Electric Co’s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AZPN shareholders will receive $87.00 in cash and 0.42 shares of common stock for each share of AZPN owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NasdaqGS: COLB)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of COLB with Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Umpqua shareholders will receive 0.5958 shares of common stock for each share of Umpqua owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GTS to Guidewell Mutual Holding Corporation for $36.00 in cash per share of GTS owned.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of HRC to Baxter International Inc. for $156.00 in cash per share of HRC owned.

If you are an investor, and would like information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

Contact: